Back on March 30th, the MIAA (Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association) voted unanimously to start the spring high school sports season on May 4th, with games starting on May 12th and ending on June 27th (rain date of June 28th) pending the status of the current pandemic. It was noted at that first meeting that the state tournament information would be announced at a later date.
On Monday, that follow-up meeting was held and the MIAA along with the TMC (Tournament Management Committee) announced through a conference call that if the season indeed starts on May 4th, that the cut-off date for teams making the state tournament in baseball, lacrosse, softball and tennis would be on June 12th, with seedings for the tournament taking place on the 13th.
The playoff format would be sectional tournaments only – not state wide – and would begin the week of June 15th, concluding on the 27th. It was also agreed upon that there would be not be a Division 1A Baseball Tournament or individual tennis tournament this spring, and that all state tournament qualifying rules would remain the same.
As for track-and-field, it was determined that the regular season meets could run through June 20th, with seedings announced the following day for the sectional/divisional meets to be held on the weekend of June 27th-28th, with again no all-state meet.
All of this will be in compliance with Governor Charlie Baker, pending the coronavirus, while each school's superintendent will have the final say on whether or not teams and athletes take the field starting on May 4th.
