TEWKSBURY — On a Thursday evening at the Livingston Street practice fields, various Tewksbury Youth Football teams are seen hard at work running through drills and talking strategy for their upcoming weekend opponents. Among the couple hundred boys participating, there is one girl.
That girl, nine-year-old Maddie Modica, is on the fourth grade tackle football team.
The first year tackle football player is familiar with the setting, as she was a cheerleader for TYF last year. Since she was five years old, she cheered at East Celebrity Elite until making the switch to TYF last fall. Although Maddie enjoyed cheering on the football players, she always had an interest in playing herself.
“I liked (cheerleading), but before the practices I used to play (football) with my brother's team, and the coaches said to join next year and sign up for football, so I did it,” said Maddie.
And, just like that, Maddie laced up the cleats this fall and decided to follow her heart. Through five games on the fourth grade team, Tewksbury is 4-1 and she is having a blast.
“I play offensive lineman, and I’m a right tackle… I’m not on defense but sometimes (Coach Nick Zullo) puts me in and I’m a defensive lineman,” she said.
Zullo, the Head Coach of the fourth grade team, is impressed with Maddie’s performance on the gridiron thus far.
“She starts on our offensive line. She’s our right tackle, (and) she’s really good at it. We like to run up the right side, (and) we’ve scored a bunch of touchdowns off the right side,” said Zullo.
Besides how Maddie plays on the field, Zullo acknowledges how she is a trailblazer being a girl playing tackle football at such a young age.
“She just takes a really good attitude to it, where like she doesn’t really care that she’s a girl,” said Zullo. “She’s like alright, I’m out here, and I’m here to prove that I can play football just as well as any of (the boys).”
Heading into the season, Maddie was immediately shown the respect she deserves on the playing field, explaining how she enjoys how her opponents are competitors while showing good sportsmanship at the same time. Even before the games started, she was welcomed into the TYF family at practice.
“During the first week of practice we had to give the whole family speech… (and I emphasized) these are all your brothers, and every single kid went ‘and sister!’ so like right up for her and really accepting of her and it’s just great because it’s like again, she's just one of the guys and she plays football just as well as any of our other offensive lineman,” recalled Zullo.
For Maddie, football is not the only sport she’s striving to make a difference in. On top of football, she plays baseball and lacrosse, and plans to do wrestling this year to further develop her skills on the football field. Her Mom, Carrie-Anne Modica, is proud to watch Maddie take on her dreams.
“It’s exciting. I really enjoy watching her and I love watching her get better with each week that passes. The parents have been super supportive. I get text messages and messages all week (saying) ‘hey she had a great game, she’s really improving’. So it’s been really fun,” said Carrie-Anne.
Along with the support of her Mom, Maddie’s Dad Chris Modica has enjoyed being able to give her some pointers at the tackle position as he played football in college at WPI.
As Maddie continues to develop her skills on the field, she has her eyes set on playing high school football one day. In the eyes of Coach Zullo, he is confident she can accomplish that.
“This is the age to get in it, because if you get in it around this age and you start to develop, she can be just as good as any other offensive lineman going into her freshman year of high school,” said Zullo. “And if she can get more of her friends to hop on that path with her, who knows, maybe you could see them on the high school football team one day.”
Across the league, Zullo noted Maddie is the only girl he’s seen playing thus far into the season. He thinks Tewksbury is the perfect place to revolutionize youth football.
“From top down, we are a family in this town. And (TYF) took her right in, so if we can get more of that and especially get more girls that love to play and are good at playing ball, we can really change youth football. And then hopefully if she gets a couple of her friends and they continue to develop, because this is the age,” said Zullo.
When Maddie was asked whether she would like to get some of her friends involved next year, a smile immediately beamed across her face as she said yes.
Maddie is a role model to all female athletes in Tewksbury and across the state as a whole as she plans to start a chain reaction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.