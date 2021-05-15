The Merrimack Valley Conference recently announced its All-Conference Football players and Tewksbury basically cleaned up in Division 2.
Brian Aylward was named the MVC D2 Coach of the Year, while, senior running back Kyle Darrigo was named the MVC D2 Offensive Player of the Year, and senior linebacker Will McKay was named the MVC D2 Defensive Player of the Year.
There were also 25 players selected in MVC D2 as All-Conference selections and the Redmen earned eight of those spots including Darrigo and McKay, as well as senior quarterback Ryne Rametta, senior fullback Kalu Olu, senior wide out Michael Kelly, senior lineman Michael Duggan and junior linemen Cole Kimtis and Davenche Sydney.
Tewksbury finished the season with a 5-2 overall record, which included winning the MVC D2 regular season championship before losing to Central Catholic for the league's playoff title.
On the season, Rametta threw for almost 800 yards with seven TD passes, Darrigo had just under 700 rushing yards and 12 TDs, as well as over 200 receiving yards and two more scores, Olu, who missed a handful of games, finished with almost 250 rushing yards and three scores, and Kelly had almost 300 receiving yards with four TDs.
