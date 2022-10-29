WAKEFIELD - During the 2021 season, the Shawsheen Tech football team learned a couple of hard lessons, maybe a few more than that.
There was a blowout loss in a non-league game against Bedford by a 42-14 score.
There were two losses to Northeast Metro Tech, the first during the regular season on Shawsheen’s home field during homecoming and the second in Wakefield in the state vocational playoffs.
In 2022, Shawsheen went from students, to teachers.
Last Friday night on Wakefield High’s field, the same turf where Shawsheen was eliminated by Northeast about a year ago, the Rams won their seventh straight game by blowing out Northeast.
The final score?
42-14.
Oh, and by the way, Northeast scored its two touchdowns against Shawsheen after trailing 35-0 early in the third quarter.
Who did Shawsheen beat in its season opener?
Bedford.
“Amazing,” said Ram co-captain Kevin Ackerley of Wilmington after Friday’s game with Northeast. “I give all of the credit to my teammates. They’re all great players. The scoreboard is off now, but you saw what happened.”
Shawsheen’s Commonwealth Athletic Conference campaign this season hasn’t exactly been filled with drama.
The Rams have scored 168 points and allowed 55 in five contests. No CAC opponent has scored more than 14 points and since trailing Greater Lawrence by a 14-0 score early in a Week 4 game against the Reggies, the Rams have outscored their league opponents by a 141-28 margin.
The only competitive game was a 20-14 win in Andover against Greater Lawrence. The other margins of victory have been 14, 35, 30 and 28.
Yes, students to teachers.
“I am so proud of these guys,” said Shawsheen Al Costabile.
Sophomore quarterback Sid Tildsley was on the field last year for the losses and admitted after Friday’s win that beating Northeast was special.
“This was very much a revenge game for me,” he said after throwing six touchdown passes in this year’s win over the Knights. “We came here and lit the scoreboard up. This was a revenge game for everybody on this team because we had a lot of people coming back.”
Tildsley said the combination of lifelong teammates and some familiar opponents from his younger playing days have made the Rams a tight-knit group.
“I grew up with half of them and played Pop Warner with them,” he said. “(Cullen) Walsh played for Wilmington against me. That chemistry is there, very much.”
Tildsley, his freshman brother James and several Billerica residents on the Shawsheen team were all part of a Pop Warner run in Billerica that saw the team enjoy tremendous success for several years including two trips to the state championship game – both losses to Methuen.
How deep were those Billerica teams?
Billerica High is also 7-0 this season with many players from the same Pop Warner squads that Tildsley and his teammates played for.
Shawsheen assistant coaches Doug Pratt and Brian Tildsley coached those Pop Warner squads in Billerica.
Sid Tildsley also mentioned Shawsheen’s depth as a key to the program’s success as an injury to teammate Ryan Copson of Wilmington two weeks ago opened up a larger roll for Wilmington junior Zachary Rogers, who erupted for several huge catches and two touchdowns against Northeast.
“We opened it up because (Copson) was out last week,” said the quarterback. “We put Rogers in and we were getting those screens to him a bunch and he was hustling down the field. He’s a big dude.”
Ackerley is also a big dude, and said his team’s off season work didn’t go to waste.
“It’s been a long ride,” he said. “I’ve been on varsity since I was a sophomore and we hadn’t beaten (Northeast) since my freshman year. This was a payback game. It feels good.”
A team captain, Ackerley credited his squad with workouts over the summer that included playing in a 7-on-7 league
“We were prepared and ready to go,” Ackerley said. “The 7-on-7 league was just the skill guys, but we had everyone come down on Tuesdays and we would lift weights and do all sorts of drills. This team is very young. They’ll be very good next year. It will be fun to watch.”
When Ackerley was a sophomore, two of his teammates had already been starters on the varsity as freshmen, junior linemen Richard Elliott and junior Austin Malandain, both of Billerica.
“Seeing them from when they were freshmen to where they are now has been crazy,” he said. “And Sid from his freshman year to his sophomore year, he made a very big improvement and (Ryan) Copson developed really well as a receiver. And (running back) Caleb (Caceres)? There’s just something about him. He always knows where the tacklers are coming from and he knows how to make them miss.”
Shawsheen ends its regular season on Thursday night against a Whittier Tech team that has struggled this season.
Despite looking like heavy favorites to add an eighth straight win to its record, Costabile wasn’t about to downplay the importance of putting together another solid effort against a Whittier team that has given the Rams fits over the years.
“It’s big, everything is big,” the coach said. “It matters for the vocational bowl and of course you want to finish the regular season undefeated because that means a lot as far as (playoff) seedings and a home game for the first round of the playoffs.”
“We went 5-5 last year,” said Ackerley. “We won all of the games we were supposed to, but this year we took it to the next level and I think it all started with Bedford. To beat them this year, that was something.”
It was something, and it was the students, becoming the teachers.
