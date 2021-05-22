Back in the fall, the Town Crier started a series on legendary coaches here in Tewksbury. We hit the pause button on the series during the winter season and now starting it back up again here in the spring. We lead off with Ron Drouin, the former TMHS Baseball coach, who is now the Athletic Director.
Below, is the story on Drouin when he was the Town Crier's Coach of the Year in 2005, after leading the baseball team to the Division 2 North Sectional semi-finals, losing to eventual state champion Lincoln-Sudbury, who after that season was moved up to D1 and has remained a state contender nearly every year.
TEWKSBURY — During the day, Ron Drouin is a physical education/health teacher at the Ryan School in Tewksbury. During the spring afternoons, he puts on the uniform as the Tewksbury High baseball coach. Besides those duties, he’s also a husband and father of two young girls. And no matter what hat he puts on, teacher, coach, husband, father or friend, he realizes how competitive he is.
“I’m a competitor,” he said. “Everything I do I’m a competitor. Nothing was for fun when I was growing up. We would play at my house and have six guys and play 3-on-3 and crash into the fences.
“I remember we would have the guy who snow plowed the streets come and push the snow in my driveway so we could play football or whatever sport. I’m not a fan of losing in any sport. I don’t want to except it.
“I don’t like losing. If I’m playing my daughter in ‘Sorry’ or ‘Candyland’, I’m not there to lose. I’m not going to let her just get up the ladder. She has to earn it and she knows that.”
That incredible passion, that incredible fiery attitude is one of the biggest reasons why Drouin has become an outstanding coach guiding the Redmen baseball team to incredible status.
He was named the head coach when he was 24 years old back in 1994. Since then the program has gone 144-99 under Drouin’s direction, with seven MVC Division 2 titles including each of the past six seasons. The team has qualified for the state tournament every year since 1996 which is truly an incredible task.
“I think Ronnie’s record speaks for itself,” said athletic director Bob Aylward. “How many (MVC Division 2) championships does he have? He is very well organized and he can take everything chronologically and put it in the right order.
“He works incredibly hard. He’s been an outstanding coach. He’s very passionate and he does a great job with the kids. We’re very lucky to have him.”
This past spring the Redmen finished the regular season with an 8-7 record and qualified for the very difficult Division 2 North sectional bracket. There Tewksbury defeated Latin Academy and Winchester, advancing further than any other Redmen team since 1991, to the sectional semi-final. That’s when the Redmen were defeated by the eventual Division 2 state champion Lincoln-Sudbury Warriors.
“It was fun,” said Drouin. “It was a fun year. We had a lot of good seniors who I will miss. That group were just such hard workers and that’s why they were successful.”
STARTING AS A LANCER
Drouin grew up in Lawrence. His parents divorced when he was four years old, and he and his younger brother of two years Kevin grew up together always playing sports. Drouin said that the group of friends would come over to his house and play sports from the crack of dawn until the street lights came on and it was time for his friends to go home.
Drouin attended Lawrence High School and was a three-sport athlete. He was a wide receiver on the football team that became the last Lancer team to defeat Lowell, 19-18, during his senior year of 1985. He was also a guard on the basketball team, and played outfield for the baseball team that won the MVC league title in 1986.
Drouin admitted that growing up in the city certainly has a lot to do with his competitive nature.
“Yeah I think so,” he said. “In the late 1970s and into the 80s the rivalry between Lawrence and Central Catholic was such a big thing. You strapped it on when you faced Central Catholic. There was hatred there.”
After graduating from Lawrence High in the spring of 1986, Drouin attended Salem State College. He played on the baseball team during his first two years including being a part of a league championship but stopped playing. He said that having an off campus apartment had a lot to do with it since he needed money to keep it, but said how much fun he had being a part of the collegiate program.
On top of that Drouin said that already at such a young age, he knew that he wanted to get into coaching.
“In 1989 I became the freshmen baseball coach at Lawrence High,” he said. “My high school coach Frank Brucato asked me to coach the team and I came back and did for that one year.
“After that year, the school committee decided to get rid of Frank. The JV coach at the time was Sean McCarthy and he ended up getting the varsity coaching job at Tewksbury. He asked me to come with him and be the JV coach but I told him I just couldn’t bail on Frank. I just couldn’t do that to him.”
A year later, McCarthy’s one-year tenure as baseball coach at Tewksbury came to an end. Drouin then saw the JV job was open again and he applied serving as the JV coach for three years, the first under John Perrault and the last two under Connie Barry.
Then in 1994, at just 24 years old, and an in-house detention teacher at Lawrence High (from 1992 to 1999) Drouin applied to take over the varsity reigns for Barry and was named to the post by then athletic director Mickey Sullivan. He’s been there ever since.
Not only has he had great success with victories, he’s also put many of his players into terrific collegiate programs.
“I have three outstanding assistant coaches who work their tails off and who I totally trust,” said Drouin. “We also have had some success and when that happens your players get recruited.
“I think people see that we do things right, that we do it the right way and stress student-athletes who work hard in the class room and on the field.
“We’ve had guys like DJ (Bettencourt) get a scholarship, the three Heald brothers, Matt Davis and Mike Rocco at Bryant, Matt Petros played in the College World Series, Scotty and Derek Favreau, all of the Sullivans and Joe Suprenant played at Tufts. That’s the fun part - seeing those kids get to play in some very good college programs.”
He’ll add one more player to that list in Matt Monico, who was about to sign on to play collegiate baseball this week at a very prestigious Division 2 program. It was Monico who was the iron horse behind this past season’s success. He ended up getting five wins for the team on the mound, a team that was tremendous on the mound and defensively, but really struggled to score runs.
“We kind of struggled offensively all season,” said Drouin. “We pitched well and played defense well and that’s what got us by. We were as challenged as we’ve ever been offensively. I remember during some games looking down at (third base coach) Billy (Blackwell) and wonder if we were going to get no-hit that day.
“But we ended up manufacturing some runs with bunts and the delay steal worked very well. But ever since we lost guys like DJ and Rocco, we haven’t had a guy in the middle of the order who can just mash the ball.”
POST-SEASON RUSH
Tewksbury finished the regular season with the 8-7 record, including a disappointing loss to Billerica on a miserable rainy afternoon at the Spinners Cup played at LaLecheur Park in Lowell.
The team’s final three regular season gams were all rained out giving Tewksbury 12 days to work on hitting, get its pitching lined up for the state tournament. And that’s when Drouin took a huge gamble.
In years past the Redmen have been defeated by several outstanding baseball teams in the playoffs. Reading knocked them down twice, Stoneham, Danvers and Melrose all had their fun against the Redmen who left fields heartbroken, and their emotions on their sleeves. Just like their coach.
“Lincoln-Sudbury had a big time pitcher in Adam Cole (who is now playing at Harvard University),” said Drouin, whose team was defeated 7-0 by LS. “But through the match-ups we figured if we were going to beat Latin Academy and Winchester, we would face either Lincoln-Sudbury or Danvers but wouldn’t face either of their ace pitchers in Cole or Joey Roberto of Danvers.
“We rolled the dice. We knew we needed Monico to beat Winchester. So we then tried to see if we could have Billy LaVigne steal us a win knowing that we wouldn’t be facing either ace, and then we would have Monico to pitch in the sectional final.
“It didn’t work. But we weren’t going to beat Cole. He went on to win the sectional game for them and then the state championship game. Lincoln-Sudbury was the best team in the state and I knew that when we faced them. But hey they are being moved up to Division 1 this year so we’re getting rid of one (tough) team.”
The victories against Latin Academy and Winchester were all well deserving, since it was Drouin who called the shots with the bunts, steals, delayed steals and anything he could muster to manufacture a run here or there. Tewksbury defeated Latin Academy 7-1 on the road, before coming home and defeating Winchester, 1-0, in a thriller.
“It was great seeing the town rally behind the team,” he said. “There were some great crowds at those games all supporting the team and that was tremendous.
“I work for some great people who just make things so much easier for me. (Superintendent of Schools) Dr. (Christine) McGrath, Bob Aylward, my principal Kevin McArdle all make it so easy for me to coach. The Booster Club has been tremendous - they are the reason why dugouts are being put in at the field as we speak.”
While Drouin was quick to point out the help gets away from the field, it’s the assistance on the daily baseball grind that he says is one huge reason for the success of the program.
“I like to think that we go after it and we do it the right way,” said Drouin. “The effort has never been a problem with this program. The staff I have are always looking to improve themselves as coaches going to clinics and never being stale. They are always trying to get better.
“Billy Blackwell has been a hitting coach for a Division 1 college program and was the head baseball coach at Lawrence for five years. He’s such an asset on the bench. He was my best man at my wedding but he’s always two moves ahead because we know what we want to do.
“Ron Heald and Tommy Ryan have been tremendous as the JV and freshmen coaches. They work so hard and always are doing the right things.”
Drouin said that it was back in 1996 when Ron Heald’s oldest son Derek — who got a scholarship to play at UNH before the program was cut — when the baseball team officially got on the map.
“That team got us to turn the corner,” he said. “Guys like Derek Heald, Mike McVicker and Erik Murray got the other kids to work hard, to work in the off-season and do the right things so the program would be better.
“That carried over to guys like Joe Surprenant, Ronnie Heald, Derek and Scotty Favreau to DJ Bettencourt to Geoff Luciano to the guys from this past year with (Ryan) Walsh and LaVigne. And now that carries to this year with Monico, Chris Mastone, Jeff Fredriksen and the great group of seniors we have.”
And while this past spring was the furthest Drouin and the program has gone in 14 years, his competitiveness hasn’t worn off just because of one tremendous season.
“Everyone says they want to a win a state championship but I dream about it every single day,” he said. “We’re going to win one before I leave, well that’s the goal anyway. Why be in it if that’s not your goal? Don’t you want to be the best?
“We want to put the best product out there and have as much fun as we can. Sometimes teams get lucky or sometimes the hottest teams win, but sooner or later we’re going to get that break we’ve been looking for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.