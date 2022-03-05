BOSTON – And the accolades continue.
After coming away with a league championship and a Division 4 Eastern Mass title in the 55-meter dash and qualifying for the high school nationals a week ago, Tewksbury Memorial High School junior Alex Arbogast finished second in the entire state with a time of 6.53 during Saturday morning's Meet of Champions.
His time wasn't as fast as it was the week before at 6.49, but it was significantly better than his 6.61 preliminary time. Either case, second place in the entire state and moving onto to the New Englands this weekend certainly brought a smile to his face.
“I was a little nervous actually. I saw my 6.61 time and it was obviously not what I wanted and not where I was a week ago,” he said. “I was nervous and just was inching to get into the finals.”
In the finals, he had to go up against South Hadley's Jonas Clark, who improved on his No. 1 time in the entire country, while breaking a new state and meet record at 6.28 seconds.
“Looking at the field I knew this was going to be a dogfight (in the finals) and it was. (Clark) were all around 6.4/6.5 (seconds),” said Arbogast. “Nobody really ran what we were ranked at, but it was all so close (after first place). I just beat those guys out by two one-hundredths of a second. I knew I would be chasing Jonas and I didn’t get the time that I wanted, but that’s the end of the Massachusetts season and I came out second and I am really happy with that.”
Arbogast really thrived in the middle portion of the race and said that he had to make an in-race adjustment so to speak.
“I was transitioning in my head that my knees weren’t high and weren’t kicking up that the way they were supposed to be, so mid-race I made the adjustment. I thought that was going to mess me up, but it actually got me second to the line and I am really happy about that,” he said.
Head coach Lauren Polimeno said that she noticed that the entire field has slower times in the preliminary round, so once Arbogast made it to the finals, she had confidence that he would emerge.
“We definitely were a bit worried after his trial performance since it was a bit slower than expected in comparison to previous weeks,” she said. “However, the whole field seemed to be performing a bit slower than usual. Alex has worked hard and definitely deserves all the success that he has had.”
Arbogast also competed in the 300-meters and finished 19th with a time of 37.57 seconds.
“It was not his best performance in the 300-meters but still very exciting (that he competed in the event),” said Polimeno. “I am so grateful to be able to coach an athlete who cares so much about his training. He always finds a way to get the work in even with the rapidly changing weather in New England. I am excited to see what he can do at New England's next weekend and Nationals in NYC.”
The New Englands will take place this Saturday morning starting at 10:30, back at the Reggie Lewis Center.
