Georgetown University sophomore Rachel Sessa helped the Hoyas to a first place in the 6,000-meter (3.72 miles) run at the Penn State Spiked Shoe Invitational in State College, Pennsylvania on Friday. Sessa earned an 18th place finish in a time of 21:49.
Sessa, a former two-time Town Crier Female Athlete of the Year, was even better in her previous race, when she was the top Hoya finisher, taking fourth place overall in a time of 18:21.92 to help the Hoyas to a second-place finish at the Mount St. Mary's 5K Duals in Emmitsburg, Maryland on August 30th. Sessa and the Hoyas finished with a total score of 39, one point shy of John Hopkins' first-place score (38).
Jacksonville University junior Lauren Polimeno finished 235th in a field of over 300 runners at the University of Florida Mountain Dew Invitational on Saturday, finishing the 3.1 mile course in a time of 23:19.9. Polimeno was the second overall finisher among all Dolphin runners.
Merrimack College junior Ashley Figucia and the Warriors made their Division I debut on Saturday September 7, racing in the Shawn Nassaney Invitational at Bryant University. The meet marked the first in the program's Division I history.
Figucia finished 15th among 23 Merrimack runners in a time of 22:10.1 over the 5K course.
Worcester State junior Shaylee Puleo turned in a fine performance at the Worcester City Meet on September 7, finishing 12th overall in a field of 59 runners in a time of 22:20 over the 5K course.
Worcester State freshman Caitlin Conneely made her collegiate debut back on September 7 at Worcester City Meet 7, and seemed to have no trouble adjusting to the higher level, finishing in 26th place among 59 runners in a time of 24:26 over the 5K course.
St. Anselm sophomore Holly O'Leary earned a 14th place finish in a field of 43 runners at the Saint Anselm Shacklette Cross Country Invitational on September 7, finishing the 5K course in a time of 21:16.92.
Husson College freshman Devyn Veits earned a 12th place finish in a time of 22:46.4 at the Husson Harrier Invitational 5K on Saturday. The week before, at the NVU-Lyndon Cross-Country Run Invitational, she had finished seventh overall in a time of 14:33.6 over the 3 km course.
Merrimack College junior Ben Forest finished 48th overall and fourth among all Merrimack runners on Saturday, September 7 when the Warriors raced in the program's first-ever meet as a Division I institution at the Shawn Nassaney Invitational at Bryant University, competing against mostly Division I competition. Forest finished in a time of 27:07 over the 8K course.
Meanwhile, sophomore Joseph Forest kicked off his season with a time of 29:35 over the 8K course.
Worcester State sophomore Patrick Carleton opened up his season with a bang, taking a first place finish at the Worcester City Meet at Moore State Park on September 7, helping to lead the Lancers to a second place team finish. Carleton conquered the 8K course in a time of 28:18 to win by 22 seconds over his nearest competitor.
Emerson College junior Joseph MacNeil led all Lions runners with a tenth place overall finish at the Endicott Invitational back on September 7, finishing the 8K course in a time of 31:57.
Westfield State senior Shea Hiltz finished 19th in a field of 56 runners in a time of 31:52 over the 8K course at the Worcester City Cross Country Meet back on September 7.
FOOTBALL
Bowdoin College freshman defensive back Will Matovu had a pair of tackles in the Polar Bears season opening 37-24 loss to Hamilton on Saturday. Matovu saw action in five games for Bowdoin last season, making six total tackles, including four solo.
St. Anselm junior defensive end Steve Catanzano had four tackles, including one for a loss in the Hawks season opening loss to California (PA) back on September 6. Catanzano is coming off a junior season where he played in seven games for the Hawks, with six total tackles.
Catanzano's teammate, junior linebacker Ryan Morris, made his collegiate debut after sitting out a year with an injury, in the loss to California (PA) on September 6, and contributed with his first career tackle.
Endicott College freshman offensive lineman Justyn Lester has earned a spot on the Gulls roster. The 6’1, 295-pound former Tewksbury High star is an engineering major at Endicott.
Curry College senior linebacker Ryan Sughrue and the Colonels saw their season get off to a rough start with a 34-0 loss to Stevenson back on September 6. But Sughrue still had a fine game, with five solo tackles, including two for a loss to go along with one sack.
Sughrue’s teammate, senior offensive lineman T.J. Cantalonis is back for his fourth season with the Colonels and saw action in the Colonels season opening 34-0 loss Stevenson on September 6. Cantalonis played in all ten games for Curry last year on the offensive line, each of them as a starter.
Stonehill College defensive back Masyn Lorick is back for his second season with the Skyhawks and has seen action in both games so far, helping Stonehill to a 1-1 record. Last season as a freshman Lorick saw action in nine games, making eight total tackles.
Wesleyan University sophomore defensive tackle Joe Rosberg had a fumble recovery as part of the Cardinals 30-10 win over Colby on Saturday. Rosberg saw action in four games for the Cardinals last season as a freshman.
WPI sophomore running back Brandon Winn is back for his second season with the Engineers. As a freshman last season, Winn rushed for 305 yards, which was good for third most on the team, while also rushing for a pair of touchdowns.
Winn’s teammate junior defensive back Aaron Whitehouse had four tackles, including three solo, in the Engineers 6-3 win over RPI on Friday. Whitehouse is coming off a sophomore season where he played in eight games, making 26 total tackles, including 19 solo, while also coming up with three interceptions.
SOCCER
Worcester State freshman forward Haley Mignon is off to a fast start to her collegiate career, with three goals in her first five games. Most recently, Mignon scored a pair of goals to help lead the Lancers to a 4-0 win over Becker College last Thursday, and was named MASCAC Rookie of the Week for her efforts.
Rivier University senior forward and captain Brittany Fletcher had a goal and an assist for the Raiders in their 5-1 win over Mass Maritime on Friday. Fletcher now has two goals and one assist on the season, after a junior season where she scored four goals and added two assists for a total of ten points.
Fletcher’s teammate, junior forward Madison Wescott has seen action in four of six games for the Raiders this season, and has put three shots on net. Last season as a sophomore, Wescott had three goals and 12 shots on net while seeing action in 11 games, and starting four.
Emmanuel College junior defender Rachel Prevost has started four of five games for the Saints this season. Last season as a sophomore, Prevost played in and started 19 matches for the Saints defensive unit, helping the squad post a program-record 10 shutouts to go along with a conference-best 0.79 goals against average. She finished the season with three points on one goal and one assist.
Worcester State sophomore midfielder/defender Alex Papageorgiou saw his first action of the season back on September 4, helping to lead the Lancers to their first win of the season, a 3-1 triumph over Rhode Island College.
Rivier University sophomore forward Ethan Trudeau saw his first action of the season this past week, helping the Raiders to a 4-0 win over Northern Vermont-Lydon on Friday. Trudeau is coming off a freshman season where he saw action in five games for the Raiders.
Fitchburg State senior forward Christian Lucchesi has seen action in two of the four Falcons games this season, helping his team to a 2-1-1 start. Lucchesi saw action in nine games last season, starting one contest.
VOLLEYBALL
Worcester State sophomore libero Brooke Lamothe had 20 digs to help lead the Lancers to a dramatic 3-2 win over Lasell last Thursday, as Worcester State pulled out the final set by a score of 17-15. Lamothe, who has seen action in all five matches for the Lancers, currently leads the team with 71 digs on the season.
Fitchburg State junior outside hitter Lauren Ricciardi had five kills and nine digs in the Falcons 3-0 loss to Dean College on Saturday. Ricciardi is currently second on the team with 41 digs, and is also second in kills with 36. Ricciardi is coming off a junior season where she saw action in 21 matches posting 80 kills, 12 assists, 11 service aces, 138 digs, two solo blocks and three blocking assists.
Colby College senior middle blocker Nicole Petherbridge had six kills and a season high 12 digs during a 3-1 loss to Oberlin on Saturday. Petherbridge now has 37 kills on the season, which ranks third on the team in that category, while she also has 38 digs, which is fifth most on the team.
TENNIS
Salem State junior Liana Angelis and her doubles partner Alexandria Floyd recorded an 8-5 victory at third doubles as Salem State won took their first match of the season with a 6-3 win over Castleton back on September 7.
In their most recent match this past Saturday, Angelis and Floyd once again played well, but came out on the short end of an 8-2 loss to their opponents from Plymouth State, while the Vikings lost the overall match by a score of 8-1.
Bridgewater State freshman Elizabeth Ezekiel has earned a roster spot with the Bears Tennis team. Ezekiel and the Bears are off to a 2-3 start to the season, having won consecutive matches after starting the season 0-3.
Emerson College junior Cassia Burns had a big day for the Lions in their season opening 9-0 win over Thomas College on Monday. Burns rolled to victory in her fifth singles match by a score 6-0, 6-0. Meanwhile, she and her doubles partner Guo Ao rolled to an 8-0 victory in their third doubles match.
FIELD HOCKEY
Salem State junior forward Allison Coulliard had assists in consecutive games for the Vikings last week. Coulliard tallied the assists in consecutive 3-1 wins over Maine-Farmington last Tuesday, and then over Becker College last Thursday.
Coulliard now has three assists on the season for the Vikings, who are 3-2 on the season.
Another former Tewksbury High star, freshman forward Alison Pellegrino, is also now a member of the Salem State Field Hockey team, having earned a roster spot recently. Pellegrino has not seen any game action as of yet.
Nichols College senior midfielder Taylor Ward has played in two of the Bisons first five games. A four year member of the team, last season Ward appeared in nine games, taking three shot on net. She was also a Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) Academic All-Conference.
If you have news about a local collegiate athlete, send an email to: jamiepote@hotmail.com.
