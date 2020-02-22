BILLERICA – A great final week of the season came to a rough ending for the Shawsheen Tech Boys Basketball team on Tuesday night in their season finale against non-league rival Chelmsford at the Cook Street Pavilion.
It wasn’t so much the 66-55 loss to their opponents from the MVC, but it was the way the loss happened and the extenuating circumstances that may continue to linger for the Rams with the post season approaching.
The Rams led throughout the game, including holding a 43-38 lead entering the fourth quarter, but they were outscored by Chelmsford 28-12 over the final eight minutes. But even that was not the worst news of the night for the night for the Rams, as that came with an early fourth quarter ankle injury to senior star Santino Garofalo of Tewksbury.
Garofalo had led the Rams with 18 points and 11 rebounds prior to his injury, but Shawsheen coach Joe Gore wasn’t making any excuses after the game.
“We felt like we let this one slip away,” Gore said. “We were up the entire game, and even though Santino went down with the injury, that is no excuse. It did make a difference, but the biggest difference was just that their (Chelmsford’s) MVC speed kind of took over. They picked up the pace in the fourth quarter and we just could not keep up.”
The loss closed out the Rams regular season with a record of 13-7, while they finished in second place in the CAC Large with a record of 12-4. Of bigger concern for the Rams than Tuesday’s loss is just how long Garofalo will be out of the lineup.
“He is going for x-rays tomorrow, so we will see,” Gore said. “We are hoping it is just a bad sprain, but whatever it is we will just have to adjust.”
Prior to Tuesday’s loss, the week could not have gone much better for the Rams, who had beaten a pair of CAC rivals, Lynn Tech on Wednesday night and Greater Lawrence on Friday night, to secure their second place finish in the CAC Large.
In the 65-54 win over Greater Lawrence on Friday night on the road, the Rams had four players in double figures, led by a double-double from junior James Genetti, who had 19 points and 13 rebounds. Fellow junior Jake Tyler added 15 points for the Rams, while Garofalo and senior Larry Bevis had ten each.
“That was a great game for us,” Gore said. “Even though things didn’t go our way tonight (Tuesday), we have been starting to put four consistent quarters together and we definitely did that on Friday. If we can do that, and can get the balanced scoring like we got, we will be hard to beat.”
The Rams had picked up another big road win in their previous game when they downed Lynn Tech by a score of 65-51. Garofalo led the way with 19 points and 13 rebounds, while Genetti finished with 18 and freshman Mavrick Bourdeau added ten points.
While there is still plenty of work to be done in the post season, Gore couldn’t help but praise his team for what they have accomplished so far this season.
“We have had a lot of ups and downs this season, but finishing the way we did justified our program and everything we are trying to do,” Gore said. “I really think it showed our guys what our potential is. It has been exciting to watch these guys develop. And they have also developed a really strong bond together. We have some young players with great potential and some older kids who are great leaders and that is a great combination.”
That combination will be tested like never before in the post season, starting Thursday night when they travel to Greater Lawrence for a rematch with the Gryphons in the first round of the Large School Vocational Tournament. The Rams have earned the number three seed while the Reggies are seeded second.
“It might be tough for us without Santino, because we know he won’t be back for that one,” Gore said. “But it will also be good for us, because it will let us know what we can do without him if we need to go forward without him. It is an opportunity for the next guy to step up, and that is what we will be relying on.”
The Rams will then await the pairings for the MIAA Division 3 Tournament, which will be announced on Friday. In all likelihood, it appears the Rams will have a home game in the first round, as they will likely be seeded anywhere from No. 5 to No. 7.
“Whoever is ready, and whoever our opponent is, I know our guys will be ready to play,” Gore said. “I know they will go out and give it everything they’ve got for four quarters.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.