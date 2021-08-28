We're getting to the tail end of August so that means for us here at the Town Crier, the smaller sports sections will disappear and we'll get back to a full section with many stories that hopefully you will enjoy.
Next week in Wilmington, we will have a look at another Pop Warner season, as well as some features on several collegiate athletes who are causing a lot of havoc with the higher competition.
In Tewksbury, we featured the Youth Football program this week and look to also take a look at some collegiate coaches in next week's edition.
Following that, in two weeks, we'll have our annual big Fall-High School Sports Preview Section. The editions will include team previews for all three of the high schools that we cover, Wilmington, Tewksbury and Shawsheen Tech, minus the sports that don't begin their seasons for the week of September 9-15 (so example, WHS Boys and Girls Cross-Country). We will also feature a number of different athletes from the three high schools.
After that, we will continue to have our extensive coverage of all of the teams, which will include in Tewksbury, football, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls cross-country, golf, volleyball, swimming and field hockey. Wilmington will have all of the same sports except swimming, and at Shawsheen Tech, the Rams will again offer football, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls cross-country, golf and volleyball.
As of today, the seasons will be back to normal – no rule changes, the soccer kids can have throw-ins and head the ball, and field hockey players will get back to having “corners”.
Besides the high school coverage, we're also going to continue various series that we started earlier. In both Wilmington and Tewksbury, we still have a number of “Legendary Coach” features, while we will continue to publish our “All-Time Teams”. In Wilmington, we still have baseball, boys and girls track/cross-country, football and in Tewksbury, we still have baseball, softball, boys soccer, boys and girls track/cross-country and football. I also plan on adding another historical series, most likely looking back at some league championship teams from the previous fall seasons.
Although our bread and butter is the high school sports, we will also have coverage on the Boston Marathon which has moved to October and Mike Ippolito will continue to have the college round-up, mostly likely on a bi-weekly or monthly basis.
If you have any nominations for those All-Time Teams, feel free to let me know, any college athletes that we don't have on our list, or just a suggestion on a story, feel free to send me an email, jamiepote@hotmail.com.
