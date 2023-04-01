TEWKSBURY – As the bell rings at Tewksbury High School every afternoon, the start of the athletic day has officially begun. Whether it be a practice or an MIAA Tournament game, Tewksbury’s student athletes report to their respective teams for another day of competing for state hardware.
However, there’s often one stop they make before leaving the high school – Chris Mahanna’s office, the athletic trainer at Tewksbury High School.
Whether it be a tweaked ankle, a pulled muscle, or simply needing to be taped prior to their athletic practice or game, Mahanna ensures every athlete is properly equipped with what they need in order to ensure their overall health and safety on the playing surface.
“I like being here, I enjoy my time here very much,” said Mahanna. “I have relationships with all the kids because they all know me, especially because I’m in the school during the day.”
Mahanna’s day doesn’t start at 1:50. Instead, he’s in the building as early as 7:00 due to his new role as a long term physical education substitute. Since Mahanna became athletic trainer at Tewksbury during the 2019-20 season, he’s been able to form lasting connections with his athletes.
“My favorite part of being athletic trainer is building relationships with the kids,” he said. “It’s cool to me to see them grow. This year, this will be my first senior class that I’ve been with since they were freshman. Now I’ve seen them from being little knuckleheads running around as freshman, now they’re grown ups. They went from growing up watching these kids who were seniors lead their teams, and now they’re the ones doing it. It’s been really cool to see.”
Mahanna, a 2013 graduate of Westford Academy where he was a star hockey player, always knew he wanted to have a job in sports.
“When I ended my sports career in high school, I did a senior project like what Tewksbury does now,” he recalled. “I went and did it at a physical therapy place and I saw that stuff and I realized I didn’t want to be behind a desk. I wanted to be involved in sports, I wanted to be on the sidelines. Athletic training was that gateway to that.”
Out of high school, Mahanna attended Merrimack College with his goal of becoming an athletic trainer his top priority. As a student, Mahanna spent time with the football, field hockey, softball, and lacrosse teams learning the ins and outs of being an athletic trainer.
“As you got older, you got more responsibilities,” he said. “When you were a junior or a sophomore, you’d only have a little bit of responsibilities because you only have learned so much. When you got to your senior year, you’re basically doing everything that I’m doing right now. You just have a supervisor that you have to run everything through.”
Once his responsibilities built up, Mahanna was building his own relationships with Merrimack athletes through rehabs, treatment, and injury prevention.
“It really opened up my eyes to be like okay, I can do this on my own,” said Mahanna. “I can run my own thing.”
After graduating Merrimack in 2019 with a masters degree, Mahanna saw Tewksbury as an opportunity and didn’t hesitate.
“It ended up working out because the facilities here are great,” he said. “Ron (Drouin) is great, the coaches are great, everyone is great. It just felt like this town itself was so immersed in sports and that’s what I love about this town. They care and they love their sports.”
In a typical day in the life of the busy athletic trainer, Mahanna starts off his day by making sure all of his athletes who request attention after school are taken care of.
“Right at 1:50 until 2:30 I’ll be getting (the kids) taped and stuff like that and getting everybody out to practices,” he said. “After that, it’s rehab with kids and getting them back from their injuries. Then I’ll poke my head around at each practice to see what’s going on and check on kids to see how they’re doing.”
One of Mahanna’s largest responsibilities is setting up return to play plans following injuries sustained in games or practices. Whether it be an ankle sprain or a severe ACL injury, Mahanna works closely with the athlete to provide a step by step plan to return them to action in the safest way possible. The first step in the process is always rehab.
“If it’s not requiring surgery, I’ll do most rehabs in here,” he said. “I try to do as much as I can just so the kids don’t have to go off-site to do anything. They’re comfortable with me and they’re comfortable being here. Usually I’ll have a relationship with the kid and they trust me, and if I can help them get back without them having their parents have to take them to a PT place, that’s why I’m here.”
After he wraps up a session of physical therapy with an athlete, Mahanna will be seen floating around Tewksbury’s various athletic facilities, monitoring certain athletes who are in different phases of their return to play plan. In the winter, due to night time practices and games, Mahanna will often find himself working as late as 10:00 at night, either being on the bench for a boys hockey game at Breakaway Ice Center or in his office treating basketball players following practice.
“Especially during the winter season, I’m here pretty late,” said Mahanna. “Kids know I’m here late and they’ll come in to see me and I’ll take care of it because basketball practices run late. Some of those kids have already gone to their practice and lifted and they want to get treatment.”
Whether Mahanna is in his office or on the sidelines, he loves being able to offer his athletes the treatment and care they deserve.
“Athletic trainers have crazy schedules, they work pretty hard, and sometimes they lose a lot of sleep,” he admitted. “But, they love what they’re doing and they love working with the kids and making sure every kid is on the field.”
