TEWKSBURY – With his team facing an early 6-0 deficit on Tuesday night against Lawrence when he took to the mat at 113 pounds, Tewksbury High senior tri-captain Adam Donovan knew it was important to stop any potential momentum the Lancers might be gaining.
The Redmen entered Tuesday night’s outdoor meet at Edward K. Dick Field knowing that a win over Lawrence would secure their second consecutive MVC Division 2 title, and Donovan was not about to let the Lancers take that away from them.
So, he went out and did what he has done most of the season for the Redmen, and led by example, picking up a key pin in just 1:04 to not only tie the match at 6-6, but also set the wheels in motion for what would turn out to be a 51-18 rout for the Redmen to clinch the league crown.
“I just didn’t want them to get that rush as the start of the meet,” Donovan said. “After you get a pin, a lot of times a team can get really motivated, I just wanted to end that right there for them and get my team motivated instead, so we could keep that going and get some pins ourselves and get our rush going.”
The Redmen most certainly did that, reeling off six more consecutive wins after Donovan’s big pin to leave very little doubt as to the result of the meet. Donovan was of course happy to get his team off to a strong start, but he was even happier that he and his teammates got to experience the thrill of winning a second league title together, even under some unique circumstances this time around with an abbreviated season taking place in the spring.
“It feels good. I think the whole team worked for it the entire season,” Donovan said. “We were all ready for the season, and even though we didn’t get to have the full season like we normally would, we all worked very hard for this to get this point.”
Donovan of course was a big reason why the Redmen got to this point, not only for his talent on the mat, but also for his leadership. With fellow captain Tim Lightfoot out for the season with an injury, Donovan was the only active captain for much of the season, until senior Colin Bozek was named as a captain several weeks ago.
Tewksbury coach Steve Kasprzak was not surprised to see Donovan step up when his team needed him most, as it simply continued a pattern of what he has done all season, both on and off the mat.
“He has been a warrior, especially with losing Danny. Not that Danny wasn’t there every day, but Adam was the one on the mat every day. And he is the type of kid who leads by example,” Kasprzak said. “He doesn’t use his mouth too often, but it is hard to see anyone match his intensity in the training room, especially during conditioning. Nobody conditions harder than Adam.
“And tonight, he helped right the ship by getting that win. That was nice for him to get universe back in order. It gave us some momentum.”
That has been a pattern for the Redmen this season, with sophomore Richie Bongiorno at 106 pounds and Donovan at 113 pounds often getting the team off to a strong start. Bongiorno dominated his match at 106 on Tuesday night, before getting caught with a pin, but Donovan says the duo has taken a lot of pride in getting the team off to a strong start in several meets this season.
“We like to start off by getting two pins if we can, or at least get two wins to get us started off well,” Donovan said. “Richie has done a great job with that this season. “It helps get the adrenaline going and the whole crowd gets going and that helps us as well.”
This season of course presented some unique challenges for the Redmen as well as all wrestling teams, with the switch to the spring season, as well as some uncertainty as to what, if any kind of post season there would be. But through it all, Donovan, along with his fellow captains Lightfoot and Bozek, did their best to keep their teammates ready to go at all times.
“One of the main things we tried to do was to keep everybody motivated,” Donovan said. “My fellow captains did a great job with that, getting everybody to that high point. I think we did a great job getting everybody to reach our goal this year.”
Donovan will continue his academic and wrestling career at Bridgewater State University in the fall, and while he can’t wait to move on to the next level, he knows he couldn’t have done it without the lessons he learned at Tewksbury High, particularly from coaches Kasprzak and Steve O’Keefe, who was the head coach for his first three years with the Redmen.
“It has been the best experience of my life. It has motivated me to go wrestle at Bridgewater State,” Donovan said. “They motivated to go and continue my wrestling career. They are the best coaches I could ever ask for, and I am so happy to have been a part of this.”
While Donovan will miss his days at Tewksbury High, Kasprzak believes that while he was an outstanding high school wrestler, his best days may still lie ahead of him.
“I truly believe that he is just learning how to wrestle now. He wrestled for us since freshman year, but he really became dedicated at the end of his sophomore year. And then last year he was a man possessed and then this year too,” Kasprzak said. “But he is still just sort of learning how to wrestle and figure out his way through some moves and situations. He is a late bloomer, so I think down the road, he will definitely be able to help Bridgewater. And I know we will miss having him here.”
