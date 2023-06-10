The Tewksbury High boys tennis team finished the season with losses to Methuen and North Andover.
Despite a 5-0 loss to Methuen, the Redmen forced two matches to go three sets.
Danny Franklin lost the first set at No. 2 singles before rallying to force the third set.
At second doubles, George Zackular and Peter Impink won the first set and nearly earned a victory.
Against North Andover, Franklin was the lone TMHS winner in a 4-1 loss.
“Danny’s game has continued to grow and he has really improved over the last two years,” said Richard Keene, Tewksbury’s coach. “This will be Danny’s last season with the team and we will really miss him, But I’m certain with his work ethic and love of the game Danny will continue to become a great tennis player.”
Keene was also happy with the play of No. 2 doubles team James Cozzo and Raphael Bellucco.
“It was their first match of the year,” Keene said. “Both players played well and stayed positive throughout the match, but could not come away with the victory.”
GIRLS FALL IN PLAYOFFS
The Tewksbury High girls tennis team finished its season last week, falling in the first round of the Div. 2 state tournament by a 4-1 score against Nashoba Regional of Bolton.
The Redmen finished a solid season with an 11-6 overall record and earned the 29th seed in the division, but the 36th-seeded Chieftains (10-10) were able to earn the upset victory.
Nashoba fell in its next match, losing 5-0 to fourth-seeded Masconomet Regional of Topsfield.
