The Tewksbury 11U Baseball team includes: laying across is Shayne Welch; front row from left: Bat Boy Walker Anderson, Beckett Anderson, Brennen Davis, Brady Harris and Gavyn Welch; second row from left, Andrew Polleys, Will Harrison, Brady Babbitt, Michael Barletta, Nick Colameta and Kyle MacKeen; Back row from left, Manager Mark Babbitt, Coach Bill Harrison, Coach Tyler Welch and Coach Shawn Anderson. Missing from photo Justin Harrington. (courtesy photo).