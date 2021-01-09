Several weeks ago, the Town Crier started a new series of looking back at the careers of legendary coaches at TMHS (and there will be several from Shawsheen Tech in the future). The series started with a look at Al and Mark Donovan and followed with Tony Romano and Bob McCabe.
Below is a story on the late Dennis McGadden, a TMHS Hall of Famer, who coached track-and-field starting in the 1970s.
TEWKSBURY – Bill Piscione remembers it as clear as day. The first day that he met Dennis McGadden.
"I met Dennis in 1972. We were both teaching at the (Tewksbury) Jr. High School. It was a school built for about 900 kids and we had 1,400 at the time. We met on the first day of school. He was what they called a 'Pal Teacher'. He took a new teacher around, me (in this case), and went through all of the paperwork with me and this is how our friendship started. He sat in my room, because I had a homeroom and he didn't. We were going through the paperwork and he said 'you don't need this and you don't need that'. He tore up all of the paperwork and threw everything into a basket and I said 'OK, that's great'. Then I said to him, 'maybe after school we can grab a beer together' and he said 'yeah that would be great'.
"Now it's about 2:45 in the afternoon and there were no kids that day of school, and the principal, Mr. Griffin at the time, said 'all new teachers bring your paperwork down to the office'. I didn't have any paperwork. It was all ripped in half and in the barrel. That son of a gun must have been laughing for a while. Let's just say that I didn't get out of school until about 3:45. I had to tape everything together. I wonder what Mr. Griffin was thinking of me at that time.
"I saw Dennis the next day and all he did was laugh. I knew then that this guy was going to be fun to be with."
Little did Piscione know – or perhaps he did know because of that funny prank – that the two would form a great friendship, between teaching together at both the Jr. High and then onto Tewksbury Memorial High School, and then years of coaching together.
About a week after their first introduction to one another, McGadden asked Piscione a relatively serious question, which in turn benefitted hundreds of children in the town.
"Dennis said to me that he was thinking about starting up a spring track program for boys and girls here at the Jr. High," explained Piscione. "I said 'oh that would be wonderful'. He asked me if I ever ran track and I said 'yes, I ran track in high school'. He said, 'do you know how to coach'? And I said, 'yes, this is my first year at Tewksbury but I came from Mt. St. Joseph's Academy in Wetland, Vermont, where I coached and taught for a year'.
"In that spring, we had established a spring track program along with Steven Levine, who was right out of college and this was his first job. Steve was and still is a pretty straight laced kind of guy. Dennis noticed right off the bat that he was a straight laced kind of a guy, but he knew that Steven could coach track. It was the three of us, so Steven took the boys, Dennis took the girls and I coached the field events for both teams."
From there, the three of them officially put Tewksbury Track on the map. Although the outdoor programs had already been established, McGadden, Piscione and Levine went on to initiate a ninth grade track league in the Merrimack Valley Conference, before starting up the indoor boys track program, followed a year or two later by the girls program.
"After starting up the junior high program, Dennis established a ninth grade track league in the Merrimack Valley Conference along with Jack Lang of Chelmsford, and a coach from Andover," said Piscione. "They put all of this together at the old Eagle Restaurant there on Route 133 going towards Andover. Today it's the 99 Restaurant. The new league caught fire and the next thing you knew was other schools that had big numbers started to do the same thing. It became very, very popular and it was all because of Dennis."
STARTING FROM SCRATCH
The Town Crier was unable to locate an obituary notice on McGadden, but according to Piscione, his friend ran track and graduated from Lowell High School. He had been accepted to Murray State, located in Kentucky, but elected to join the Marines instead. He never left Paris Island, spending four years there and became a Drill Sergeant. He came out of the Marines and then went to Murray State and competed in track, mostly as a sprinter in the 200-meters.
McGadden then came to Tewksbury as a social studies teacher, starting out at the Jr. High before moving up to the high school.
"After three or four years at the Jr. High, he went up to the high school and was an assistant track coach for Mike Daley," said Piscione. "One of the things that Dennis told me and I have always remembered it, was when it comes to coaching to keep a sense of humor and laugh at yourself. Then he said if you coach with Levine and he was dead pan serious, make sure you drive him crazy because the more you drive him crazy, the harder he will work and the better your teams will be. I didn't mind teasing Steven; I love doing that."
Indeed Piscione – and McGadden – did their fair share of teasing and harassing of Levine. When he retired in 2010, Levine had this to say about his two coaching pals.
“When I first came to Tewksbury, I met Dennis McGadden and then I started to work with Dennis and Bill Piscione and we started up a junior high track program. We didn't get paid, we started it and then it became huge and we started a league with Chelmsford, who had two teams, Gr. Lawrence. Gr. Lowell, Andover West and Andover East and there was some great competition. In fact there were records that still hold today at the ninth grade level.
“Dennis and Bill knew how to have fun. I was the organizer of the group. I was the one who made sure things were straight and we had the right kids in the right events and everything. Coaching with Dennis and Bill was just such a blast. It was just an awesome experience and I learned just to love track-and-field. Bill always said that he was the one who brought the fun to track-and-field and I was the serious one and he was right, but someone had to be serious. Bill brought a levity to the sport, not only levity but his speeches before meets were rated-x but were just the best, the best. Working with Bill, Dennis and (later with) Bob (MacDougall) just gave me the love for the sport.
"I got frustrated a lot but when that happened (Dennis and Bill) just picked on me even more. But I learned tolerance, I learned perseverance and all of those things that you have to learn as a coach that kids put you through. It wasn't the kids who put me through it, it was the coaches. I learned how to deal with that and learn to understand the kids a lot better.”
EPIC STORIES
After starting the Jr. High program and the ninth grade league, McGadden had bigger plans once he got to the high school, by starting the boys indoor track program in 1979. It took quite some time to build the program – the first few years were tough at times.
"Dennis started the indoor boys track program and hired me as an assistant," said Piscione. "In those first couple of years, we could not find a win. During those years he used to drive a Corvette and he would drove me home. Those days every Monday, the Boston Globe would always print the standings on the sports pages of every high school and every league. We couldn't buy a win. Anyway, we're in the Corvette and I'm upset and complaining, saying 'look at this. We're in last place. We're always in last place. We can't get anyone to run. All of these other teams have great athletes'. As I'm saying all of this, he's going faster and faster and we're in the fast lane. All of a sudden, he crosses all of the lanes without even looking. He pulls over to the breakdown lane and here I am still looking at the sports pages of the Globe. He grabs the paper out of my hands, turns it upside down and says 'now, we're in first place, so shut up'!
"He was a character, no two ways about it. He loved the kids and he loved track-and-field. He was just so good with the kids. He made them laugh, he said funny things and he never made anyone feel badly or poorly about themselves or about what they did as an athlete. He kept the same attitude in the classroom as well. Dennis was highly respected by all of the coaches in the MVC and beyond."
The idea of starting up the girls indoor track program also involved the two them and a motor vehicle.
"Dennis used to drive one of those long distance buses during the summer. I'm home and was doing something in the house and my wife calls me and says 'you have to come outside, Dennis is here'. I came outside and there he is with a busload of people and he wants to talk to me. He was on his way back from wherever he was supposed to go with these people and I said 'don't you have to bring these people back' and he said 'don't worry about that'. Then he looked at me and said, 'We're going to start a girls indoor track program'. I said 'A girls program? We're struggling with the boys program'. He said, 'don't worry about it'.
"He never said anything to our athletic director at that time. He collected four dollars from each girl that signed up, bought them all t-shirts with Tewksbury red and white colors and we went to meets. The teams put us on their schedule. It was like an entire season before the AD or principal knew anything. Dennis forced his way in and we had the two programs.
"With the girls, you could really see the improvement after two years. When Dennis passed away, we were right on the cusp of having a great season. Going into it, we knew that we could possibly be competitive at the Class B State Meet. Things began to pick up.
“Dennis layed the foundation of this program. He knew what he was doing. I think the boys ended up taking second place and the girls won the Class B title and Dennis had so much to do with that."
In 2001, McGadden was posthumously inducted into the TMHS Athletic Hall of Fame as a coach. He is one of just seven coaches who have been inducted, joining Charlie Hazel, Bob Aylward, Lawrence McGowan, Bob McCabe, Tony Romano and Bob MacDougall.
McGadden's Hall of Fame biography read: "Dennis McGadden coached indoor track and field for the Tewksbury Public School System from the fall of 1967 until his sudden and untimely death on June 5th, 1987.
"Coach McGadden originated the Merrimack Valley Junior High School Track League. He later transferred to Tewksbury Memorial High School where he coached track and field and taught social studies. His won-loss record is unremarkable, but his sense of caring, his kindness, his sense of humor, his wit and perseverance and devotion to his sport are remarkable. Indeed, the qualities of Dennis McGadden are etched in the memory of all those who were fortunate enough to know him.
"Coach McGadden was the mentor to those coaches who have taken the cross-country and indoor track programs to the state level recognition. Dennis you are loved and dearly missed. "God Bless."
Those two words, 'God Bless' was something he said at the end of every conversation he had with someone.
LEAVING A LEGACY
After about eight years between the Jr. High, ninth grade and coaching the indoor teams at TMHS, McGadden left to become an assistant coach at UMass-Lowell. He remained an extremely well liked and respected teacher at TMHS until he suffered a heart attack and passed. After his death, Bob MacDougall established the "Dennis McGadden Memorial Scholarship Program" and over the next 15 years, the track program awarded $40,000 to track and cross-country athletes from TMHS who went on to college.
Just five days after his death in the June 10th edition of the Town Crier, Levine wrote an appreciation story to the paper expressing his sadness over the loss of his friend.
Near the latter part of the letter, Levine said: "In the classroom, Dennis taught through every deceptive technique around – through sarcasm, jokes, play acting. He will be remembered by me for the day he showed me how he handled an irate parent at an open house at the junior high. A mother and father came up to him while we were talking in the corridor. The father said rudely, “Are you McGadden?” of which McGadden replied, “Yes, I am Sir.” The mother then interjected rudely and sarcastically, “Why did you give my daughter an 'E'”, of which McGadden quickly replied, “Because Maam – there is now lower grade!
“See, McGadden did his job and felt that if the parents wanted to discuss how their son and daughter could improve, then let's incorporate the parents along with the teacher to help the student, not just the teacher.”
At the very end of the letter, Levine signed off by saying, “I didn't work as your assistant coach in Junior High for eight years for nothing. You took the stress out of coaching by replacing it with humor, with fun; and that made the sport worthwhile."
It's been 33 years since Piscione and his pal had some laughs and Piscione's heart still has a hole in it. While it's been three decades and more, Piscione remembers clear as day what type of teacher, coach, humorist and friend that he was.
"Dennis was such a great guy, just a super guy. I never met anyone and I mean never, ever met anyone who disliked Dennis. The kids absolutely adored him. He was just such a great person that everyone always wanted to be around. He knew his stuff and he got it across quietly without yelling or anything like that.
"He was just a really, really good guy, who had a great sense of humor. He was a great teacher and also a great friend."
