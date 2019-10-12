ANDOVER — Last Wednesday, the Tewksbury/Methuen Co-Op-Co-Ed Swim and Dive team defeated Haverhill for what's believed to be the first time in program history, by a score of 102-84, which brings the Red Rangers' record to 3-3 overall.
The team had a handful of incredible individual performances across the board, including a monster day from Methuen's Ava Facella. She was first in the 100-yard backstroke (1:09.05), was second in the 200-IM (2:36.79), was part of the first place 400-yard freestyle relay along with Katie LeFebvre, Samantha DeNaro and Kyra Donahue with a combined time of 4:13.40, and was also a part of the second place 200-freestyle relay along with Samuel Camacho, DeNaro and Donahue with a combined time of 1:51.71.
Donahue was equally as impressive as she also was first in the 100-freestyle (58.57) and second in the 50-freestyle (26.25), along with the two relay races.
LeFebvre picked up second places in the 200-freestyle (2:16.00) and 500 freestyle (6:08.68) and was part of the third place 200-freestyle relay along with Tewksbury's Callie Legvold, Katelyn Montgomery and Nori Coplin, who combined for a 2:00.13 time.
DeNaro added a fourth place in the 50-free (29.09), a fifth place in the 100-freestyle (1:04.50) and was part of the second place 400 freestyle relay team along with Legvold, Montgomery and Julia Galuska, with a time of 4:20.63.
Legvold also scored big with a first place finish in the 200-freestyle (2:15.74) and a second place in the 100-yard butterfly (1:13.10). Montgomery earned a fifth place in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:16.69 and then joined Lily Forsyth, Nori Coplin and Jenny Nguyen to place fifth in the 200-medley relay with a time of 2:18.78.
Coplin placed fifth in both the 200 IM (2:47.66) and the 100-butterfly (1:20.18). Galuska chipped in with a third place in both the 200 IM (2:39.75) and 100-backstroke (1:11.46) and was part of the second place 200-medley relay along with Callie DeLano, Paulina Encarncion and Samuel Camacho, who had a combined time of 2:10.05. Nguyen was also fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:30.53 and fifth in the 100-butterfly (1:20.18).
DeLano had a big day herself as she was also first in the 500-freestyle (5:55.50) and second in the breaststroke at 1:16.78) along with the two relay teams.
Rounding out the individual place finishers included Kristen LeBlanc with a fifth in the 200-freestyle (2:30.06) and a sixth in the 500-freestyle (6:50.31), Camacho with a fourth place in the 100-freestyle (1:04.28), Tewksbury's Ada Nicodemus in the 100-breaststroke (1:34.32) and then in the diving, Lexander Flores (203.00), Caleb Canavan (186.35) and Anna Bolduc (170.45) finished second, fourth and fifth, respectively.
Finally, three relay teams all finished in fifth place. In the 200 Medley, it was Jacquelyn Gaigals, Nicodemus, Philip Nguyen and Caitlin Nims coming in at 2:25.50.
In the 200 Free Relay, it was Gaigals, Encarncion, Marissa Connolly and Nims combining for a time of 2:06.57, and finally, the 400 freestyle relay team consisted of LeBlanc, Forsyth, Encarncion and Nguyen and they finished up at 4:43.07.
The Red Rangers have four regular season meets left, including three within the league. On Friday, they will travel to Shawsheen Tech to take on Billerica, before hosting Dracut on Oct 18th, going to Stoneham for a non-league meet on the 21st and then going to Lowell on the 24th.
