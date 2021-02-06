TEWKSBURY – Just three days earlier on the same gymnasium floor, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' basketball team trailed Central Catholic by four points with three minutes to go. Turnovers set in and that helped the Red Raiders stretch the lead and close out the game with a 64-51 victory.
On Friday night, the two teams met again and this time the game was never in question. Central stormed out to an 8-0 lead, sank ten three-pointers on the night and easily walked off the Tony Romano Memorial Basketball Court with a 70-42 victory.
The loss puts the Redmen at 2-4 at the midpoint of the season with home-and-homes series left with Dracut, Billerica and Methuen.
“We pride ourselves playing with great energy and I don't think we played to the level of our standards, in terms of our energy and effort level,” said co-head coach Steve Boudreau. “For us to be successful, we have to play with that (high level of) energy.”
In last Tuesday night's loss, the Redmen played better defensively, but committed 21 turnovers. In the first quarter of Friday's game, the team committed eight.
“We defended at a much higher level (on Tuesday) and I thought we responded to adversity much better,” he said. “We have to continue to be a resilient group because I believe in this group and I think we are a better team than what we showed tonight. On Tuesday, it was a four-point game with three minutes to go and we didn't take care of the ball as well as we are capable of and we had 21 turnovers. That was the difference. Tonight, we had many turnovers early on – we just didn't play well. Plus, they shot really well, especially early.”
Brady Eagan was the lone player for Tewksbury to finish in double figures as he had ten. Kalu Olu finished with 8, while, Um'ari Seney had six with five rebounds, and Michael Kelly (also 8 boards), Michael Cronin and Thomas Crawford had four each.
Tuesday’s game against Dracut was moved to Wednesday with results not known as of presstime. The Redmen will then host Dracut on Thursday and Billerica on Tuesday, both games will begin at 7 pm.
GIRLS
The Redmen girls were defeated by Central Catholic 44-36 last Thursday night at home and are now 2-4 on the season. Kati Polimeno led the way with 11 and Lexi Polimeno finished with 10.
Like the boys team, the game on Tuesday was pushed to Wednesday with results not known as of presstime. The girls will then be on the road against Dracut and Billerica on Thursday and Tuesday, respectively.
