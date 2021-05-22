Senior Nicole Kopacz of Tewksbury was recently named to the 2021 Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) Women's Lacrosse All-Conference Team.
Kopacz collects her second All-Conference selection after leading the team in ground balls with 25, caused turnovers with 9 and 36 draw controls as well as adding eight goals.
The Fitchburg State University Women's Lacrosse team recently concluded its 2021 campaign with an overall record of 1-8 and a 0-4 clip within conference play.
Tewksbury resident Lauren McIntyre, a sophomore defender on the Worcester State Women’s Lacrosse team, was selected as the ‘Ellen J. Meyers M.Ed ‘88 Memorial Academic Merit Award’ winner.
According to the school’s website, “This award, established in memory of beloved Worcester State University alumna Ellen J. Meyers, M.ED ‘88, by her husband David Meyers ‘76, is given to an undergraduate student achiever with disabilities who has also been actively engaged on campus or in their community.
McIntyre is a communication sciences and disorders major focusing on disabilities studies. She is a member of the lacrosse team, Phi Eta Sigma, and has volunteered with the Best Buddies program and Tewksbury Youth Lacrosse. She was also selected to attend the MIAA Sportsmanship Summit at Gillette Stadium, during her senior year at TMHS. She will be completing an internship this summer through the Tewksbury Public Schools assisting the BRIDGE program with children diagnosed with autism. After graduation, she plans to pursue a master’s degree in special education.
SOFTBALL
The accolades continue as Graduate student Kirsten Dick, also of Tewksbury, has been named the Framingham State Athlete of the Week for the week ending May 2nd.
Dick was named an NFCA Div. III Top Performer for the week after hitting .667 (6-for-9) and slugging 1.667 with two homers, a double, a triple, and six RBI with two steals to lead the Rams to clinch the 2021 MASCAC Regular Season title with a four game sweep of Salem State. She went 2-for-3 with a homerun accounting for the only runs of the game in the Rams 2-0 conference win over Salem.
Dick added a 1-for-3 performance with a run scored and stolen base in the 7-1 game two win and nearly missed hitting for the cycle in game one on Saturday going 3-for-3 with a homer, double and triple and knocking in four in the Rams 6-0 win.
At the plate, Kirsten Dick has a .337 average with 3 homers and 23 RBI. In addition, she has six doubles, three triples, seven walks and six stolen bases.
Dick followed up her tremendous regular season with some great play in the Rams MASCAC championship best of three series with Bridgewater State, going 2-for-3 with three RBI and a two runs scored in the Rams game one 6-1 victory. Framingham would drop the next two games to Bridgewater, falling just short of the MASCAC title, with Dick going 1-for-4 in the third game of the series, a 10-5 Rams loss.
Wilmington resident Ally Moran tossed a complete game one hitter for the Rams to earn her 12th victory of the season in the circle in an 8-0 win over Worcester State back on May. Moran struck out four and walked two in the shutout.
Her performance helped her earn the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) Softball Pitcher & Rookie of the Week for the week ending May 9th.
Moran tossed two complete game shutouts in a 4-0 week for the Rams. She started the week with a complete game shutout allowing four hits, one walk, and five strikeouts in the Rams 6-0 conference win over Worcester to complete the Rams undefeated runin league play.
Moran also helped her cause with a 2-for-3 showing at the plate with a double and three RBI. The sophomore hurler then came back with another shutout in game one Saturday allowing just one hit and sitting down five in a six-inning run-rule victory.
On the season, Moran is 12-3 with 2 saves. In 106.2 innings, she has given up 90 hits, 32 runs, 22 earned, 21 walks and has struck out 88 and has a 1.44 ERA.
Moran continued her fine play in the playoffs, pitching five scoreless innings in the Rams 6-1 win over Bridgewater State in Game 1 of their best of three series last Friday, striking out three batters, while allowing only five hits. She also pitched well in Game 2 of the series, allowing only one earned run while striking out two in 4 1/3 innings. The Rams led 2-1 when Moran left the game, but ultimately fell by a score of 3-2, before losing by a score of 10-5 in the championship deciding Game 3 of the series.
On Thursday, the Endicott College women’s softball team announced that the team placed eight student-athletes on the All-CCC rosters, including Tewksbury’s Adrianna Favreau, who was named the Player of the Year.
Favreau, who was featured in the Town Crier last week, becomes the first student-athlete since 2011 to earn CCC Player of the Year honors. The senior currently leads the team in slugging percentage (.970), extra-base hits (15), is tied for first in doubles (7), and ranks second in batting average (.530), RBIs (31), home runs (6), and hits (35).
The former CCC Rookie of the Year is currently on a nine-game hitting streak and has compiled 11 multi-hit games up to this point. Meanwhile, in the CCC she ranks first in runs (32), total bases (64), on-base percentage (.605), and slugging percentage, and is second in home runs, RBI's, and batting average, and third in hits (35).
TRACK-AND-FIELD
After impressive performances last weekend at the 2021 America East Outdoor Track & Field Championships, senior Emily Sessa, of Tewksbury, ran to a first place finish in the 800-meter and 1,500-meter races at the Army West Point Twilight recently.
Sessa kept the pressure on from the start, gaining a 10-second lead to win the event in 4:24.31 for yet another career best in the event.
"Emily won her race by 10 seconds and closed in 66 seconds for the final 400 meters. She started to settle in a bit in the middle two laps. If we clean that up for next week, she should be able to get her NCAA qualifier as well," said head coach Gary Gardner.
Bryant University sophomore Emma Garrity of Wilmington earned a 12th place finish in the 400 meters in a time of 58.96 at the NEICAAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in New Britain, Connecticut this past weekend. Garrity was also part of the Bulldogs tenth place 4 x 400 relay team which finished in a time of 4:01.02.
UMass Amherst sophomore Lily Robinson of Tewksbury earned a fourth place finish in the 5,000 meters at the NEICAAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in New Britain, Connecticut this past weekend, finishing in a time of 17:11.83
Turning to the men's side, Saturday was the Bridgewater-Springfield College Meet. Tewksbury's Thomas Barinelli was second in the high jump (6-0) and third in both the 110-meter hurdles (16.04) and long jump (20-11.75) while competing for Bridgewater.
Tewksbury's Colby Wilson, a sophomore at Springfield, was part of the first place 4x100 relay with a combined time of 41.68 seconds and was second in the long jump at 21-10.75.
BASEBALL
Tewksbury's Jack Theriault and the tenth ranked Babson College Baseball team, saw their great season end in disappointment this past weekend, when they suffered a 10-4 loss to Wheaton College in Game 3 of the NEWMAC Championship series.
Theriault pitched 1.2 innings in the loss, allowing two hits and one earned run, while also striking out one batter. His performance in the championship game followed a regular season where he was nearly perfect, with a 0.00 ERA, giving up just an unearned run on five hits, in eight innings pitched, while striking out five.
The Franklin Pierce University Baseball team took care of things with relative ease on Tuesday night in the first round of the Northeast-10 Conference Championship. The Ravens hammered out 17 hits, including a trio of home runs, and coasted to an 18-1 victory over visiting Saint Michael's at Pappas Field.
Junior outfielder Graham Smith, of Wilmington, was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI in the win. Smith has been on a bit of a hot streak lately, hitting safely in six consecutive games, including going 1-for-3 in Saturday's 7-1 win over St. Anselm, where he also had two runs scored and an RBI. The previous Thursday, he was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI in a 14-6 win over St. Michael's.
The Ravens came up just short of winning the NE-10 championship, falling in three games in the best of three championship series to Southern New Hampshire. Smith finished the season with a .219 average, with 14 RBI, 12 runs scored and four stolen bases.
Another Wilmington resident, senior righthanded pitcher Danny Gracia, pitched 1.1 innings in the Ravens Game 3 loss in the championship series against Southern New Hampshire, allowing two hits and three earned runs, while also striking out a batter. On the season, Gracia finished with an 0-1 record in five appearances, striking out nine batters in 12.2 innings pitched.
ICE HOCKEY
Anna Maria junior hockey player Riley Cote of Tewksbury recently won the Ice Hockey Leadership Award at the Amcats Virtual Awards Ceremony last Friday night. Cote, who has played in 44 games for the Amcats during her career, was described as a cornerstone and builder of AMC Women’s Hockey, having been with the program since its inception three years ago.
FOOTBALL
Tewksbury residents Ryan Morris and Steve Catanzano were recently honored as seniors with the St. Anselm Football team. Both players of course missed out on their 2020 season due to the pandemic, but prior to that, and even during the pandemic, they had shown great loyalty and dedication to the football program.
Catanzano, a defensive end, played 16 games in his career for the Hawks, making six solo tackles and 12 total tackles, while Morris, a defensive lineman, played in six games in his career, making nine total tackles, including six solos, while also having a fumble recovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.