In part three of our series on Scott Oberg, we reflect back on his professional career with the Colorado Rockies.
Last month, Scott Oberg announced his retirement from professional baseball. In five years with the Colorado Rockies, Oberg appeared in 259 games, including an 18-8 overall record with a 3.85 ERA and seven saves. He struck out 234 batters in 257.1 innings. He was never an all-star with the Rockies, but was twice during his terrific minor league career.
Oberg pitched in playoff games too. He got his first taste of it in 2017 against league rival Arizona, and then the following year he was the winning pitcher with his unforgettable performance against the Cubs at Wrigley Field in the Wild Card playoff game in 2018. In 2019, he also got the chance to pitch in two games at Fenway Park.
Oberg also had so many moments and days that he'll never forget. From his first appearance in minor league ball, his first all-star appearance, his first time spring training invite and spring training outing, to his MLB career with his first appearance and win on the same night, his first save in Philadelphia (with the Town Crier present), the two playoff years, throwing at Fenway (Crier also present) and his last ever appearance, he had a journey that he'll never forget.
“I don't know how they would all rank, but my debut, pitching in the playoff games and having that success at Wrigley Field in that Chicago (Cubs) game, getting my first save which just happened to be at the ballpark which is like 20 minutes from my house so I had a lot of family and friends there (are all up there),” he said. “I never had a chance to play in the Northeast during my minor league career, so anytime that we came back East, whether it was New York, or I got to pitch in Baltimore once, those trips were really cool and special.
“Obviously pitching at Fenway Park to me, that was the icing on the cake of everything. That was full circle for me. Like every kid in Massachusetts does, growing up with that ballpark, it's just a completely different feeling in that ballpark than anywhere else. There's such an attachment from that community to that team, to that organization and to that building, that it's hard to describe compared to other places. That stuff were some of my best moments.”
THE FIRST CALL-UP
Oberg was a non-roster invite to the Rockies' Spring Training in 2014, coming less than two years after being drafted. His first outing he faced four batters including giving up a solo home run. The following year he was on the 40-man roster, came back to spring training and had success. He was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque before the season, but quickly was called up for the first time when Rockies' relief pitcher John Axford had to take a leave of absence from the team after his two-year son was bitten twice in the foot by a rattlesnake.
After wearing No. 79 in Spring Training, Oberg was given No. 45. He was in uniform for that Monday's game in San Francisco at AT&T PARK but didn't pitch. Then on Tuesday, the 14th, he made his debut. He came in the bottom of the fifth inning with the Rockies up 2-0. He faced four batters, giving up an infield single to Nori Aoki before striking out Joe Panik for his first career 'K' and then getting two groundouts. The Rockies went on to close out the game and overall Oberg tossed a scoreless inning and earned the win.
“I was definitely nervous throughout the entire game,” Oberg said to this reporter after that game. “(Manager) Walt (Weiss) told me that there was a good chance I'd pitch (on Tuesday) and I could possibly even go two innings. I started warming up before the fifth inning, and I was definitely getting more and more nervous. I started to throw in the bullpen and I dropped and fumbled the ball around a few times and the fans were heckling me. Once I got in there and I let go the first pitch, I took a deep breath and everything seemed to go back to normal.”
That night he made Tewksbury history – being the first to ever compete in a MLB game.
“It really means the world to me to have a childhood/lifelong dream come true,” he said in the same interview after that game. “And I couldn't be prouder to have grown up in Tewksbury and be able to say that I am the first to reach this level of baseball. I can't thank my wife, Diana, my parents Royd and Teresa, my brother Jeff, all my coaches that helped teach me the fundamentals of the game and how to love and enjoy baseball when I coming up through Tewksbury Little League, all three coaches I played for in my four years at Tewksbury High School, especially (then head coach) Ron Drouin.”
About five weeks later, this reporter took a trip to Philadelphia, where Oberg pitched in two games, a scoreless frame during a Saturday afternoon 5-2 win, followed up on the next day a 4-1 win, where Oberg again tossed a scoreless inning, which earned him his first MLB save.
“I told Scotty that he’s done this throughout his (minor league) career. He’s been a closer,” said then manager Walt Weiss. “He’s used to getting the last three outs and he’s been in familiar territory not with the major league level but throughout his professional career. He looked like a veteran out there. He really attacked the strike zone. He has a great arm, he’s got great stuff and I think everybody saw that today. He’s got legit stuff to pitch in the back end of games.”
Oberg appeared in 59 games that rookie season, ending with a 3-4 record and a 5.09 ERA. In 2016, he appeared in just 24 games as an injured cut his season short. One of those appearances came on July 28th at Citi Field, the home of the New York Mets. This reporter was on-hand when Oberg entered the game in the bottom of the seventh with the bases loaded, no outs and got out of the jam. The Rockies then scored two runs in the top of the ninth to win it.
PLAYOFF MAGIC
In 2017, Bud Black was named the team's new manager and he made an immediate impact on the emergence of Oberg as a late-inning reliever.
“When I got into spring training this year, I sat down with the coaching staff and they suggested that I make a slight mechanical adjustment with where I break my hands in my delivery,” said Oberg. “They felt that if I was able to get the ball out of my glove slightly sooner and break my hand from my glove over the rubber that it would lead to consistent command of all my pitches.”
That adjustment helped. He appeared in 66 games and finished with an 0-1 record and a 4.94 ERA. He was starting to be used as a set-up man for then closer Wade Davis.
“I think he can be as good as he wants to be,” said Davis to this reporter. “He has great command (of his pitches), great off-speed (stuff) and he has a great mind. I think he’ll be able to go as far as he wants. He’s had real good command of his slider. It’s not just a tough pitch to hit, but it’s a tough pitch to locate, which is not easy to do especially where we play in Denver. It’s really fun to watch him (pitch).”
In the second half of the season, Oberg was starting to put it all together. He lowered his ERA by a full run from the first half of the season. He helped the Rockies win 87 games and clinch a Wild Card playoff game against the Diamondbacks.
Immediately the Diamondbacks got their offense going thanks to a three-run home run by Paul Goldschmidt in the bottom of the first inning off Rockies' starter Jon Gray. He gave up two more hits and that's when the bullpen phone rang.
Gray got out of the first inning striking out the final two batters he faced. After retiring the first batter in the bottom of the second, he gave up a single to David Peralta and a triple to right center by Ketel Marte. Oberg was called in from the 'pen. With Marte at third base and the Diamondbacks already ahead 4-0, things could have became real ugly in a hurry.
“I tried to treat it like any other game from the routine standpoint and from the fact that I'm facing Paul Goldschmidt, who I had faced all year,” explained Oberg. “I know what I have done to get him out in the past so I can't let any of the other factors get in the way. I still have a job to do, but you can definitely tell there is something off. There's a little bit more heighten-awareness to the game. You feel and know that it's more important than a regular season game.”
Oberg got ahead of Goldschmidt 0-2 before throwing two balls. Then on the fifth pitch, he blew him away with an elevated fastball. JD Martinez, who came over from the Tigers in a mid-season trade, went down swinging on three pitches. Oberg struck out both batters he faced in complete dominating fashion, throwing upwards of 98 and 99 miles per hour with his heater.
A BRIEF SET-BACK
Coming off that successful post-season appearance and a solid second half, things were off to a rocky start for Oberg in April of 2018. In one outing against San Diego, he gave up five runs and recorded just one out. After the game, Oberg was told that he was being sent back down to Triple-A.
"When I got down there, I had a couple of conversations with the manager Glenallen Hill," said Oberg. "We were talking about my fastball usage, and just bouncing different ideas off of each other. He suggested that I go out to a Dick's Sporting Goods store and buy a home plate. I went out, bought one and ended up using it for all of my flatground (work) because I really wanted to hone in the glove-side fastball and make sure that becomes a priority and something I could repeat on a regular basis moving forward. So what ended up happening was I went out, got this plate and basically started using it almost everyday unless I had an extensive workload.
"In those five weeks that I was down, I was understanding myself a little bit better, re-looking at things and trying to figure out and understand that this is the fourth year in a row (I've been sent down to Triple-A) and the old formula is not working so we're going to have to change something or I might be at my house (and out of baseball) pretty soon.
"I think Hill giving me those few suggestions and just kind of revamping some things (helped me). (What also helped me was) having better self-awareness in games that way I can make quicker adjustments on the fly and I can remain calm in some adverse situations. I really utilized the full five weeks that I was down there. It was probably the most productive weeks I had throughout the entire year just in terms of what ended up transpiring throughout the rest of the season."
He got called up but quickly went on the DL after he strained his lower back while lifting weights. He was back with the Rockies on June 27th and remained in the 'pen and became a force. Oberg went from a month of April where he was 1-0 and a 6.97 ERA, to throwing two games in May and five more in June without giving up an earned run. Then in July, he absolutely took off, going 5-0 with a 1.46 ERA and that carried over to August where he was 1-0 and a 2.45 ERA.
September came and it was wild. Every game was so meaningful as the Rockies were chasing down another playoff appearance. In that month, Oberg appeared in 14 games, threw 15.2 innings and he struck out 22 batters. He was a huge reason why the Rockies won 92 games and qualified for the playoffs once again.
This time the Rockies had to take on the Cubs in a one-game must-win with the winner getting a date with the Milwaukee Brewers. The game was tied 1-1 in the bottom of the 12th inning.
"I was just sitting down there (in the bullpen) like I was on pins and needles," admitted Oberg. "I was pacing, I couldn't sit down and I just kept thinking 'when is it going to be my turn, and when am I going to get to play'. Then finally the phone rings in the 12th (to warm-up). I come in with two outs and face (Kris) Bryant. It was weird because I had only been to Wrigley once prior to that game because I had missed the previous road trips for whatever reason. Getting re-acclimated to the atmosphere to that stadium had to imminent. I didn't have time to waste and because of everything that I had gone through over the course of the season was just like I was able to do enough to allow myself to make my pitches."
Oberg struck out Bryant to end the 12th.
The Rockies then struck gold in the 13th, scoring a run in the most improbable of ways thanks to the game winning hit by light-hitting back-up catcher Tony Wolters.
"After we scored in the top of the 13th, I had to go back out there (for the bottom half of the inning)," said Oberg. "I was sitting on the bench in a really tight dugout, and all of the positional players and everyone in the dugout were just going absolutely crazy because we finally just broke the 1-1 tie and now we're in the 13th inning. We had gone twelve innings without scoring, and we did it all after two were out. We get a RBI single by the back-up catcher in his first at-bat of the game against Kyle Hendricks.
"It was just one of those head-scratching things and optically, it just felt like a really strange game. I had to keep myself under control. I couldn't get all caught up with the guys on the bench going crazy and then turn around and give up (the lead) myself in the (bottom of the inning). I was just trying to focus on what I had to do."
Oberg then walked out to the mound for the bottom of the 13th inning.
"I got back out there and it was an interesting inning," he said with a chuckle. "Terrance Gore was the first batter and my fastball had a little bit of more life to it than normal and what I was expecting because at that moment I had yet to throw a fastball because I had only thrown sliders to Bryant. The three fastballs I threw Gore were no where close to where I was trying to throw them. The third one almost ended up hitting him which would have absolutely, positively tied the game at some point because he probably would have stolen second and third. Luckily the ball didn't hit him. It actually hit the umpire. Then (Gore) ended up coming out of his approach a little bit with the 3-2 count and swung at a slider.
"Then I had to be careful with (Javier) Baez because all this guy is trying to do is to tie the game up with a home run so I had to make sure I was careful with him. Even the pitch I struck him out on, it ended up being a pretty lucky pitch – it was more like a cement mixing slider that just stayed up. It had a weird trajectory to it and just stayed straight and went up a little bit because I think I got underneath it a bit with my release. He just ended up swinging underneath the ball.
"I made better pitches to (Albert) Almora, but throughout that inning, I could feel my back knee shaking a little bit every time I lifted up my leg. I just remember thinking that this was a really nerve-racking situation right here, but I got to do everything I can to lock in my target, at least throw somewhat quality strikes here."
Oberg struck out all four batters he faced in the outing – Bryant, Gore, Baez and Almora. He threw gas in the high 90’s and mixed in devastating sliders, forcing all four batters to chase pitches out of the zone. He got Almora for the final out of the game.
"It was probably more nerve-racking then my (MLB) debut," admitted Oberg. "It was different but similar in certain sense. In my debut, I had no idea what I was doing and everything was super new. In this game, it was different because you knew of the implications that were going on. You knew that it was such a grinder of a game and you don't know how long you would end up playing if you don't record all three of those outs.
"It's definitely one of those games that I'll never forget the rest of my life. It'll be one of those memories and moments where it was like that was something that was really special to me and it helped the team win a very important game. I think Buddy said after the game that it was one of those classic type of games. It was back-and-forth, guys were battling, guys were grinding and it was just kind of a dogfight until the end."
The Rockies seemed to run out of gas in the three-game series with the Brewers. The offense could only muster two runs in three games. Oberg pitched in all three games including being called for a balk on a strange play in the final game, a 6-0 loss which ended an absolutely phenomenal year for Oberg.
"I was definitely proud of the way I threw the ball all year. I was really happy that I threw the ball as well as I did in the playoffs. I think I struck out everybody but one guy that I got out. To me that's really encouraging moving forward. I would assume that it's encouraging for the club."
FINAL CALL
The following year, 2019, was Oberg's last. Again he was dynamite out of the pen. He finished with a record of 6-1 and a 2.25 ERA. In 49 games, he threw 56 innings, striking out 56 and nailed down five saves. He dazzled at home with a 5-0 record and a 1.78 ERA, which is beyond incredible since nearly everyone's numbers balloon when they pitch there.
“Denver is a cool city, with a beautiful ballpark even though it can be hard to pitch in sometimes. I always tried to relish that challenge a little bit internally, where I really don't have any option outside. I can't really pick where my home field is, so I had to get used to the elements.
“(Pitching there) was really hard. It's just such a tangible difference when we go from Denver to San Francisco or to San Diego or wherever, as soon as you get outside of Denver, you're like 'hey I can breathe again', or 'hey my back doesn't hurt the morning after a four-game homestand' or 'wow I can actually see my pitches move when I play catch, so this is incredible'. For as many different aspect as Coors Field that were a challenge, once you get over the fact that you can't control any of those things – I can't control that the ball goes further, I can't control the huge, enormous outfield and balls are falling in.
“In my first couple of years, they would cut the grass really thin in the infield so you had to get a ball hit right at somebody in order to get an out. I felt pitching there really helped me mature as a pitcher, more than anything else. I really learned what I needed to do and my focus had to be very, very refined. I have always tried to tell guys that when you're pitching at Coors Field, your margin for error is just a lot smaller so you really have to be intuned to what you are doing and how you are going about it. You can make mistakes in other places and get away with it, but those same mistakes that you make at Coors Field you just don't get away with them. You don't get away with mistakes in the big leagues in general most of the time and that's what makes that league so special, it's even amplified even more in Denver because where we play.”
On August 16th of 2019, Oberg made his final Big League appearance – he tossed a scoreless inning to earn his seventh MLB career save in a win over Miami.
“Looking back on it, my last outing I really appreciate. It would seem like just another outing in August, but that last one was like, 'OK let's finish on a good note'. I got a save and a strikeout, nobody scored so I'll hang my hat on that. Not too many guys get a chance to finish their career in the big leagues and have a clean slate. I started my career with a zero and a win and my last one I got a save and threw up a zero.
“I can't complain too much about that.”
