On a rainy weekend recently, we headed to New Bedford to explore the southern shore of Massachusetts. Dubbed the “South Coast” by meteorologist Todd Gross in the 1990s, the communities of New Bedford, Fall River, Westport, Dartmouth and approximately eight other towns eventually became grouped as an economic region thanks to a marketing and development campaign to shift the focus away from being called Fall River/New Bedford and the perceived image of a dying industrial area.
The region is heavily influenced by Portuguese immigrants thanks to its port and its once strong fishing industry. Today, the area is culturally rich, economically diverse, and full of natural features to explore.
First up on our visit was Horseneck Beach. It put us in mind of Salisbury Beach, which is no surprise as Horseneck is also a Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) property. The beach has restroom facilities, parking, walking trails, and is fully accessible for wheelchairs via a beach mat path.
Since the day was gloomy, we opted not to stay and pay the parking fee. Instead, directed by a kindly student attendant, we drove to nearby Gooseberry Island, a 73-acre spit of land in Westport.
Access to Gooseberry is via a narrow causeway built in the 1920s. The causeway is two cars wide, though at first we were a little apprehensive. Soon we saw the small parking area which was virtually empty, but tidy, and there appeared to be several trails to explore.
We started out walking the rocky shore which was loaded with shells — more shells than we recalled seeing on any New England beach — and blooming beach plum bushes and other familiar shoreline scrub plants. The views were sweeping, even with the haze of Canadian wildfire smoke.
The island paths were wide and easy to navigate, and during our visit we encountered a few families, dog walkers (though technically not allowed in the summer), birders, and cyclists.
Jutting up from the interior of the island two tall cement towers stand, decorated by graffiti. Remnants of WWII, the towers were lookouts for German submarines in Buzzards Bay. Known as fire control towers, they were used in conjunction with other coastal towers to triangulate the location of any enemy vessel so that the guns at Little Compton, RI could be aimed accordingly.
Towers like this are up and down the East Coast of the United States and were taken out of service after the war.
According to historical records, the island was first documented in 1602 by Bartholomew Gosnold. Initially used for grazing sheep and later goats, the island had several owners with various plans for development of vacation homes over the years. The exposed nature of the island made hurricane destruction almost certain, and the state bought the island in the mid 1950s as part of the larger Horseneck Beach State Reservation.
Though not open during our visit, the Horseneck Point Life Saving station, a visitor center and museum that is open seasonally, has a touch tank for kids to explore and interpretive panels. According to their website, the life saving station is one of only four that are intact and open to the public in Massachusetts.
We learned that there are many other nature preserves and beaches in the area, which means another visit is likely in order. The Buzzards Bay Coalition is one of several stewards of the south coast’s natural treasures, and their website is a great resource for trip planning.
Visit savebuzzardsbay.org to learn more. The address for Gooseberry Island is 241 East Beach Road, Westport, MA.
