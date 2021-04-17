TEWKSBURY – From the early to mid 1990s to the mid 2000s, there was a good 10-to-12 year stretch when a LeBoeuf was roaming the halls of (the old) Tewksbury Memorial High School. All four, including Danny, Nicole, Amie and Jacqui, were all mature beyond their years and all excelled in both the classroom and athletics. You could tell immediately that each of them would go on to bigger and better things in life and certainly they have. Danny went on to fly airplanes in the Air Force and is currently a pilot for Jet Blue. Nicole and Jacqui, the oldest and youngest daughters, are now doctors and each have a child. The middle daughter, Amie, was an elite dancer, is now 13 years clear of Lymphoma and is a proud mother of two children.
Through a video zoom session that lasted nearly two hours, the four of them agreed to take part in the Town Crier's 'Where Are They Now'. Each of them shared his/her own story, from what they recall growing up with one another, to their high school and college days, to today.
A MEMORABLE PERFORMANCE
Jacqui, 33, says that she was the least enthusiastic about high school sports out of the four kids, but when it comes to competing in general, she is right there in the mix with all of them. When asked about her high school days between four seasons of cross-country, three seasons of outdoor track and one season of indoor track, she didn't recall too much, but did mention her willingness to becoming a hurdler.
“I attempted to run the 300-meter hurdles and I came in last place every single time,” she said with a laugh. “I finally went to (Coach Bob) MacDougall and said, 'I think I want to switch to distance events. I don't want to do sprinting or hurdles anymore'. He said, 'I thought you would never ask'.”
MacDougall coached Jacqui through her junior year before he retired. Peter Molloy took over in the fall of 2004 as the cross-country and indoor and outdoor track coach. Even though it's been 18 years, he certainly remembers Jacqui. Molloy told a great story about her strength, dedication and overall toughness from that fall season.
“Based on what I was told from my first year, I was having the girls run more mileage than they had done the previous year under Coach MacDougall. As a result, some kids developed blisters and Jacqui was one of them,” explained Molloy. “She got a blister on her arch. She kept running with it and developed a blister inside her blister and then that got infected. Jacqui started out our first meet as the twelfth runner on the team and despite the persistent blister issue, she finished as a top seven runner. I remember thinking that if we didn't have her healthy, that we were in trouble as a team without her.
“She ran in the MVC Championship Meet with her foot wrapped and in a considerable amount of pain and she absolutely crushed it. The year before she had run 23:59 at that meet in very tough weather, as I remember that meet as I was coaching in Lowell. Then her senior year, she ran 22:08 and she finished as our fifth runner. I'm pretty sure after MVCs, her foot was so bad that I made her take two weeks off. In hindsight, it's something I probably should've done a month before.
“She took those two weeks off in-between MVCs and the (Eastern Mass Meet) and just healed up. We were hoping to be a top five team and we got dumped with snow. The specific details of that race are a bit hazy after 18 years, but I know for certain that Jacqui ran a phenomenal race. All of the times were slower that day because of the snow, so it was one of those races you had to watch to get a sense of how well a runner did. I remember being very impressed by Jacqui's grit and determination. She had to run with her foot wrapped as it wasn't completely healed. While it wasn't quite as good as her MVC race, it was easily one of the more memorable performances by an athlete that I've ever coached. I've seen a lot of really memorable performances and Jacqui's toughness over the last couple of months of her cross-country career definitely stands out as one of the more memorable.”
After graduating from TMHS in 2005, she went on to Merrimack College, graduating in 2009 with a degree in Biology. She then went to St. George's University in Grenada for Medical School. In 2015, she moved to Lexington, Kentucky and completed her Residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Kentucky, graduating in 2018. She moved to North Carolina and is currently an Academic Hospitalist at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem.
“A lot of the doctors that I interacted with along the way, with Nicole being one of them, were very influential,” she said on her reason to become a doctor. “I always gravitated towards science things and I'm very much of a people person so I can't imagine not working with people. That brought me to medicine, and what brought me to internal medicine, and I just love that. I work as a (Academic) Hospitalist, which is a licensed physician who practices in a hospital and treats an array of conditions. These doctors work to treat patients staying in the hospital due to a variety of illnesses and injuries. I work very closely with the internal medicine program. I love teaching medical students and working with the learners is a big part of what I do and probably what I like most about my job.”
During her time in medical school, Jacqui met Will Lippert, who is also a doctor, and they eventually got married and now have a daughter, Eleanor, who is 18 months old.
THE ONE AND ONLY CHAMPION
If you ask Levine about Amie, he immediately cracks up.
“Amie was the one who I liked to pick on all of the time, (but at the same time she) would challenge me on anything and everything. 'Levine, why', 'why Levine are you doing this, why, why, why? C'mon you can tell me' and she would hound me until I gave her the answer.”
Although Levine didn't coach Amie, he remembers the spring of 2000 when Amie, now 38, was crowned the Class C Champion in the pole vault, clearing 8-0 (she eventually cleared 9-0). She joked saying that she's the only one of the four siblings to become an (Eastern Mass) champion, but it was her older sister who got her into the event in the first place.
“Nicole pulled me into it my freshman year and I did it and then (my cousin) Janelle (LaFreniere) did it (so I continued it),” she explained. “Sophomore year, I came in second at (the Eastern Mass Meet) and my mother was at one of Danny's (college) meets. I called them and told them I got second and they really didn't believe me. Then they actually came my junior year when I won.”
Amie was a three-sport athlete, who did four years of outdoor track, gymnastics and cross-country, earning 12 letters. With gymnastics, in 1998 and '99, the team had just six girls on the team and combined to win one meet. In 2000, the team finished with three wins, and did well at the MVC Meet, taking third out of the small school teams. She also did well with cross-country, being a part of the undefeated team in 1999 where she was named a league all-star.
Amie graduated in 2001 and went to Sacred Heart University. She thought about joining the track program there, but ultimately decided to join the dance team instead, since she had done that since she was two years old.
“We were nationally ranked every year and we competed in the Nationals down at Daytona Beach,” she said. “That became so much more beneficial to me than if I had decided to run track for four more years.”
She graduated from Sacred Heart in 2005 and taught at Dance Infusion in Andover for a year. At that time, she got word that the Boston Celtics were holding auditions for its first-ever Dance Team. She tried out and made it.
“I only did it for that one year,” she said. “It was awesome but the Celtics were terrible. That was when Sebastian Telfair was the starting point guard and they had Rajon Rondo as the back-up. It was great though as I met so many awesome people. I got to watch forty-one home Celtics' games from the court, a view that no one else would ever get to see.”
After one season with the Celtics, Amie moved to Las Vegas where she was an acrobat and dancer in the long-running 'Les Folies Bergere' at the Tropicana Resort and Hotel. During a show in 2008, she injured her knee — it was a torn meniscus, but that was not all.
“The MRI showed that I had a tumor the size of a golf ball,” she said.
She came home to get a second opinion and found out that the tumor was unrelated to the injury, but luckily they caught it in time. She was 25 years old, and diagnosed with lymphoma. She immediately had surgery, which was performed at Mass General.
“I woke up and my surgeon broke the news that it was malignant and that he’d already made appointments for me with an oncologist. After testing and scans, I had an official diagnosis of Stage-4 Follicular Lymphoma that had spread to multiple locations in my body,” she explained. “The next steps were to figure out a treatment plan and my initial response was 'give me the heavy duty chemo and just get rid of it all.' Little did I know, my doctor and Nicole had already researched and discussed it at length and they decided on a plan that I was happily on board with. I was started on an immunotherapy that was new at the time. I got this for eight weeks and at the end of treatment, I went back for repeat scans. They were clear and have been since! We are going on lucky thirteen years – knock on wood.”
Amie was asked about looking back at those dark, tough days and what she has learned from all of it.
“Everyone who has survived cancer I think would look back at it and say, I did it, I beat it and I'm stronger because of it,” she said. “I think I have a good outlook on life and I would rather help people. I have helped Nicole raise money when she runs the (Boston) marathons, I would do anything to raise money for other people who have cancer. I got the 'Heroes Among Us Award' from the Celtics during our ten-year reunion in 2016, which was pretty cool.”
In 2014, Amie married Darren Biso. The couple resides here in Tewksbury with their children, Nolan, 6, and Hailey, 4. Amie works for Sales Management Team for New Balance.
NICOLE MAKES IMMEDIATE IMPACT
During her days of competing for the cross-country, basketball and outdoor track teams at TMHS, you could immediately tell that Nicole, now 41, was a go-getter. She had the same characteristics as Danny — mentally tough, driven to success, and extremely talented in both academics and athletics.
“I gave Nicole the coaches award in cross-country when she was a freshman,” said MacDougall. “That's how much I enjoyed having her on the team. She was very much of a team player. I remember we had taken a trip to compete in the Manhattan Invitational (in New York). It was a beautiful fall day and we were on the boat going to the Statue of Liberty and she said 'I love our team' and I just always remember that's how she was. She was such a pleasant person and so bright (academically).”
Nicole earned 12 letters through those three sports. In cross-country, she was a part of a four-year dynasty. The team finished with four MVC Division 2 titles, four MVC Championship Meet titles, three undefeated seasons, Class C Champions in 1995, while finishing as the Class B finalist in 1994, the Class C finalists in 1996 and '97, the All-State finalists in 1994 and 1995, and then finishing in fourth in the state in 1996 and 1997.
“My sophomore year, that was a pretty awesome team. Jen Takach was always a force and I ran with her all four years. We had awesome depth on those teams, for sure. Once of the reasons why I did cross-country instead of soccer, because Jen and I played soccer for the U12 and U14 teams, was because Danny ran cross-country. His teams were always amazing, they were always winning stuff and having a blast. MacDougall was incredible for all of us and he was just an incredible coach.
“On the boys side, it was Danny and Kevin Andriolo setting the examples. I remember just being out in the woods all of the time and you ran until you got sick, and that was the badge of honor. Our girls team was just really good with (my cousin) Aprile (Lambert) and Jenn (Takach), Mandy DeRoche and Jenn Lavalle was a freshman, so it was just a team that had a lot of depth. We had strong six, seven and eight runners and MacDougall set the example that everyone on the team was valuable because the thirteenth runner pushes the twelfth and right up the line. That was the value set of the team and we just all worked together and had fun.”
Nicole was one of the top runners in the MVC and Eastern Mass, finishing seventh and 32nd, respectively in 1995.
She had just as much, if not more success with outdoor track. She was part of two MVC Championship Meet teams, three Class C Relay championship teams and an Eastern Mass Finalist team. In 1998, she was a part of the distance medley relay team along with Kerri Ahern, Danielle Bastien and Takach and they had a school record time of 13:08.1.
Nicole was a key member to various relay teams and she was also an outstanding hurdler, going undefeated in the 300-hurdles during her sophomore season and in 1998, she was third in the conference meet with a time of 48.6 seconds.
Besides cross-country and track, she was also a defensive minded star on the basketball court. She played four years under three different coaches, helping the program go from 4-15 during her sophomore season to eight wins as a junior and then 12-8 as a senior under then first-year head coach Pat McAndrews. That team advanced to the second round of the state tournament, losing to Masconomet Regional, behind one of the state's all-time greatest players, Brianne Stepherson.
Nicole graduated No. 2 in her class at TMHS and went on to four years at Middlebury College. She was a member of the cross-country and track programs there, too, mostly competing in the Heptathlon and the 400-meter hurdles.
ONE OF THE BEST IN BOSTON
While Jacqui said that she didn't realize that she wanted to become a doctor until later on in her young adult life, Nicole said she knew it as far back as when she was in high school. She graduated from Middlebury in 2002 and was a double major with degrees in Bio-Chemistry and Dance.
“I always seemed to do the thing that was the hardest thing to do, knowing that if I decided not to do it, I could so something else,” she said. “I did both of my degrees, knowing that I liked dancing, but I decided on pre-med because I knew that would be more of a consistent career. I got positive reinforcement the whole time, so the reassurance that it was the right path to take.”
Her path took her from TMHS to Middlebury College and then to UMass-Medical School, to Columbia University for her residency in Dermatology, and to a Fellowship at Dana-Farber and Brigham and Women's in skin cancer. She got her Masters of Public Health from Harvard in 2015 and is now almost 15 years in as a Medical Doctor, working at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Brigham.
“I'm a dermatologist, but I really only take care of cancer patients, either those with rare or advanced skin cancers, or patients that are having side effects from their cancer treatments in their skin, hair or nails,” she said. “I lead clinical trials and research on ways to improve survival from skin cancer and on toxic effects from cancer treatments. I developed and have grown the program managing skin side effects here, as it really didn't exist before. I have so many inspirational patients and it's amazing to have the privilege of working at these institutions where we get to be a part of breakthroughs that are happening all the time. It's can also be heartbreaking because we still lose so many patients to cancer. We still see them suffering from side effects. We don't have cures for everything and we need to continue to work on saving quality of life at the same time — but these are the reasons I keep pushing forward.”
She was asked why she chose this field, as opposed to being another kind of physician.
“I always gravitated towards oncology. I was thinking pediatrics when I went to medical school, but I get very, very, very invested into my patients, maybe too much, but even in medical school we lost a couple of kids and I knew that there would be no way that I could handle that. I went through dermatology because you can go through melanoma surgery and a whole bunch of things. I am very visual. It got solidified over time. Our grandfather, Joe LeBoeuf, died right after I graduated from college of colon cancer and then Amy was diagnosed a few years later, and at every turn, it just seemed like this grotesque, unfair situation that needed to be righted. I felt like there are small gains we can make and big impacts that can be made.”
In 2020, Nicole was given the Castle Connolly Exceptional Women in Medicine Award, was named Boston Magazine's Top Doctor in 2021 and also among Castle Connolly America's Top Doctors of 2021.
NINE MARATHONS AND COUNTING
Although her career as a doctor takes up a lot of her time, Nicole still finds time to run. Back in 2012, she ran her first Boston Marathon, running for the Dana Farber Medical Challenge team and has done it every year — including being there in 2013 when the bombings went off and doing it one year while she was pregnant.
“A big reason I started running for DFMC in 2012 was that my sister-in-law, Liz, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011 at 38 years old,” said Nicole. “My husband Matt and I ran for our sisters that year and he ran with me in 2013 and 2014. I've continued ever since because it is something I can do to move research forward faster — to turn grief into research and into hope and cures. I don't like having regrets. Liz always brought her four kids to the marathon — like Amie brings Nolan and Hailey and Matt brings (our daughter) Addison. It shows the kids that there are teams of people dedicated to helping people like their mothers, and that no matter what, there is something they can do in this crazy war against cancer. Liz passed away last February at the age of 44. Amie has been in remission for (over) twelve years.”
Throughout the nine marathons, Nicole has seen and gone through it all — the hot weather, the personal records, the emotional runs and of course in 2013 when the city of Boston was attacked.
“In 2012, it was super hot that year and we ran a 4:15 time. So the following year for 2013, my husband and I thought we could do it under the four hour mark. We did, we were faster, finishing at 3:45,” she said.
That great feeling only lasted a few minutes.
“I crossed the finish line around ten to fifteen minutes before the first bomb went off. Back then the buses were parked on Boylston Street, just past the finish line. We were standing outside of the Dana Farber Bus when the first bombing went off. It was this sort of bizarre moment because I assumed the noise was a transformer — it was just a bang. Then a police officer ran by and then we heard the second bomb go off. We started asking them if they needed help, but they ended up detouring us on this long walk away from my family, who were all at the Marriott Hotel. I was able to get word to them that I was okay.
“At the time we didn't know exactly what was going on, but by the time we got to the Marriott and were with the rest of the Dana Farber team, we realized what was happening. I remember seeing this massage table inside the hotel and I went over to it and tried to lay down. I couldn't breathe and I said 'did somebody just say bombing? What is happening'? Then I had to walk outside because there was a threat in the Marriott Hotel.”
She was asked how often those horrific thoughts enter her head, even though it was eight years ago.
“None of us have watched the movie 'Patriots Day'. I lived in Cambridge at the time so the whole week was ridiculous. The whole shoot out in Watertown and the gas station (events), that was all in our neighborhood. It was just too close to home.”
Nicole doesn't want to remember the marathon of 2013, but she certainly will always remember the one from 2017, when she ran while pregnant her daughter.
“It was very hard,” Nicole admitted. “I was working really hard to stay hydrated as it was another hot day. It took me five hours and forty minutes. I was twenty pounds heavier than normal, my feet felt like fireballs and that was tough, but at the same time it was awesome. Doing that gave me huge respect for all of the charity runners, who are out there running for five or six hours every year. It's just a tremendous feat on their bodies to do it.”
From 2013 to last year's virtual meet, Nicole has run on behalf of Ben Hardcastle.
“I've been taking care of Ben since he was eight years old. He has a frustrating, rare cancer, like most of the cancers that we take care of. Just to see him make it to high school and through high school and to see him be able to play sports, is simply incredible. To see the picture of him signing his letter of intent to play lacrosse in college was so special. I am super proud of him for staying focused enough and to be able to do that.
“This October will be my tenth consecutive Boston Marathon for Dana-Farber and with the help of my family, friends, Ben's family and colleagues, have helped raised over $160,000. The Dana-Farber Team has raised over $100 million for basic science research since it started in 1990. Ben's been my patient partner since 2013 — they THANKFULLY — were already back to their car when the bombs went off (in 2013).
UNIFORMS FROM THE 1930s?
In terms of being a pure athlete, certainly Danny, 43, is one of the best at TMHS over the last few decades. While he was a part of some outstanding cross-country and track teams, his winter sports career was a journey going from wrestling to indoor track to joining the girls' gymnastics team, then going back to track.
“I had no prior experience in wrestling. I was extremely undersized and (growing up) I would always wrestle against my oversized uncles, or my father or my grandparents,” he said. “(Then I switched to indoor track) and it was such a huge variation from being outside to running inside. I hated indoor track. You are training on the linoleum floors at Tewksbury High School, running around the halls, literally just like we did as little kids running around our kitchen. We had no facilities and we tried to make the most out of it. After that season, it was time to do something else.”
The something else was joining a team of all females.
“There were rumors that other (MVC Gymnastics teams) were going to have boys on them, so the thought was that we would have a co-ed team,” said Danny, noting that TMHS previously had a boys gymnastics team for years. “We thought all of the teams in the Merrimack Valley were going to be co-ed. I signed up and the first day of practice there were five boys. After that first day, there were three of us and after the second day there were two of us. Then the night before the first meet of the season, Derek Leone broke his ankle. He came back just in time for the last meet of the season, so (besides one meet) I spent the entire season (as the only boy) on the girls team.
“It was difficult mentally. I didn't want to have a quitting mentality but it was like 'geez, I'm on the girls team'. Every time I went to Lowell or Dracut to compete, I was looked at a little bit different. I remember (then Athletic Director) Mickey Sullivan took me, Derek and Phil Monaco before he left the team, down to the basement of the Center School to find uniforms to wear for the first meet. I don't know if you have ever been down in that basement, but it's every uniform from 1938. I think the last boys gymnastics team was 1976 (or around there), so I was probably wearing Mark Brown's uniform from the 1970s and it had moth holes in it.”
That gymnastics season, the Redmen finished 3-6-1 under the direction of then head coach Jennifer Tighe. Danny mostly competed on the parallel bars, the vault and the floor exercise. While he earned impressive scores on the mats, his true calling was running. He was a two-year captain of the boys cross-country team, finishing seventh and tenth during two of his four MVC Championship Meets.
“Danny was an outstanding runner. He really was,” said MacDougall. “He had thoughts that may have gotten derailed when he went into the service, he thought he could break the four-minute mile mark. That's how good he was.
“Danny and Kevin Andriolo were the spark-plugs of the cross-country team. We had only a few boys teams when I coached that made it to the All-State Meet, but he and Kevin were part of a team that did make it. Danny was just an outstanding leader and was perfectly suited to become an officer in the military. He was the kind of guy that the kids looked up to. He was tough enough and he was personable enough to carry on such a strong leadership role. I really liked him. He was just super.”
In outdoor track, Danny was a big part of the team's Class C Eastern Mass Championship title, which included finishing eighth in the entire state in the mile and was part of the school record 4x800 relay team along with Andriolo, Jason O'Connor and Andy Beasley. In 1995, he was part of the 4xmile school record team along with Andriolo, Dan Fitzgerald and O'Connor.
“Danny is one of those guys who is just extremely mentally tough. He's not one of those kids who wants to prove to you that he can do something when you tell him he can't, because he knows his abilities, he knows what he can and can't do, but he's not afraid to try to go out of his comfort zone,” said Levine. “That's what I always loved about the kid. In practices and meets, he would always try to go a little faster than he knew he could and sometimes it would come back to haunt him and he didn't end up placing but he was trying to do the right thing, he was trying to get better against competition. He's one of the few student-athletes I had who really tried to incorporate that mentality. He was a talented kid that worked extremely hard. If he didn't understand something, he always asked questions and I loved that about him. It kept me on my toes, too.”
DO YOU WANT TO BE A SLACKER?
One winter day of 1995, Danny was in the hall of the old high school when suddenly his entire life changed in an instant.
“I was walking around the hallways, not getting in trouble, and Levine came up to me,” explained Danny. “He took me aside and asked what my plans were for the next year and I said, 'I don't know. I guess I'll go to college somewhere'. He asked if I applied anywhere and I said 'no'. He grabbed me by the back of my collar, put me in his office and sat me down at his desk.”
Levine was asked about that encounter. He paused for a few seconds. “I didn't remember that until you just told me,” he said while busting out in a big laugh.
“It wasn't that Danny didn't have a plan, it was just that he was so focused on what he was doing in school and track-and-field,” Levine continued. “He wanted to keep focus on what he was doing and I realized that. We sat down, we talked and agreed that we were going to make a plan. I told Danny that I was coached by one of the all-time greatest coaches in Ken O'Brien (at UMass-Amherst) and he made me better because he wasn't afraid of challenging me. I said that Coach O'Brien would eat you up alive and would love to have someone like you in his program.”
Said Danny, “We called Coach O'Brien right there, who had been there since 1962, I believe. Levine put me on the phone and said 'talk to Coach O'Brien'.”
That's when the plan started, but when Danny arrived at the school for his first few days of cross-country practice, it didn't go quite like he had thought.
“O'Brien knew who I was before I got there,” said Danny. “Once I got there, he blew me off, basically saying that he didn't think I could do it, or belonged there. He knew that if he did that, I would take it personally and show up ready to go. That's what happened.”
Danny had a tremendous career at UMass — running at a D1 college he instantly was one of the program's top runners in both cross-country and track. In 1999, at the New England Championship Meet, he was 16th in the 800 with a time of 1:55.51.
“I did eleven seasons at UMass,” said Danny, noting that he only missing freshman year outdoors because of illness. “Every single practice at UMass-Amherst was more competitive than the state meet in high school. I became very consistent. Training wise, you go from a number one or two, to the twelfth, thirteenth or fourteenth guy (in college). I was a walk-on and was not recruited. It's a Division 1 school so when I tried to recruit myself. I was very angry coming into my freshman season (because O'Brien had blown me off). I trained very hard with a chip on my shoulder. I showed up and all of (my teammates) who kicked my butt in (high school), I literally kicked their butts in tryouts.”
From those early days, he blossomed into a star in college.
“I was so happy for him with his success at UMass and you always knew that he was going to be a success because of the way he is,” said Levine. “There isn't anything that he is afraid to put his mind to when he wants to do something. He's just a success story and he was born as a success story. Danny is just one of those kids who you will never, ever forget. He's just such a mentally tough person. When he got down on himself, it wasn't because he thought he failed, it was because he felt that he didn't work hard enough to get to where he wanted to get at that particular point. Then the next day, he would go out to a meet or a practice as if nothing had ever happened, but if there was any more to give, he was giving.
“He was one of those kids who you would never say 'hey you're not running hard enough, you're not tough enough' because that would be an embarrassing statement to him.”
A CHANGE IN PLANS
While attending UMass, Danny was working towards a degree in Wildlife and Fisheries Conversation, but was worried about how to make a career of it. Then, he had a conversation with his grandfather.
“My dad (Bob) had inspired me to be part of this environmental movement and I really enjoyed that perspective and I thought that I might be able to make a career out of it,” said Danny. “After my freshman year, I figured out that I would never be able to afford anything without a PHD in that degree and I really didn't enjoy spending my time in school. I really didn't like school. So, I went to my grandfather, Joe LeBoeuf, and I told him that I didn't think I would be able to support myself with this degree, and asked him what he thought I should do. He was a mechanic for Delta (Airlines) for 36 years and he suggested that I become an airline pilot. He put together a plan for me and I followed it.”
While Joe may have given Danny the words and the advice to change paths, it seems like it was Bob who may have literally steered Danny to the career path starting out at a young age.
“My dad was instrumental — his sense of adventure and the difficult athletic challenges he created for us are things I always will remember,” said Danny. “Putting young children in seemingly impossible situations and telling them that they can do it and then realizing that they can is pretty powerful and memorable. To this day, I look back and realize that no one would do that now — the positions that some of us were put in, at a very, very early age and told that we could do it wouldn't ever get that far now. People might not let you do those things now — long distance bike races, canoe races, extreme weather cross-country skiing challenges at five years old type things. Those things shape a person to see no limits, to be strong, whether you like it or not, whether you agree with it or not, there is something to be said for that.
“If you can be tough through the circumstances that you were put in as a young child so to speak and not feel limitations, be told that you can do anything and learn that you actually can, then the rest of life is not so difficult. My father instilled that in us. Times have changed, but there's a reason why we're all here and why we have done the things that we have done.”
While Danny ultimately completed that Fish and Wildlife degree, he did change career paths immediately, as a sophomore in college, starting in the ROTC program.
“I was commissioned the day of graduation. I had about eight months before I left for pilot training at the Maguire Air Force Base in New Jersey where I was learning what the Air Force is about, while I was waiting for my slot. During that time, I was able to go on a couple of trips, including being on a KC-10 airline. I was able to travel and see what the Air Force is all about. It swayed me away from wanting to be a fighter, helicopter or austere career pilot. Instead I wanted 'let's go to Japan, or let's go all over Europe' and come home — as opposed to being gone for six months in a fighter squad or being deployed to the Middle East for months. Before I knew anything more about the career, I was able to get that experience of traveling around the world. When it came time to choose, I chose the C-5.
“After graduating from the Pilot Training program, because of my work ethic and being so well coached by MacDougall and Levine, and being a strong leader or captain, I was also a good student and they thought I would be a good instructor. They augment the senior guys and mix them in with the new guys and you get that perspective of someone who has been around for twenty years and someone who doesn't know anything.”
And how uncomfortable of a feeling is that?
“I'm flying a multi-engine jet with a student who has 70 hours of flight time in formation, ten feet from another airplane, so it's stressful (to say the least). It is extremely rewarding though, to see how rapidly they progress. It's nice to give people an ultimatum — so if they don't progress, they have to go do another job. They instill that fear in you — work hard, otherwise, you are out. I think we all kind of already had that from growing up. If you don't have that work ethic, you're not going to get the things that you want in life. You have to work for the things you want. You are not going to get things handed to you. So, the Air Force was a good fit.”
While not something he talks about much, Danny was an active duty pilot in the Air Force, smack right in the middle of the country's longest war. “Let’s go to Japan” turned into frequently going to the Middle East, and, thankfully, coming home.
“Eventually, because they were reducing the size of the fleet of the C-5 Galaxy, reducing active duty officers, and increasing the amount of reserve units, I was able to go back to western Mass and fly C-5's as a reservist from 2006-2019. I retired after 20 years; it was a lot of sacrifice, but it was worth it.”
Since 2007, he has been a pilot for Jet Blue and certainly lately that has been challenging because of the pandemic.
“Everything that you can think of during a pandemic that people would avoid, I have not been able to avoid from day one whether it's flying on an airplane, staying in a hotel, going to a restaurant because what else am I supposed to do? I work probably 85-90 hours a month, so basically 12-to-14 days a month,” he said.
Before he joined Jet Blue, Danny was still heavily involved with running. During his stay at the Vance Air Force Base in Oklahoma, he became a member of the military cross-country team and in 2006 was named the AETC (Air Education and Training Command) Athlete of the Year. He was the top American runner at the Air North Cross-Country championships, the NATO championships in Denmark, was the Air Force's second place finisher in the US Armed Forces Cross Country Championships held in Houston, and also took part in the championship meet held in St. Astier, France.
After those days, he ran in three marathons, Buffalo, New York once and in Boston twice, 2014 and 2015. He said that he owes so much of his passion for running to some of his former high school cross-country teammates, who, like MacDougall and Levine, also taught him a lot about leadership.
“The tone was set for me with MacDougall coaching and with Peter O'Callahan, Peter Manseau, Eric Takach, John Orzechowski and Sean King on that cross-country team. I was a freshman and I just happened to be able to slide myself into that seventh spot. Being so young and being able to get a spot on the varsity team, I got a real insight for what it means to really work hard, training wise. Those upperclassmen who were on that team, remain to be some of the most influential people (in athletic life) as far as what it means to be a nice guy. I learned right off the bat that you don't have to be a bully just because you're a senior. If you work hard and you earn that spot on the team, you're on the team. Those guys took me on and I remember going out with them, going to McDonald's or whatever it was. I remember thinking about being a freshman and being with seniors, who are driving me around and having me be part of their team. I'll never forget that. That set the tone for me the entire time I was in high school. I tried to treat everybody on my team, as I became an upperclassmen, the same way. I try to do the same thing today.”
Certainly those upperclassmen did wonders for Danny, but ultimately he said he wouldn't be where he is without MacDougall and Levine.
“I never looked at it like I was competing for those guys. I never saw them just as coaches. Those guys were way beyond — and they are two of the most important people in my life. They were not just coaches, they were mentors, and they were like big brothers and father-type figures. They were friends and they are my friends. I would run through a brick wall for both of them … and I think I did. I took the turn wide a few times in the hallways of the high school,” he said with a big laugh.
Over the past 25 years, Danny has moved around a lot, spending time in Oklahoma, Delaware, New Jersey, Springfield, Mass and for the past 11 years in Salem, New Hampshire, along with his girlfriend Melinda Nagy.
SURVEY SAYS, WE LOST
Back in 2010, when Danny was off working and flying people around the country, his mother, cousin Janelle and three sisters enjoyed a unique opportunity as they landed on the TV Show 'Family Feud'.
“(After finding out that we would be on the show) we had a practice test at our house. We had a party and we invited all of these people. We essentially said 'anybody that wants to go up against us' come and challenge us, and we lost every single one of the challenges. We were so bad at Family Feud,” Jacqui said with a big laugh, before describing the episode. “We had to be ready to be on TV at six o'clock in the morning and we didn't film our episode until about 5:30 that night. It was like a 14-hour day.
“When we finally got on the stage, we realized that we picked the worst order for the five of us. I was very intense and focused, Nicole was very intense and focused and then the wheels just came off,” Jacqui continued while really laughing. “Janelle only talked about her wedding with Jay (Wagstaff) so they hand picked this question just for her and she had nothing. Amie was all flustered because she had something going on with work and my mom was just waving to the crowd and she had no idea what was happening. She was just saying 'we are really doing it'.
“It was so much fun. One of the things is when people find out you were on the show, the first thing they ask is if you won and I'm like, 'absolutely not. We lost every single game'. We just had so much fun, so much fun.”
THIS TEAM IS FIRST
It's been eleven years since the LeBoeuf's appeared on television as a team, and today that team is still together with Diane leading the way. Whether it was during the good times of winning a pole vault championship title, from graduating from medical school, to weddings and their own children, to the proud moments of having a son flying airplanes, two daughters become doctors, another daughter be an elite dancer and also overcome lymphoma, mom has seen it all and has been there for the four of them every step of the way.
“We've faced a lot of challenges since we were very young and our mom has always been there quietly standing by — which is surprising since she is otherwise very loud — to support the four of us,” said Nicole. “She is always and has always been there for us. When it comes to both sports and life, she's always there. She's not a real huggy, soft kind of mom. She's the kind who would be hanging over the railing of the bleachers at the track meets at the last turn cheering for us at the top of her lungs. You could hear her over EVERYONE — and she did that at almost every single meet and game in high school and college, and at every single marathon for the past nine years. Without having to say 'I love you and I support you' out loud, she has shown us what it means to be a loving and supportive parent in every possible way.
“I remember being five years old and starting to play soccer. She was always negotiating to make it all work out for us — working to make it possible to pay for Dan and I over months, so that we could play. I don't know how she did it all. She would find us somebody's cleats or shin guards to borrow and do whatever she had to do so we didn't miss out, she always did.
“We have all had to face adversity at different times in our lives and to different degrees, but we learned resilience from the best. Showing up with a smile on your face to support your family and your friends — no matter what else is going on — is something that she has always done.”
And while Mom has displayed that smile from ear-to-ear knowing that each of her kids have become tremendous success stories and most of all incredible human beings, it's also apparent that Danny, Nicole, Amie and Jacqui have had a lot of fun growing up together as a family.
“We all had a blast. I know I had a blast,” said Jacqui. “When you think about where we have all gone to, collectively add up all of the things that we have done, I know they all did a lot when it comes to high school sports, so there's no doubt about that. I think that stuff is just a blip of what we have all collectively done. It was a lot of fun (growing up together). It was also very hard and that shows you how far all of us have come (in our lives).”
