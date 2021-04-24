Over the course of this winter season, we started a series looking past at the best winter sports teams in TMHS history. Previous stories have been done on the 1989 wrestling team, the three consecutive TMHS Boys Hoop team in the mid 1970s, the 1974-'75 boys hockey season, the wrestling teams from 1975-'76 and '76-'77, the 1982 Girls Basketball team, the Boys Indoor and Outdoor Track teams of the mid 1990’s, the 1995 state champion TMHS Boys Hockey team, the 2018 state finalist Tewksbury/Methuen girls’ hockey team, the 2019 TMHS Girls Basketball team’s season.
In this issue, we conclude the series with two stories, the Tewksbury/Methuen girls’ hockey team’s epic, double-overtime thrilling state championship win over Austin Prep back in March of 2019 and then the other OT thriller, with the TMHS Boys Hockey team beating Franklin for the D2 state title in 2011. The story on the boys win originally ran in the March 22, 2011 edition of the Town Crier.
BOSTON — When they were youngsters and strapped on the helmets for the first time, it was just something to do. As they grew older and started to play organized hockey, they formed friendships, learned about being a team and carried their equipment bags around their shoulders to nearly every rink across the state, with one notable exception.
On Sunday afternoon, 21 young men laced up the skates, put on the pads and lined up side by side on the blue line listening to the National Anthem, looking up at the display of retired Bruins numbers in the rafters, awaiting the moment when the puck would drop on the ice of the TD Garden.
Anxiously waiting to play in the biggest game of their lives, members of the Tewksbury Memorial High School Hockey team wanted nothing more than complete their mission as a team. With emotions riding high, hearts pounding with every stride, and sweat pouring down their faces, the Redmen made history and fulfilled long lasting dreams of winning a state championship.
Just 53 seconds into overtime, senior Mark Petti gave Tewksbury that title, putting home a loose puck to the back of the net and giving Tewksbury a 2-1 win over Franklin to capture the Division 2 state championship flag — the second in program history and the first since 1995. Petti’s game winning goal set the other 20 Tewksbury players streaming jubilantly onto the ice. They joined Petti in the lower right hand corner of the rink, and from there helmets went flying, arms were raised, smiles, hugs and victory laps went on for several long lasting savoring minutes as they savored the moment, all in front of an estimated 8,000 fans, half of which were wearing Red and White colors and going frantic in the stands.
“It’s like a dream come true,” Petti said. “I am still dreaming. I still can’t believe it.”
After coming back from a 1-0 deficit, Tewksbury tied the game up at 1-1 and the game remained that way throughout regulation. They then faced a 12-minute sudden-death overtime period, but the Redmen didn’t wait long to end the drama.
The game winning goal came after a faceoff to the right of Franklin goalie Bill Spillane. Senior Frank Mazzei picked up the puck behind the net and brought it around to the left side and attempted to tuck in a backhand shot. The puck trickled through the pads of Spillane, but didn’t make it across the goal line. With the puck lying in the crease, Petti charged the net and drove the puck home, lighting the red light and ensuring himself a spot in Tewksbury sports annals with of the top moments in Tewksbury Memorial High School Sports History.
That marked the second game winning goal in row for Petti, who had also scored the game winner in the closing minutes of the Redmen’s sectional final win over Saugus the previous week.
“Mark Petti again,” lauded head coach Derek Doherty. “He came up huge twice for us, with Saugus and now this game here. He plays with a lot of determination. I thought he played a really good game today, personally.”
For Coach Doherty, in his 10th year at the helm of the Redmen, the win was a culmination of a season’s long hard work and dedication, particularly in the days leading up to the championship game.
“It’s been a lot of sleepless nights these past four or five nights, and I am just proud of these kids,” Doherty said. “They played hard. We played probably our worst first period of the tournament, but we came out and regrouped and I thought the kids played very, very well in the second and third period. Franklin was a great team and it made for a great state tournament (championship) game.”
As Doherty acknowledged, it was not the type of first period the Redmen were hoping for as they came out flat and were not able to get any offense going, being out shot 12-6 in the period, and allowing a goal with just 1.8 seconds left in the first period on a bit of a fluke by the Panthers.
Doherty felt that his team may have been a little awed by their surroundings in the opening frame, skating on the same ice as the NHL stars they see on TV.
“I think it had a lot to do with it,” Doherty said. “You try to tell the kids not to get caught up in the excitement and the surrounding, but that is easier said than done. I mean; you are playing at the Boston Garden. The Bruins play here. I tried to tell them you can come and see a Bruins game whenever you want, but right now play hockey.”
Despite their sub par play in the opening period, it looked like the teams were going to go to the locker rooms scoreless. But a funny bounce in the closing seconds of that first period provided the Panthers with a lead.
Franklin Senior forward James Marchand scored with 1.8 seconds left to play in the period when a teammate’s shot bounced off the left corner boards, and Tewksbury goalie Niko Cunha lost sight of the puck when it bounced into the right circle. Marchand pounced on the rebound and snuck it behind Cunha before the senior net minder even knew where it was.
“It was a goalie's worst nightmare,” Cunha said. “No one wants to deal with that, especially in this kind of game, but my teammates did not put their heads down. They kept them up. Personally I just told myself that (funny bounce) does not happen a lot, so the chances of it happening again were very slim. I just needed to put it behind me. I just told myself that I was not going to allow them to score a goal in the second period.”
The Redmen actually appeared to have taken the lead at the 11:17 mark of the first period when a slap shot by senior defenseman Sean MacLeod appeared to beat Spillane. Although the goal judge lit the red light, the goal was immediately waved off by the referee, who after conferring with his fellow officials, confirmed that it was no goal.
“The ref said to me, 'Coach I'm 100 percent sure that puck didn't go into the net, it hit the crossbar and did not go in,' ” Doherty said. “He was confident when he came over and told me; so if he was that confident in it, I was fine with it.”
The combination of a near goal, along with allowing a late first period goal — especially in the manner in which it occurred — could have been devastating to the Redmen, but they were able to bounce back in the second period and Doherty was impressed with his team’s resiliency.
“That can be tough in hockey to come back from,” Doherty said. “But we had some words in the locker room and we got back on track.”
The Redmen did not immediately get back on track, as Franklin had some big chances in the early going of the period, but Cunha bounced back from the first period goal to make some huge saves and keep the game at a one goal deficit until the Redmen could get on the board.
And Doherty knew it was key for Cunha (25 saves) to keep the Panthers off the board and for his team to get the next goal.
“In my head I was saying, we can’t let them score,” Doherty said. “We needed to get the next one, because of the way the game was going. If they had gotten it, I think it would have been tough for us to come back. But we got it and we played pretty hard off of that.”
The equalizer the Redmen were looking for came on a power play goal from Mazzei, who popped in the rebound of a shot by sophomore Derek Petti. Senior captain Ryan Doherty also assisted on the goal that came with 4:18 left in the period.
After the goal, the momentum of the game seemed to shift in favor of the Redmen and they had the much better opportunities both for the remainder of the second period as well as all the way through the third.
“Absolutely (we picked up the momentum),” Doherty said. “And we tried to roll off of that too. We had a couple more chances right after that and their goalie came up big, or we missed the net, but we got the victory.”
Tewksbury senior captain and defenseman Sean MacLeod agreed that the tide turned with Mazzei’s big goal.
“It definitely shifted the momentum back to us,” MacLeod said. “We didn’t have too many shots on net, so to finally get a shot and a goal was big for us. From there we never looked back.”
Franklin nearly took the lead early in the third period when junior Nick Bertoni stole the puck at the blue line and went in one-on-one with Cunha, but Cunha stoned him with a brilliant pad save to keep the game tied.
Doherty noted that the Redmen’s dramatic victory never would have happened if not for Cunha’s stellar play in the second and third periods.
“He's been playing great for us,” Doherty said. “He played great for us all tournament. You can't win a state championship without a good goalie, plain and simple. We have a good defense, and we have good forwards. But our goalie came up really big for us.”
Cunha, for his part, was thrilled to be a part of this state championship team.
“I’ve been playing hockey for 15 years and I've never won a championship or anything,” Cunha said. “This is the greatest moment of my life. I couldn't ask for anything more. It's perfect.”
Doherty also savored being part of the state championship that had eluded him in his days as a star player for the Redmen, and he was especially pleased to be bringing back a championship to his home town.
“I didn’t get one when I played, so now being able to take a team to the title is very special,” Doherty said. “As I have said before, I am very proud of my town. I have grown up here all my life. My family is here. It’s very important to me to do this for the town.”
