Katie McGinness’ first season as the Shawsheen Tech volleyball coach?
Yes, it’s easy to say it was a big success.
Thanks to the guidance of McGinness, the school librarian, Shawsheen ended a long postseason drought, finishing 12-5 overall in the regular season, nearly qualifying for the state vocational tournament and reaching the Div. 4 MIAA state tournament.
The Rams traveled to Rockland last Thursday afternoon and dropped a 3-1 decision to the 15th seed, who improved to 16-3 overall with the victory. The teams split the first two sets before Rockland won the preliminary-round match by winning sets No. 3 and 4. Game 4 was won by a 28-26 score.
“This season was a success despite the loss,” coach Katie McGinness said. “They worked hard all season long and proved they could keep up with some of the best teams in the league. I'm grateful for this team and the success they had in my first season of coaching. I look forward to the future and seeing what else the team can accomplish.”
Rockland would lose to second-seeded Lynnfield in Round 2 by a 3-0 score.
Shawsheen, the 18th seed in Div. 4, ended the year with a 12-6 record.
“Coming in, they were ready to work hard and all they kept talking about was the future,” McGinness said. “’What happens if we do this?’ and ‘Can we do this?’ And we hadn’t even played a game yet. I had to tell them that we had to take it week by week and game by game and we’ll see what happens at the end of the season.”
What happened was really good.
McGinness said senior libero Gabriella DiSalvo and fellow captain Kiley McFadden were valuable to her during her first season coaching.
“They set the tone at every practice and every game,” McGinness said of the Tewksbury residents. “They’re just on top of it and I can really count on them , especially on the court, to pull everyone together. That was huge, especially in a game where you mental state can affect so much of the way a game goes. To have them as my captains has been so great this season.”
Aside from the team’s success, two Rams were honored individually by the Commonwealth Athletic Conference recently.
DiSalvo and junior setter Cade Marron, both from Tewksbury, were named CAC all-stars, DiSalvo an All Star 1 and Marron an All Star 2.
DiSalvo was a defensive wizard for the Rams.
“She is my go-to defensive specialist,” McGinness said. “She plays back row for both of my middle fronts. I got to know her and Kiley over the summer and Gabby kind of really took charge early on making sure people were doing things over the summer and everyone was gearing up for tryouts and for the season. She just automatically became one of those kids that you can just say ‘Hey, can you do this?’ and she took charge immediately as a senior. She’s a great kid and she was someone who was very open and willing to help whoever needed help. She always the first one to volunteer (to help).”
Gabby and her sister, freshman Izzy, played together on the varsity.
“(Izzy) is the other back-row blonde,” McGinness laughed. “It’s been great to watch them work together. We laugh about them on the court, sometimes you’re like ‘Who is who?’ It’s been great seeing Gabby be a leader for Izzy and show her the ropes. There can be some bad things that come with two sisters playing on a team, but I’ve no issues with my DiSalvo Sisters. They are great and they work very well and very hard on the court together. It’s been awesome to watch and coach.”
McGinness said she enjoyed her first year at the helm.
“Everything has been new for me this year,” said McGinness, whose sister Brittney is the head coach for the Billerica High girls and boys volleyball squads. “It’s been good. It was such a pleasure this season to come in and have such a great team to build off of. We have some really great leaders.”
