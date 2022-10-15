What a difference a few weeks makes.
The Shawsheen Tech girls soccer team lost to Essex Tech on Sept. 13 by a 4-0 score.
On Saturday, in a rematch during Shawsheen’s Homecoming weekend, the Rams earned a 1-1 tie against Essex, moving Shawsheen to 6-3-2 on the season. With five matches left, Shawsheen needs just two more points to qualify for the state tournament.
“That was quite a turnaround,” said Shawsheen coach Doug Michaud.
It was nearly a Ram victory.
At the 10-minute mark of the first half, Shawsheen’s Lindsay McCarthy sent a beautiful free kick into the top corner of the Essex goal to put the Rams in front.
About five minutes later, Essex would tie the score.
The visitors had several chances to take the lead in the second half, but a defense led by sophomore goalie Sydney MacPherson of Wilmington, who made 17 saves, was able to earn the tie.
“The defense did a great job,” said Michaud.
Other defensive standouts included senior captain Makayla Melanson of Tewksbury, senior captain Kerry Brown, senior Lindsay McCarthy, sophomore Skylar Driscoll of Wilmington and Alex Burke.
Kendra Minghella of Tewksbury had Shawsheen’s best scoring chance in the second half, pushing a shot just over the Essex goal.
Riley Rourke of Wilmington, Celia Vindice of Wilmington, Maria Cafaro, Alexis LeBlanc of Wilmington, Judith Sloman, Kelsey Giordano and Caitlyn Aprile also contributed to the offense.
Before Essex, the Rams topped Northeast Regional, 5-2.
Since starting the season 1-2, Shawsheen is 6-1-2 in its last nine matches.
The season is a nice bounce back from last fall for the Rams.
“We only graduated two last year, so it’s a pretty good returning team,” said Michaud. “Last year, we didn’t win one game in the first half of the season and I talked to them midway through the season and said what can we do here? We ended up winning three games and tied one and ended up doing well at the end of the season. They had that confidence.”
Shawsheen hosted Bedford on Tuesday and visits Mystic Valley on Thursday afternoon.
BOYS SOCCER
The six-game unbeaten streak of the Shawsheen Tech boys soccer team came to an end on Saturday during Shawsheen’s Homecoming Weekend, but the news wasn’t all bad for the Rams.
Despite a 4-0 loss to visiting Greater Lowell, the Rams still played well and had a 5-4-2 overall record with six matches left on the regular-season schedule.
“Greater Lowell was a very good team,” said Ram coach Tom Severo after the match. “If we could have kept it 1-0 in the first half, we would have had a better showing in the second half, but no complaints. They were just better than us.”
The Gryphons scored in the first minute of the match and then added a second goal with only a few seconds remaining in the first half. The second Greater Lowell goal came only a few seconds after a series of three corner kicks by Shawsheen at the other end of the field.
Greater Lowell scored twice more in the second half.
Despite the final score, the Rams played well defensively for most of the day.
“Our whole defense is very good,” said Severo. “Generally, that is the strength of our team.”
Senior Cam Camelio of Tewksbury, senior John MacEachern, senior Chris O’Connor, senior Tom Robenek, junior Corey Kirchner and sophomores Jayden Perez and Ethan Melanson, both of Tewksbury, all did well in the backfield in front of standout junior keeper Nick Gerasimov.
On offense, senior Noah Rizzo of Tewksbury, junior Shane MacArthur and senior Tyler Francois played well along with junior Brian Duhamel and sophomores Shaun Duhamel and Nico Georgoulis.
Before Greater Lowell, Shawsheen defeated Minuteman Regional in Lexington, 3-1.
Melanson, Pinto and senior Joe Woodward had assists.
Georgoulis, Rizzo and senior Evan Pinto of Wilmington had Shawsheen goals in the victory.
Severo said once his banged up team gets completely healthy, the Rams will be a tough squad to content with.
“I think we’re a good team,” Severo said. “We don’t have great results at this point, but hopefully by the end of the season, we’re going to be in the tournament and we’ll be a tough out.”
After hosting Whittier Tech on Tuesday, Shawsheen plays Mystic Valley on Thursday in Billerica at 4 p.m.
GOLF
The Shawsheen Tech golf team beat Northeast Regional on Friday at the Patriot Golf course by a score of 162-82.
The win improved the Rams to 14-1.
Low medalists for the Rams were Matt Tramonte with 33 points and Liam Milne with 31 points and both scoring 38s.
Also scoring for the team was Colin Lawson with a 40 and 28 points, Larry Cullity with a 41 and 24 points, Max Carpenter with a 42 and 24 points and Mike Giordano with a 42 and 22 points.
On Tuesday, the Rams upped their record to 15-1 with a 184-96 win over Greater Lawrence. The score of 184 was the team’s best of the season.
Low medalist for the Rams was Tyler Tsoukalas with a 34 and 38 points.
Also scoring for the Rams were: Matt Tramonte with a 37 and 32 points; Colin Lawson with a 38 and 30 points; Liam Milne with a 38 and 30 points; Larry Cullity with a 38 and 30 points and Max Carpenter with a 42 and 24 points.
The Rams also beat Lowell Catholic last Thursday at the Patriot Golf Course by a score of 160-83. That was the team’s 13th win of the season.
Low medalist for the Rams was Tramonte with a 36 and 34 points.
Chipping in with solid performances was Milne with a 38 and 30 points, Derek Nazzaro with a 39 and 28 points, Tyler Tsoukalas with a 41 and 24 points and Lawson with a 42 and 22 points.
Sean Schlehuber added a 43 and 22 points.
Shawsheen’s golfers also had a nice finish in the Vocational Tournament at the Acushnet River Valley Golf Course earlier last week, placing second out of 25 teams with a total score for four players with a 319.
Tramonte had the best Ram score with a 77, Milne added a 78, Tsoukalas chipped in with an 82 and Carpenter shot an 82.
The Rams played in a tri-match against non-league opponents Bedford and Somerville on Wednesday. On Thursday, they will end the regular season with a match against Essex Tech. A win there, would give the Rams their 18th straight league championship title.
VOLLEYBALL
The Shawsheen Tech volleyball team advanced its record to 7-3 with a 3-1 win against Greater Lowell on Oct. 5 and a win against Mystic Valley on Oct. 7.
Standouts for Shawsheen were senior libero Gabby DiSalvo of Tewksbury with 13 digs and sophomore middle front Fiona Rexford with six kills.
Also playing well for the Rams was senior outside Kylie McFadden of Tewksbury and freshman defensive specialist Izzy DiSalvo of Tewksbury.
The Rams visit Lowell Catholic on Friday and then wrap up the regular season next week with home matches on Monday and Wednesday against Essex Tech and Whittier Tech, respectively, before an away match next Friday, Oct. 21 against Greater Lawrence.
CROSS COUNTRY
Last week, the Shawsheen Tech cross country teams competed in a tri-meet in Tyngsborough at Greater Lowell against both Greater Lowell and Nashoba Tech.
Both Ram teams split against the two opponents.
The boys moved their record to 4-1 with a 21-38 victory over the Vikings and a 17-42 loss to the Gryphons.
The girls, now 2-2, also beat Nashoba and lost a close meet against Greater Lowell.
The top finisher for the girls team was Amelia Matzke in 23:54.
Alyssa Costantiello was second for the Rams in 25:13 and Hannah Lyle was third with a time of 26:23.
“We are a young team, but we’re improving all the time,” Shawsheen coach Dan Dorazio said.
Noah Brooks led the way for the boys in 18:59.
Rounding out the top three Rams was Will Biscan in 19:13 and Ben Hollenbeck with a time of 19:53.
After hosting a quad meet on Wednesday, Oct. 12 against KIPP Academy, Essex Tech and Lynn Tech, the Rams will be back on the course the following Wednesday, Oct. 19 for a home meet against Northeast Regional.
