TEWKSBURY – Coming off a three-win season, the thought was the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' basketball team would certainly be improved this year but it would be probably take a lot of baby steps too get there.
Through the first couple of games this season, it looked like those baby steps went back to crawling as the Redmen couldn't get into the right groove and missed two opportunities to pull out victories.
After beating Chelmsford last Tuesday night in the first round of the annual Romano Christmas Tournament, the Redmen knew they had their hands full with Burlington, one of the top Division 2 teams in the state, on paper anyway. Former coach Phil Connors has a team that has four tremendous players, and the Redmen knew a real tough challenge awaited.
That challenge was certainly met last Wednesday night. Although the Redmen saw a 14-point early in the second quarter evaporate over time, they certainly gave the Red Devils everything they could handle. Burlington closed the gap to two points heading into the fourth quarter before the tandem of Eric Sekyaya and James Ellis took over, leading the Red Devils to a 68-61 victory.
“Burlington can beat you in a lot of ways. In a way it’s a pick your poison and those were the two guys who hurt us tonight,” said Redmen head coach Steve Boudreau.
Despite the loss, certainly the Redmen not only landed back on their feet, but took an 'Andre The Giant' step forward in this contest.
“I thought we played a real solid first half. We followed the game plan and executed it. The second half, a lack of offensive execution (and turnovers) led to some easier baskets for Burlington, and some driving lanes,” said Boudreau. “But for twenty-six minutes, I thought we played really good basketball and got contributions from up and down the line-up.”
Tewksbury started the game off red-hot on offense, mostly with junior Luke Montejo. He struggled a bit in the first few games of getting into a groove, and on this night, he started off with eight first quarter points and ended the night with 18 points and 9 rebounds. He hit consecutive treys and followed that up with a put-back to help Tewksbury take a 22-10 first quarter led.
“We as a staff knew that we had to do a better job of getting Luke more involved (in our offense),” said Boudreau. “To his credit, he demanded the ball more and he was more aggressive. That's what we need because that's when he's at his best.”
Besides Montejo, the tandem of starter Kenny Nguyen and reserve player Michael Sullivan were terrific as a combination. Nguyen had six first quarter points, and Sullivan had four. They combined for ten more points in the second half.
“Both of them made the most of their opportunities. They guarded (well) in the half-court and they both did a nice job of cutting to open space and finishing at the rim,” said Boudreau.
Tewksbury led 14-10 with 3:40 left in the first before Nguyen, Ryan Cuvier and then Sullivan twice, scored baskets as part of a nice 8-0 run. Nguyen converted on a put back, Cuvier with a nice spin move in the low post and then Sullivan executed the first one on a nice pass from Cuvier and then on a drive with 20 seconds left in the first frame.
Freshman Johnny Sullivan extended the lead to 14 converting on a nice drive to the basket. The teams exchanged three-pointers with AJ Seney draining his, but after that Burlington went on a 7-0 run on back-to-back baskets from Cedric Rodriguez and a three-pointer from Sekyaya to climb back into the game. Tewksbury did close the half out on a 6-2 run on two baskets from Johnny Sullivan and one from Montejo to close out the half at 33-22.
The third quarter went back-and-forth, but it seemed like whenever Tewksbury scored, Burlington would get the next two and the double-digit lead slowly dwindled. Tewksbury led by four at 39-35 with 2:46 to go and that's when Michael Sullivan emerged with three straight field goals, the first from Cuvier, the second on a baseline drive and third off an inbound pass, pushing the lead back up to 12, with 50 seconds left.
Burlington – or Ellis – responded with an 8-2 run, and it was a two-point game heading to the final eight minutes of the game.
Nguyen and Montejo (twice) scored baskets on a baseline drive and assists from Seney and Cuvier and Tewksbury led 53-49 with 5:47 to go. From there it was pretty much all Burlington, who ended the game outscoring Tewksbury 19-8 with Sekyaya and Ellis scoring all but two of the team's points during that time.
Ellis drained a three-pointer giving Burlington a 63-56 lead with 2:10 to go, but Tewksbury fought back as Cuvier drained a three and Montejo converted two free throws, making it 63-61 with 1:11 left. Sekyaya then put the game away with a drive and two freebies, before one more free throw by Ben Poehler, the nephew of Saturday Night Live's Amy Poehler, officially ended the game's scoring.
On the night, seven combined players ended up in double figures in scoring. Sekyaya led the way with 26 and Ellis had 24, while Rodriguez had 12. For Tewksbury, Montejo had 18, Cuvier 12, Michael Sullivan and Nguyen ten each. Johnny Sullivan added eight and Seney had his three-pointer.
