TEWKSBURY – It was a big week for the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys' Cross-Country team. Last Wednesday, the Redmen knocked off both Dracut (15-48) and Haverhill (19-40) to improve to 3-1 on the young season.
In the tri-meet, senior Nick Alvarado once again led the way by taking first overall in the 2.8 mile trek with a time of 15:24.
“Nick missed a couple practices leading up to the meet due to a couple of appointments and college tours,” explained head coach Christina Keefe. “He was able to get every workout in though.
“He was nervous before the race but we talked strategy and decided to stay with Haverhill's top guy (Andreas Burgess) for as long as possible and kick it in the end. He did exactly that. They were neck-and-neck all race and then in the last 400 meters, Nick kicked it into gear and beat him by ten seconds. And he had a huge personal record on our home course by about 22 seconds.”
After Burgess took second, Tewksbury took the next four places to put the meet away. Freshman Steve Oppedisano was third overall at 16:21, followed by sophomore Evan Festa (4th at 16:57), senior Tristan Leslie (5th at 17:01), senior Kyle Adams (6th at 17:13) and sophomore Njila Lantum (7th at 17:20).
“We had a great pack. These boys have been working so hard over the past few weeks to get to where they are and keep showing that they can only improve from here,” said Keefe. “Steven had a personal record as well. He made the race look easy with perfect running form and barely breaking a sweat.
“Evan has come out of the woodwork. He was out last week with an illness and was so upset he couldn't race because he has been working extremely hard to be in our top five. To see him cross that finish line third for us and fourth overall, was so exciting and a great accomplishment for him.
“Tristan was consistent as always, so glad we can always count on him to do well. Kyle and Njila worked together to finish the race and they both had personal records.”
The final four competitors included Edison Sok, who was 15th overall at 18:43, Payton Haines, who was 20th at 21:17, David Bourque, who was 22nd at 22:17 and Kyle Ernewein, who was 24th at 23:04.
“Edison Sok was our seventh runner this week. He's working though a little injury in his knee. Payton Haines had a personal record from last week to this week. This was Kyle Ernewein and David Bourque's first race. They were both dealing with injuries up until this week. I am proud of the way they both finished the race,” said Keefe.
On Saturday, eight members of the team competed at the Frank Kelley Invitational Meet held in Wrentham. In the boys championship 5K race, Alvarado was 84th overall at 17:51.10, followed by Oppedisano (117th, 18:17.60), Lantum (171st, 19:21.20), Adams (173rd, 19:24.20), Festa (192nd, 19:45.70) and Sok (250th, 21:42.80).
“Nick Alvarado finished first. He had a hard week of practice and this race was for him to get a reminder of the feeling of running a full 5K,” said Keefe. “Tristan Leslie did not race due to a heel issue and we need him healthy for our next meet. This was Evan Festa, Njila Lantum, and Edison Sok's first full 5K ever. Again, this race for them to get a feel of a 5K and learn how to race it.
“Overall I am pretty happy with their times. Kyle Adams, Njila, and Evan were close together for most of the race. They worked and pushed together to finish. Edison is still working on coming off of his knee injury from a couple weeks ago, and he is slowly but surely making a comeback.”
In the Large School, freshmen and sophomore 3K race, Deven Ricci was 195th at 12:51.30 and Payton Haines was 221st at 13:17.20.
“Deven had a personal record by over a full minute compared to his time from last year. Payton did well, too, not far behind Deven,” said Keefe.
Tewksbury has a bye this week and will be back in action on Wednesday, October 5th in a quad-meet at Central Catholic's home course, along with Andover and Methuen.
“We are looking forward to two weeks from now at Central with Methuen and Andover. We have a bye week this coming week — which is great timing for us to get in a few more hard workouts to prepare the boys for Central's course,” said Keefe.
