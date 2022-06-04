This past week, the Town Crier and the Town of Wilmington was devastated with the news that 24-year-old Charlie Minghella passed away after being involved in an automobile accident.
In the sports world, Minghella, who graduated from Wilmington High School in 2016, played varsity lacrosse and football. On the gridiron he served as a captain of the 2015 team. Back in the November 22, 2015 edition of the Town Crier, this story ran on Charlie. We thought we would republish it to honor him.
Thanksgiving Day Football is no doubt special to every member of the Wilmington and Tewksbury High Football teams, and equally special to the families who support them win or lose. But it is unlikely there will be a family more interested in the outcome on Thursday morning than the Minghella family of Wilmington.
The Minghella’s will be represented on the field by senior running back/defensive back Charlie Minghella, a quad captain for the Wildcats, the latest in a long line of Minghella family members to roam either the gridiron or the sideline for the Wildcats.
Charlie follows in the proud history of Minghella’s to play for the Wildcats, following brothers Matt (class of 2001), Chris (2002), Phil (2008) and John (2009) in taking part in the Thanksgiving Day classic, while the female members of the Minghella clan have also contributed to the cause, as Nicole and Catherine were both cheerleaders for the Wildcats.
The elder Minghella’s continue to be a part of the Wilmington program, with Matt serving as the team’s running backs coach and Phil as the team’s receiver’s coach, while Nicole serves as the Wildcats cheerleaders coach.
The connections do not end there, as even the Minghella’s extended family has deep ties to Wilmington football. Nicole’s husband Bobby French is a member of the Wilmington High Athletic Hall of Fame, known mainly for his exploits on the football field for the Wildcats.
Needless to say, Charlie will have quite the cheering section on Thursday, and they will be looking for the youngest member of the family to help bring home a victory over Tewksbury for the first time in five years for the Wildcats.
“The mood in our family definitely changes as the Thanksgiving Day game gets closer. We always went to the Thanksgiving games when my older brothers were playing and it is a very big part of our family,” Minghella said.
Wilmington coach Mike Barry is very familiar with the Minghella family, having coached each member of the family in one capacity or another. The eldest Minghella, Matt, was a freshman with the Wildcats during Barry’s first year as a Wildcat assistant, and the rest have followed, all leaving the same impression on the coach.
“There has been a long tradition of Minghella’s coming through Wilmington High and it is like they are all clones of each other,” Barry said. “They are great, hard working, tough players, who play football the right way and play for the right reasons.”
At one point this year, it looked as if Charlie might be joining his family in just watching the Thanksgiving Day game, as he was injured in the regular season finale against Burlington. He sprained his MCL, forcing him to miss the second half of that game, along with the team’s next two games against Burlington (in the playoffs) and Woburn, before returning on a limited basis last week against Arlington.
But Minghella will be back at full strength for Tewksbury, and that is probably a good thing. He had just about enough of standing on the sidelines not able to help his team.
“It was tough to sit out for those games. I just wanted to be on the field,” Minghella said. “But now I feel great. I feel strong and I am ready to play.”
When he has been healthy, Minghella has done a fine job of carrying on the family tradition, averaging over five yards per carry in rushing for 223 yards on just 40 carries, while also playing some stellar defense at his defensive back position.
“Charlie has a great work ethic and is always trying to improve,” Barry said. “He had some big games for us earlier in the season, and when he was injured, it really hurt us in the running game and in the defensive backfield. It meant a lot to us to get him back last week.”
Along with missing Minghella’s talent on the field, the Wildcats also missed his leadership as one of the team’s captain. Minghella is not going to be the type of captain who leads with a rah-rah style, but his ability to lead by example makes him a very valuable member of the Wildcats.
“In a lot of ways he is like an old school Wilmington kid, which probably makes sense,” Barry said. “He is a quiet leader who just goes about his job done.”
Minghella knows what is expected of him as a captain and has made sure his positive attitude never changes, even as the Wildcats struggled at times this season.
“I just try to come out fired up every day and do my best to have the team follow me when I do that, so I hope it helps,” Minghella said. “If we are struggling a little bit, as captains we really can’t let them get too down after a loss. We just have to get right back to it and try to do better in the next game.”
Also helping Minghella keep his positive attitude has been the presence of brothers Phil and Matt on the sidelines as coaches. Charlie had always learned from his older brothers while growing up, and that continues to this day.
“I really like having them as coaches. It motivates me to play better. They were good players and I want to follow in their footsteps,” Minghella said. “They are a great help to me now, when I come off the field telling me what I did wrong, or what I could do better.”
The hardest thing about Thursday for Minghella will be that not only is it the last time he will play with his long time teammates, but it is the last time he will be coached by his brothers. Minghella has been through a lot this season, battling his way through injury and tough losses, but none of that compares to the thought of playing his last game with and for those closest to him.
“I just try not to think about it, because it is a pretty emotional thing knowing it is coming to an end,” Minghella said.
And as for the ending that Minghella has written for himself and his teammates, he has the perfect one in mind, days before the game is even played.
“If we win this game, it would literally be the best feeling ever, and I think the entire team would feel that way,” Minghella said. “I think we have a good chance to win. If everyone shows up and plays their best, we have a good shot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.