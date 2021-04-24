BILLERICA – Last Wednesday, under the lights at Billerica Memorial High School, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' indoor track team, concluded its Fall-2 abbreviated season with a tough 76.5-23.5 defeat to the hands of an excellent Indians squad.
The loss ended the season for the Redmen with a 2-3 overall record, which included wins over Dracut and Chelmsford and three straight losses, including two to Billerica, who has now won the league title for the second straight year.
“This is about what I expected,” said Redmen head coach Fran Cusick. “They’re a very good, experienced team, they’ve got good numbers, and an excellent coaching staff. Our team is definitely on the upswing. We have a ton of newcomers, but we’re just not ready to beat a team as talented as Billerica, yet. I think in the spring, with a lot more events added, we may be able to keep things closer.”
Tewksbury had two first place finishes, three seconds and four thirds to account for the team's scoring. Maci Chapman earned one of the two first places as she was the top runner in the mile, coming across the finish line at 5:50.2.
“Maci was hoping for a faster time, but was basically running solo for the entirety of the race,” said Cusick. “She came into this season never having broken six minutes in the mile and this year she did it four times. Expect big things from her come spring.”
The other win came from senior Makayla Paige, who took the 600 with a time of 1:34.6.
“She has the league best time of 1:34. She also came back and ran good legs on the 4x200 and 4x400 (relay teams),” said Cusick.
Sophomore Carinna Barron and senior Izzie Carleton both placed in two events each. Barron was second in the long jump at 15-7 and second in the 55-meter dash at 7.7.
“Carrina's emergence as a consistent point scorer for us has been a huge development and I’m looking forward to seeing what she can do in the spring.”
Carleton was second in the 1,000-meters at 3:34.2 and 55-meter hurdles (10.2).
Rounding out the scoring included third places from Iris Diaz in the 300 (46.5), Emma Ryan in the 600 (1:50.3) and Molly Cremin in the two-mile (12:18.6).
Two other girls, who didn't place, stood out for their continued progress, determination and effort.
“Noelia Cura has had the best season of her track career by far. She’s been a superb leader, a good teammate, and a excellent runner who’s been willing to do whatever is asked of her,” said Cusick. “Today, her best race came in the 4x400 where she dipped under 66 seconds to help give our team a chance to take down Billerica.
“Senior captain Erin Sands ran a personal record time in the two-mile. She was completely alone for the entirety of the race in a great effort.”
Having such a young and inexperienced team, and running outdoors during the indoor season, things could have been pretty difficult, but Cusick said this season things ran incredibly smooth.
“As I’ve said in the past, the purpose of this season to my mind was to build for the spring season. We are losing a few athletes from this team to other sports, but for the most part the core of the team is returning and I think we can do some damage in what is looking to be a more “normal” spring season with an MVC Championship and a Divisional Meet.
“It’s way too early to make any predictions, but depending on how our field events materialize for outdoor I can see us being a very good team at the Division 3 State meet.
“I want to thank the captains of this year’s team — Makayla Paige, Izzie Carleton, Erin Sands, Abby Demos, and Maria Da Silva — for getting us through the year.
“I also want to thank all of the coaches who helped out. Jill Paige, Mike Davis, Peter Fortunato, Scott Wilson, Carina Berglund, Cassie Froio, Shea Hiltz, Fred Doyle, and Nick Parsons all brought a ton of knowledge and personality to the staff and it was a lot of fun just hanging out talking track at the various meets and practices. For a COVID-19 clouded year, this went about as smoothly as it could have gone.”
