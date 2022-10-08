ANDOVER – Last Friday, the Tewksbury/Methuen co-op/co-ed swim-and-dive team collected its third straight win to put the team over the .500 mark on the season, and also saw a number of swimmers compete in different events, all with glowing results.
In the 95-68 win over the Academy of Notre Dame, eight of the local swimmers from Tewksbury also put forth great efforts, placing in a number of events and chopping down some of their times.
“This was a chance for us to move some athletes around and have them swim some other events they may not normally swim,” said head coach Jason Smith. “Lana Dang dropped nine seconds in her 500-yard freestyle from earlier in the season. Amanda Lightburn picked up a pair of third place finishes in some newer events for her. Rania Elouahi, in the 100 freestyle and Alan Dang in the 100 breaststroke were just out touched by teammates for second place finishes in the two best races of the day. And, Joanna Green had impressive times and showed great versatility in her events.”
Starting with Lana Dang, she was fourth in the 500-yard freestyle with her personal best time of 7:18.54. She was also fifth in the 50-free at 33.95 and then was part of two relay teams. The 200-yard medley was second with the all Tewksbury team including Matthew Jo, Lana and Alan Dang, along with Rania Elouahi who came in at 2:12.59. Lana and Elouahi also joined Bethany and Hope Anderson to finish third in the 400-yard relay at 4:52.49.
Lightburn had a strong showing in several individual events, finishing third in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:26.28 and third in the 50-freestyle at 31.53 seconds. She also joined up with Danielle Lawrence, Green and Faith Bolduc to finish fourth in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:39.39.
Green was also fourth in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:27.00 and then joined Mazen Halloul, Hannah Sapienza and Bolduc to take fifth in the 400-yard freestyle at 5:38.22.
Rania Elouahi also earned a second place in the 100-freestyle at 1:07.10 and was part of the second place 200-freestyle relay along with Callie DeLano, Marissa Connolly and Rebecca MacLeod with their combined time of 2:01.28.
Nahla Elouahi was part of the fourth place 200-freestyle relay along with Bolduc, Elijah Putnam and Sapienza, as they came across at 2:40.46.
Finally, Matthew Jo and Alan Dang had easier days, performing in just one event each. Jo was part of the first place 200-yard freestyle relay along with Carter DeLano, Philip Nguyen and Jonathan Phan as they had a time of 1:43.35. Alan Dang added a second place in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:21.30.
Rounding out the other place finishes included first places from Nguyen in the 200-IM (2:30.84), MacLeod in the 50-free (27.62), Nims in the 100-free (1:06.67), Callie DeLano in the 100-breaststroke (1:20.19) and Phan in the 500-freestyle at 5:47.86. In addition two relay teams also finished first. The 400-freestyle consisted of MacLeod, Nims, Connolly and Callie DeLano, who came in at 4:30.75 and then the 200-medley team was Carter and Callie DeLano with Phan and Nims as they came in at 2:07.03.
Taking home second places included Connolly in the 200-free (2:26.62) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:18.35) and Carter DeLano in the 100-backstroke (1:09.16). Thirds belonged to Hope Anderson in the 500-free (6:47.52) and 200-free (2:33.12), and her sister Bethany in the 100-free (1:47.52).
Finally, Danielle Lawrence was fourth in the 200-IM (3:12.26) and fifth in the 100-breaststroke (1:37.42), Mazen Halloul was fourth in the 100-butterfly (1:45.92) and fifth in the 200-IM (5:16.90), and taking the top three spots in diving included Leilay Flores (165.95 points), Sadie Mazzei Ghiararda (165) and Juan Polanco (158.45).
