TEWKSBURY – Back on January 29th, a day after the loss to Central Catholic, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls' Basketball team didn't particularly want to look at the standings. At that point, the Redmen were 3-8, including one win in their previous eight contests.
Much like the boys team, who at the same time was staring at an 0-11 record, the girls team could have easily folded up the tent, put the goodies away and gone back home. Instead, they took on the wilderness and fought off the big bears – that being the gruesome schedule that they face – and reeled off seven wins over their next eight games, including six in a row with Tuesday's 52-37 win over Haverhill held at the Romano Memorial Gymnasium.
The six-game winning streak includes wins over some of the top ranked teams in the state between Dracut, Bedford and Amesbury.
“It's been a fun couple of weeks, that's for sure,” said head coach Joel Mignault.
Many things have happened over the last few weeks to give the team this lift. They have played better basketball as a team, less turnovers and better team defense. Offensively, the emergence of three players has really been beneficial and taken the pressure off of others, who sometimes would chuck up less percentage shots, perhaps trying to do too much. Sam (not Madi, my apologies) Ryan, Kati Polimeno and Katie MacDonald have been nothing but superb during this streak.
The other part is the lulls – Tewksbury would seem to fall asleep a bit in the first few minutes of the third quarter, which would cost them in the end results of games. Against Haverhill, the Redmen led by seven at the break, before going up by 17 with 2:12 left in the third to all but put this one away.
“We fixed that a little bit and have had less of the lulls that we had in the past. Against good teams, that happens all of the time. It's a game of runs. (Tonight) in the second half, we definitely played stronger. The rebounding in the first half, it was bad and the girls got a little tougher in the second half. They took care of the basketball and were able to make enough plays.”
Ryan led the way with 15 points and added 9 rebounds. Once she started dominating inside and the glass, she finished off a handful of put backs.
“Sam has really been coming on. I've said it before, that when it comes to certain girls on this team, you have to tell them to be more aggressive and she's really coming into her own and she's playing like she's able to. She's been a huge asset in the scoring department for us,” said Mignault.
Polimeno finished with 8 points, while, Rachel Picher and Riley Veits had six points each, and the team's ultimate scrappy player, Maddie Stovesand, finished with 4 points, 6 rebounds and three steals.
Before that, Tewksbury came away with three other wins, over Amesbury last Wednesday, 53-38 behind 15 points from Ryan and 13 from Stovesand. On Friday, the Redmen trounced Lawrence 61-23 and then came back on Monday to top Bedford 49-37 with 16 points from Ryan and 15 from MacDonald.
“We've been playing good, some games better than others, but I told them before this game that good teams just find ways to win and we have been able to do that for (six) in a row,” said Mignault.
The six-game winning streak pushes the team's record to 10-9 overall, with one regular season game left on Thursday against Boston Latin. Tuesday's win also officially qualified the Redmen for the Division 2 state tournament, extending the playoff streak to 16 straight years over three different coaches.
This year's tournament is different, going state wide, so as of Monday morning – before the final two wins, Tewksbury was ranked No. 27 in the power rankings (top 32 teams automatically qualify, as well as any team with a .500 record or better) and to that point and additional 11 teams would make it, but they will/should change as a handful of those teams were 8-8/9-9. But if the playoffs started today and those rankings remained the same, the Redmen would host Dighton-Rehobeth in the first round.
The official pairings will be announced on Saturday/Sunday.
“There's going to be a lot of good teams, a lot of good teams in the Division 2 bracket. There's going to be a lot of teams that we don't know anything about. But, we just hope that the teams that we play in our league – we play in one of the best leagues in the state – that lumps that we have taken will help prepare us for the tournament, so we'll see what happens,” said Mignault.
