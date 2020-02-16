WILMINGTON — When former Wilmington High Boys Lacrosse coach Zach McDannell made the decision to resign after one season as coach of the Wildcats, it marked the end of an era of sorts for the program.
While McDannell had only served as head coach for one season, leading the Wildcats to a 5-11 record last season, he took over as head coach after serving for two years as an assistant to Fran Peters, who coached the team from 2014-18. Peters meanwhile had previously been an assistant under former coach Kieran Kavanaugh during the 2013 season.
While there is certainly something to be said for consistency within a program, there is also something to be said for an injection of new blood into a program, and the Wildcats certainly seem to have found that in Jeff Keefe, who will take over as head coach of the team for the upcoming 2020 season.
Keefe becomes the fifth head coach in the 12-year varsity history of the program, following Mike Fay who posted a 22-46 record from 2008-2011, Kavanaugh, who was 16-19 from 2012-13, Peters who was 23-58 from 2014-2018 and finally McDannell.
Keefe comes to the Wildcats as a bit of an outsider to the program, but he is no stranger to coaching, having coached one sport or another for the past ten years,
A Billerica native and 2002 graduate of Billerica High, Keefe was a member of Billerica's 2001 state championship lacrosse team, while also playing varsity soccer for three years. Upon graduation from Billerica High, Keefe joined the Marines and after serving his country for four years, he attended and graduated from Framingham State University in 2010. While attending Framingham State, he became the Girls Lacrosse coach at Marian Catholic High School, a position he held for four years.
He then took over as head coach of the Tewksbury High Girls Soccer team where he coached from 2011-2013. Most recently he has served as the JV/Freshman Boys Lacrosse coach at Billerica High, while also assisting at the varsity level. He is also currently the JV Boys Soccer coach at Austin Prep, and a Special Education teacher at Valley Collaborative in Billerica.
He was drawn to the Wilmington lacrosse job by the challenge of getting the most out of what he views as a talented roster.
“I have been coaching in this area, and have coached against Middlesex League teams. I have played and coached against teams like Wakefield, Winchester and Reading my whole life," Keefe said. "And I also knew the kind of talent pool, at least athletes wise that Wilmington has, so I thought with the athletes they have and where they are lacrosse wise, I think that I could be the guy that kind of gets them organized and turns those athletes into lacrosse players and really kind of takes this program to the next level."
Keefe's former coach at Billerica High, long time boys lacrosse coach Craig Flynn, believes that Keefe has what it takes to be successful in his new role.
"I first had Jeff as a player. He was part of our state championship team in 2001. He has all the tools to succeed and knows what it takes to build a championship program," Flynn said. "Later as an assistant coach for me in Billerica, Jeff brought a military background with him, always instilling discipline, attention to every detail, integrity, and a strong work ethic. Jeff will be a great asset to the student-athletes of Wilmington."
Keefe definitely agrees. While he understands the challenges of coaching in the Middlesex League, he feels like the pieces are in place to build a successful program.
“I wouldn’t have taken the job if I didn’t think so. More than anything else, I just like coaching and being part of the team," Keefe said. "We are going to have some on field goals, but more than anything I am just happy to be here and be part of the Wilmington community, and being part of being a positive role model for these kids, not only being a coach, but being a teacher as well. I think overall it is going to be a good fit for me."
As Flynn said, Keefe's military background is a something he can rely on in his role as a coach, and something Keefe feels can only benefit him and his team.
“Mostly it is just about attention to detail. It allows you to stay, as Tom Brady would say, laser focused," Keefe said. "Nothing is done for no reason. There is always a purpose and always a goal. It is also that drive and that commitment and that passion. The military also teaches you how to become more of a part of a unit than thinking about yourself.
"If that is something you can be successful in teaching your students, if they can create that collective mentality where the team is most important, that is when you can really get a group of kids to buy in, become that unit and really start playing together as a team and a family and that’s when you can get to those next steps and be successful.”
Keefe feels like that success can start as early as this season. While the Wildcats lose ten seniors off of last year's squad, including captains Ben Wright, Andrew Sullivan and Connor Benoit, they bring back some talented players including sophomore Gavin Erickson and seniors Christian Robarge, Zach Kincaid and Thomas Greco, among others. Keefe likes what he has seen so far.
“What we are going to try and do right away is take advantage of the athletes that I have seen on film, and from what I have learned from talking to (assistant coach) Craig Turner and the other coaches," Keefe said. "We are going to try and organize them so we are playing a more controlled, sophisticated style of lacrosse. We want to make it so teams like Reading, Wakefield and Winchester know when that they play Wilmington it is going to be a hard game.
"These guys are going to know what they are doing. They are going to be organized and be in the right position at the right time. It is not going to be a walkover. Every game is going to be a competitive game. If we can make ourselves at least be competitive this year and maybe get to .500 and make the tournament, we will take it from there going forward.”
Jamie Pote contributed to this report.
