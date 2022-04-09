BILLERICA – It has been a remarkable run over the past two seasons for the Shawsheen Tech Coed Tennis team, as they have compiled a 24-2 record and won a pair of CAC titles, including last season’s perfect 10-0 march to the CAC crown.
Last year’s perfect season came on the heels of a 14-2 mark in 2019 before the 2020 season was of course canceled due to COVID-19. The Rams will be looking to keep that winning tradition intact this season under third year coach Jay Tildsley, who took over the program prior to that 2019 season and has seen the Rams have nothing but success to this point during his tenure. He and the Rams will be looking for more of the same this season.
“When I first took over as coach, our goal was to have a team that was going to always be competitive,” Tildsley said. “Our first year, I think we kind of surprised some people, and then last year, they knew we were coming, but we had a lot of veteran players step up and prove that their skill set was better than the other teams.
“As far as this year, our goal is to three-peat and continue the success we have started, so we are looking forward to the season.”
There is plenty of reason for Tildsley and the Rams optimism, as they bring back the large majority of their roster from last year’s undefeated squad. They do lose a pair of very talented players from that team, with Jake Glinner and Tyler Newhouse, both of whom were undefeated in their matches last season, having graduated, but they still bring back three more players who were also undefeated in their matches last season.
“Coming into the season we have a solid nucleus. We have a lot of returning players who have been in the starting lineup for us,” Tildsley said. “We do have to replace some of our doubles players and our girls singles player but the majority of our team is intact, so any time you can go into a season like that, you have to feel pretty good about yourself, so hopefully we can show the league that we are here again to defend our title."
While the lineup still needs some fine tuning as final spots are determined, there are several players that Tildsley knows he will be able to count on regardless of where he puts them in the lineup, starting with junior Bobby Dodge of Wilmington who enters the season coming off a tremendous sophomore campaign where he was undefeated in his singles matches.
“Bobby will be competing for the number one spot,” Tildsley said. “He came into the season in great shape. He worked hard in the off season and did a couple of clinics and camps, so he is looking really good. He went to a camp to work on his serve, so hopefully that is going to help his game this season.”
Also gunning for that number one spot will be senior co-captain John Zembeck, who had an undefeated record of his own last season as a junior. Tildsley will be looking for another strong season from the veteran leader.
“John has been solid. He has worked hard all off season and was always checking in with me. He has shown great leadership,” Tildsley said. “He has always been a player that knows the game, but he has always been humble enough to know that there are other players out there and he is never one to take anything for granted. It is always one match at a time with him.”
Sophomore Ethan Hines of Tewksbury may also make a run at the top spot in the lineup, coming off a freshman season that saw him go undefeated along with Newhouse in first doubles last year. Both Ethan and his older brother co-captain Sam Hines, will be looking to carry on a great family tradition at Shawsheen.
“The Hines brothers have a rich family tradition here at Shawsheen. Adam was a senior captain for me my first year with the team, and now we have Ethan, who will compete for the number one spot and Sam, who will be one of our best doubles players,” Tildsley said. “It is great to have them out there. There are always ready to go, and their technique is really top notch.”
Sam Hines and Zembeck will be the Rams captains and Tildsley is confident they will thrive in their roles as team leaders.
“Sam and John are four-year veterans and are great leaders. Both of them did a great job recruiting and have helped us to have our largest team ever this year,” Tildsley said. “That was a responsibility we tasked them with and they responded. You can see that they are determined to defend our title and get that three-peat.”
There are still some spots to be determined in the Rams lineup, particularly in doubles spots, but some of the players that Tildsley knows he will be counting on include sophomores Sarah Johansen and Jasmine Johansen of Tewksbury, along with freshman Alexandra Quick of Wilmington, who enters her high school career with a wealth of experience as a tennis player already behind her.
“We don’t have to blow up the lineup. We have a pretty good idea of who will be there, it’s just a matter of figuring out who will be in what spot,” Tildsley said. “But the new players and the veterans who are back is something we are very excited about.”
The days of the Rams sneaking up on opponents are most certainly over, as they now have a target squarely on their back as two-time defending CAC champions. Tildsley knows that his team will have to be better than ever against some quality competition if they hope to get that third straight title.
“Greater Lowell and Greater Lawrence will be good and then we have Mystic Valley joining the league this season,” Tildsley said. “I don’t know a lot about them, but just knowing from swimming how good they are, with an individual sport like tennis, I feel like they will be very good. We will have to see, but I would assume they will be a force.”
