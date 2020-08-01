Days leading up to the start of the Major League Baseball season, Tewksbury's Scott Oberg was iffy on whether or not he would be healthy enough to start the season with the Rockies after suffering a back strain. Last Wednesday, the club announced that he would start the season on the 10-day injured list.
"It's a little bit of a blow for the first week of the season, but he'll be back," said manager Bud Black to reporter Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post.
The move was retroactive to last Tuesday meaning that Oberg could come back as quickly as this Friday in the team's home opener scheduled against the San Diego Padres.
“We’re hopeful that I will continue to progress and be ready for the home opener but we will continue to assess things on a daily basis,” said Oberg to Saunders.
Oberg, 30, was 6-1 with a 2.25 ERA and five saves in 49 games for the Rockies last season and was the team's best relief pitcher last year, while also enjoying a strong 2018 campaign. In his career, dating back to 2015, he is 18-8 with a 3.85 ERA and seven saves in 259 games.
“It’s definitely disappointing not to be able to start on the opening day roster,” Oberg said. “But this is something where we want to make sure the back is strong and stable enough to compete and help this club get back to playing October baseball.”
(0) comments
