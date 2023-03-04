READING - Shawsheen Tech's wrestling team finished sixth at last weekend's all-state tournament in Reading.
The Rams finished with two champions and one finalist and will send three grapplers to the New England finals this Friday and Saturday in Providence, R.I.
Only one other school, the St. John's Prep squad that won the all-state team crown, had two champions and no other team had three finalists.
Ram champions were Billerica residents Brayton Carbone and Sidney Tildsley while James Tildsley of Billerica took second-place honors.
Shawsheen had five competitors in all as Caleb Caceres of Billerica represented the Rams at 145 pounds and Austin Malandain wrestled at 220 pounds.
Carbone took the top spot at 120 pounds, winning four matches including an 11-4 win over Brandon Winn of Brockton in the championship match.
Pratt said Carbone’s conditioning is a difference maker.
“He outshapes them all,” Pratt said. “In the third period of his semifinal and final, he was as fresh as a daisy and he was in better shape and he ended up pulling it out.”
Carbone won two thrillers before facing Winn including an epic come-from-behind victory in the semifinals against Miles Darling of Masconomet Regional.
Carbone trailed 5-0 at one point in the opening seconds of period No. 2 before rallying for an 8-7 victory. The Ram sophomore ended up with four takedowns of Darling to secure the improbable win.
“He stayed in his feet and continued to take him down,” Pratt said. “He has been on fire the last month in neutral, on his feet.”
Earlier in the meet, Carbone won another tight battle in the quarterfinals by a 12-9 score over Joe Mahon of Woburn.
“Again,” Pratt said. “It was one-point match and he ended up taking (Mahon) down late in the third period to go up three. Shape wins a lot of matches.”
Carbone started the tournament by pinning Plymouth's Max Sturtevant in the first round.
Sid Tildsley wrestled 24 minutes on his way to the highest spot at the podium with four victories all by decision.
Pratt laughed when talking out Tildsley’s willingness to go the distance throughout the tournament.
“I told the guys ‘You hated me and Dunnie all of the time when we made you do all of that conditioning, but when you win all-state titles you’re pretty happy,’” the coach said. “And they’ll admit it now when they’re a champion.”
In the finals, Tildsley topped Cam Ice of Wilbraham by a 5-2 score, completing a weekend of solid, strategic wrestling by the sophomore, who won his second straight all-state crown.
“Guys aren’t coming after him,” Pratt said. “He has one loss in New England in two years and these guys are trying to keep it close. They aren’t going to attack. He gets a little frustrated, but he managed every single match and he did a great job.”
Tildsley's other three matches weren't as close as he defeated Landan Gray of Shrewsbury in the semifinals by a 12-5 score, handled Gabriel Bischoff of Greater Lowell in the quarterfinals by a 11-5 score and outscored Mason Hinshaw of Marblehead/Swampscott in Round 1 by a 17-6 final.
“He won his second all-state title in two years,” added Pratt proudly. “Not a bad start to a career.”
James Tildsley went 3-1 at the all-state tournament, falling to Monty Tech’s Jonah Paulino of Athol in the championship match by a 6-0 score.
“James had a great tournament all the way through,” Pratt said. “(Paulino) is a force to reckon with and when you make mistakes, he counters on it and we made a couple of mistakes. But James is right there. He had a great tournament.”
Prior to the final, James Tildsley won all of his other bouts by fall.
In the first round, he stopped Norton's Jason Winston in just 37 seconds before pinning Spencer Miltimore of Springfield halfway through the first period while leading by a 13-0 score.
In the semifinals, James defeated Springfield's Ariel Escalante in 48 seconds.
“He dominated all the way up until he saw (Paulino),” Pratt said. “And then it was a battle.”
Caceres lost two close matches at 145.
Pratt said Caceres’ season was all the more impressive considering he’s more equipped for a lower weight class, but Shawsheen is so strong at the lower weights, Caceres moved up.
“He’s not a (one hundred and) 45 pounder,” the coach said. “When he goes out there, he gets outmuscled a lot of the times because he’s wrestling kids that are coming down from 150, 155 pounds and he only weighs 138 pounds.”
In Round 1, he was edged by Hanover's Anthony Mann by a 7-4 score.
In the consolation tournament, Caceres fell to Ryan DeSouza of Danvers, 9-3.
Mann ended up placing fourth overall.
“Caleb does a great job for us,” Pratt said. “He took lumps all year long for us. He competes out there every match no matter what. He puts his nose to the grindstone and goes after the kid. He had some great matches.”
The same can be said for Malandain, who went 0-2 at 220 pounds despite being under 200 pounds.
“We had a (one hundred and) 95 pounder, we really didn’t have a 220 so he (moved up in weight class) for the team,” Pratt said. “He took it on the chin for us all year long. He weighed 197 pounds, wrestled at 220 and still won forty-something matches. I told him he did a hell of job giving up 20 pounds every match.”
Malandain still had two competitive contests at the all-state event.
In his first match, Malandain was edged by Sam Oppedisano of Hingham by a 10-9 score. In the consolation round, Desiah Anderson of Springfield Central defeated the Ram junior by a 20-13 score.
“He should be proud of everything that he has done,” Pratt added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.