Part four of a seven part series on the top local male athletes of the past decade from Wilmington and Tewksbury on the Shawsheen Tech spring teams.
BILLERICA — The Boys Spring teams at Shawsheen Tech have each enjoyed some great success over the past decade, with each team having won multiple league championships in the past ten years.
Leading the way among the four teams (Baseball, Lacrosse, Track and Co-Ed Tennis) would have to be the Boys Lacrosse team, simply because they were so dominant, but each of the teams has followed in their footsteps with tremendous success of their own.
Overall, the boys teams at Shawsheen have won eight state vocational titles and 17 Commonwealth Athletic Conference CAC titles over the past ten years, with each of the teams having contributed to the totals in some way. The Rams Lacrosse team leads all spring squads with eight league titles during the decade, to go along with six vocational titles, while the Baseball team has won four league titles, and one state vocational title. Meanwhile the Co-Ed Tennis team has won three league titles and the Boys Track team has won four league titles and one state vocational crown.
The combined overall won-loss record of all of the boys spring teams over the past decade was 426-198-1.
Through all of these championships, tournament berths and other fine accomplishments for these teams through the years, there have obviously many fines athletes who have led the way, and many of those have come from Tewksbury and Wilmington. All selections for the All-Decade teams below have been made solely by this reporter after covering each of these teams for the past ten years. As with any All-Star team, there were some tough omissions, and of course, we limited our selections to Wilmington and Tewksbury residents, meaning that many talented athletes from Billerica, Burlington and Bedford were not considered. With that being said, I feel like each athlete represented here is very well deserving of their selection.
BASEBALL
The Shawsheen Baseball team joined many of the other Rams Spring programs in having a very successful decade, as they won four CAC titles over the past ten years, as well as one Massachusetts State Vocational championship.
The Rams were particularly dominant in the second half of the decade, when at one point they won or shared three straight league titles (2014-2016). In an ironic twist, they failed to win the league title in 2017, but that season they set a school record for wins in a season with 19, and captured the school's first ever state vocational championship.
Jim Sullivan was the head coach of the Rams in 2010 and 2011, guiding them to a 20-17 record and one state tournament berth, before Brian McCarthy took over in 2012, leading the Rams to the CAC title in his first season and three more since then, Overall the Rams have gone 105-62 under McCarthy, including a 2-6 mark in the state tournament, and for the decade, they posted an overall record of 125-82.
ALL DECADE TEAM
P: Matt Lucia (Tewksbury) - Lucia had a tremendous senior season in 2014, leading the Rams to the CAC title with a 6-2 record and a 1.14 ERA, while also batting .545 with 19 RBI, earning CAC MVP honors for his efforts. He continued his dominance in the post season, with a complete game gem against Arlington Catholic in a 7-3 win, in a game where he also hit a grand slam in the fifth inning to break a 3-3 tie.
P: Dan McCrevan (Tewksbury) - Combined with Alex Tate to give the Rams a formidable duo at the top of their rotation. Went 4-2 with a 1.48 ERA in his junior year, and then in his senior year of 2016, capped off his season with a 7-2 win over previously undefeated Bay Path in the first round of the vocational tournament. Was part of three straight CAC championship teams.
P: Alex Tate (Tewksbury) - This talented lefty was a two-time CAC All-Star, and also earned Lowell Sun Second Team honors in his senior season of 2016. Helped lead the Rams to three straight CAC titles, including picking up the 5-4 over Essex Tech to clinch the crown in 2016. In his junior year he posted a 4-1 record with a 1.29 ERA.
P: CJ Zemetres (Tewksbury) - A two-time CAC All-Star, Zemetres was at his best in big games. He tossed a complete game with six strikeouts on a 4-1 win over Worcester Tech to win the vocational title as just a sophomore in 2017, and in 2018 he helped the Rams clinch a playoff spot with a complete game 3-2 win over Arlington Catholic. His best performance, however, may have come in a loss, when he pitched all 11 innings and struck out 13 batters in a heartbreaking 4-3 loss to Northeast in his senior year.
1B: Joe Vitale (Tewksbury) - In his senior season of 2012 Vitale helped lead the Rams to their first CAC title since 2008. Had an outstanding season overall that year, but was especially effective over the last two contests of the regular season in games the Rams needed to win to clinch the title, picking up two hits against both Chelsea and Greater Lowell to help propel the Rams to victory.
2B: Brendan O’Flaherty (Wilmington) – A two-time CAC All-Star, O’Flaherty earned CAC MVP honors in his senior year of 2016, when he hit .403 eight doubles, two home runs, 18 RBI and 26 runs scored. O’Flaherty was also selected as a Lowell Sun First Team All-Star.
3B: Joe Sodergren (Tewksbury) – More known for his hockey skills, Sodergren, who is also a member of the Rams All-Decade Hockey team, was a pretty fair baseball player as well. Sodergren was a two-time CAC All-Star, as well as being selected as a Lowell Sun First Team All-Star in his senior year of 2012. A defensive whiz, Sodergren got the job won at the plate as well, batting .427 with five home runs in his senior year.
SS: Kevin White (Tewksbury) - A four-year starter for the Rams at shortstop, White got it done both offensively and defensively as the Rams leadoff batter, setting the table for the rest of the offense and helped lead the Rams to a playoff berth in his senior season of 2010. Later that season, with the Rams shorthanded in their pitching staff, White took the ball to make his first pitching appearance in three years and proceeded to toss a complete game, five hit shutout over Greater Lowell.
OF: James Gibb (Wilmington) - Gibb capped off a fine career with the Rams with an outstanding senior season in 2014, batting .370 and being selected to the CAC All-Star team. He also had a big hit for the Rams in the post season, driving in the go-ahead run against Arlington Catholic during the Rams first round tournament win.
OF: David Lindsey (Tewksbury) – A three-year starter and a two-time CAC champion, Lindsey helped lead the Rams to victory over previously undefeated Bay Path in the first round of the vocational tournament, going 1-for-3 with three runs scored. A CAC All-Star and Lowell Sun Honorable Mention in his senior season of 2016, Lindsey moved up from the fifth spot to the second spot in the lineup that year, and he became an on base machine, giving the Rams lineup a great spark.
OF: Joe Tower (Tewksbury) – Tower, who is also a member of the Rams All-Decade Boys Basketball team, helped lead the Rams to the CAC title in his senior year of 2012. He would earn CAC All-Star honors that year, with one of his biggest games coming in the league title clinching win over Greater Lowell when he had three hits.
DH: Mike Bowse (Tewksbury) - A CAC All-Star in 2012, Bowse also starred on the mound for the Rams, even tossing a complete game shutout, striking out seven batters in the team’s season opener that year. But Bowse also made plenty of noise at the plate when he was in the lineup as an infielder, with just a couple of his highlights that year coming with a pair of three hit efforts against Greater Lawrence and Ashland.
BOYS LACROSSE
To classify the past decade as merely a success for the Shawsheen Tech Boys Lacrosse team does not seem to do justice to the sheer dominance of the Rams over the rest of the Commonwealth Athletic Conference, and in fact, the rest of the state vocational programs in the state of Massachusetts.
The Rams posted a 157-54 overall record under the direction of head coach Chuck Baker, but that only tells part of the story. The Rams also posted an almost unbelievable 112-8 CAC record during the decade, winning league titles in eight of the ten seasons of the decade, actually starting the decade by winning their first 49 league games. Shawsheen won CAC titles from 2010-2013, and again from 2016-2019.
In addition to winning the eight league titles, they also won six State Vocational championships, taking home state titles in 2012, 2013 and 2015, and then winning three straight from 2016-2018. The only place where the Rams struggled was in the MIAA Tournament, where the earned only one win during the decade, a 2011 first round triumph over Belmont.
ALL DECADE TEAM
Attacks and Midfielders
Ryan Capraro (Tewksbury) – A two-time CAC All-Star, and four-year member of the varsity squad, Capraro posted monster numbers in his junior and senior seasons, scoring 40 goals and adding 43 assists for 83 points in his junior season and coming back as a senior to dwarf those numbers by posting 65-48-113 totals. He finished his career with 212 total points, and is also a member of the Shawsheen Boys Hockey All Decade team.
Ryan Hunt (Wilmington) – The elder Hunt only qualifies for one year of the decade, but in 2010, he helped lead the Rams to an undefeated (12-0) CAC record, scoring 20 goals for Rams, earning both CAC All-Star honors, as well as being selected as a Lowell Sun Honorable Mention.
Tim Hunt (Wilmington) – A two-time CAC All-Star, Hunt led the CAC in scoring in his junior season of 2012, scoring 73 goals, while adding 26 assists for 99 points. For an encore in his senior season, he posted even bigger numbers, tallying 80-49-29 totals. For his career, the two-time CAC All-Star and 2012 Lowell Sun Second team selection finished with 218-116-334 totals.
Dylan Leone (Tewksbury) – A standout midfielder for the Rams, Leone was the CAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2010 and the CAC MVP in his senior year of 2011. A two-time Lowell Sun Second Team All-Star, Leone was known for his defense, but could also put the ball in the net, scoring 69 goals in his career.
Jack Stone (Tewksbury) – A two-time CAC All-Star, Stone finished his career with 167 goals and 53 assists for 220 points, including his best season as a junior in 2015 when the attack posted 70-16-86 totals.
Conor Rooney (Wilmington) - Rooney missed out on his senior season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the midfielder made the most of his three years with the Rams scoring 98 career goals, and being selected the CAC MVP in his junior season of 2019. He scored 59 goals and added 12 assists during that 2019 season.
Ryan Woolaver (Tewksbury) – Another two-time CAC All-Star for the Rams, Woolaver finished his career with 177 career points, including 29-40-69 totals in his senior season of 2011. Along with starring as a midfielder for the Rams, he also guided the Shawsheen Football team to the 2010 Super Bowl title.
Defenders
Nolan Gaffey (Wilmington) – A captain in his senior season of 2013, Gaffey was a shut down defender for the Rams. While his best talent was keeping the ball out of the Shawsheen net, he could still contribute on offense when called upon, scoring five goals from his defense position in both his junior and senior seasons.
Mark Companeschi (Wilmington) – Another shut down defender for the Rams, taking over in the latter half of the decade to keep opponents out of his goalie’s space. A CAC All-Star in both his junior and senior seasons, Companeschi also starred at linebacker for the Rams Football team.
Goalies
Chris Abele (Tewksbury) – A three-year starter for the Rams, Abele was a two-time CAC All-Star and was selected as a Lowell Sun Honorable Mention in 2017. During that season, Abele had a .689 save pct., while posting a 16-6 record and a 6.6 GAA. He was even better as a senior with a .695 save pct., a 16-4 record and a 5.7 GAA.
Frankie Mearls (Wilmington) – Mearles was the winning goalie in the Rams only MIAA Tournament win of the decade, making 15 saves in their 6-3 win over Belmont in 2011. The four-year starter for the Rams was a CAC All-Star and a Lowell Sun Honorable Mention selection in 2010.
BOYS TRACK
The Shawsheen Boys Spring Track team was successful throughout this past decade under the direction of Jay Tildsley, Tim Broadrick and Jeff McGrath, posting an overall record of 62-16-1 during the past ten years.
The Rams were successful throughout the decade, but really turned it on over the final six years. After going 23-4 under the direction of Tildsley from 2010-2012, and then 4-3-1 e in 2013 under Broadrick, the Rams really took off under McGrath. After struggling to a 2-4 record in McGrath’s first year of 2014, they have posted an overall record of 42-9 during his tenure, including winning the last three league titles and the last four dual meet titles, while going undefeated (a combined 19-0) over the past two seasons, and 34-2 over the past four seasons, including winning the state vocational title in 2018.
ALL DECADE TEAM
Ralph DeRosiers (Wilmington) - DeRosiers had a fine junior season for the Rams, where he was part of the first place 4 x 400 Relay team at the CAC League Meet, along with taking a solid fifth place finish in the 200 meter dash. Then as a senior in 2019, DeRosiers shocked everybody by having a tremendous season, and capping it off with a first place finish in the 200 meters in a school record breaking time of 22.89, as well as a second place finish in the 100 meters in a time of 11.28.
Christian Lucchesi (Tewksbury) - Lucchesi excelled in multiple events for the Rams, performing very well in the long jump and triple jump, but it was the 400-meters where he shined the most, taking a second place finish in the 400-meters at the 2016 CAC League Meet, as well as a third place finish in the 4x400 relay.
Jared Mason (Tewksbury) - Mason was a versatile four-year member of the Rams, having his greatest success in his senior year of 2018 when he took first place in three events at the CAC League Meet, winning the long jump with a leap of 21-03.75, and the javelin with a throw of 139-00, as well as being part of the championship 4x100 relay team.
Jason Myers (Tewksbury) - A four-year member of the Rams squad, Myers really stepped up in his junior and senior years, taking second place in both the 400 meters (53.25) and the triple jump (19.03.75) at the CAC League meet in 2019, as well as a third place finish in the long jump. The year before as a junior he had taken third in the 400 and long jump and fourth in the high jump.
Derek Steen (Wilmington) - The greatest track athlete of the decade for the Rams, and possibly the greatest in the history of the program, he only qualifies for the 2010 season for our purposes, but what a dominant season it was. Steen was undefeated in the high hurdles during that season and failed to finish first in the triple jump in just one meet. While it technically doesn't qualify for the decade, it is worth noting that he was a two-time CAC MVP, a three-time state vocational champion, and the only athlete in Shawsheen history to qualify for the MIAA State Meet four years in a row. During that senior season he earned an eighth place finish at the EMass Division 3 championships in the high hurdles.
Matt Toto (Wilmington) - Toto also showed the ability to compete not only with the best the CAC had to offer, but also the best the state had to offer, qualifying for the MIAA State Meet in the javelin in both his junior and senior seasons. He also excelled in the 100 meters and the triple jump.
CO-ED TENNIS
When looking at the Shawsheen spring sports programs over the past decade, the Rams co-ed Tennis team might not be the first team that jumps out at you as having a winning tradition, especially considering the long history of success with all of the other spring sports, from track, to baseball and softball to lacrosse.
But in reality, the Tennis team had a very good decade for themselves. There were a few hiccups along the way, with a two year stretch in 2015 and 2016 where they were a combined 6-18, but overall, the Rams performed very well, winning three CAC titles along the way and posting an overall record of 75-46.
The Rams were led for most of the decade by J.P. Borriello, who coached the team from 2010 to 2018 and won league titles in 2012 and 2013, and led the Rams to a second place finish in 2010. The 2012 squad went 11-1 on the season, setting a school record for wins in a season which stood until 2019, when Jay Tildsley took over as head coach and led the Rams to a 13-2 record and the team’s third league title of the decade.
Overall, Borriello finished the decade with a record of 62-44, while Tildsley was of course 13-2.
Some of the results for the Tennis team are harder to track than many of the other teams, so we don’t have many individual stats, but listed below are some of the best players for the program over the past ten years, many of whom earned CAC All-Star honors for their efforts.
John Bumpus Wilmington (2019)
Mike DiGiorgio Tewksbury (2013)
Jimmy Gautreau Wilmington (2014)
Adam Hines Tewksbury (2019)
