BILLERICA – There will be plenty of new faces for the Shawsheen Tech Boys Lacrosse team this season, but the goal will remain the same for the Rams, as they will be aiming for their fifth straight Commonwealth Athletic Conference championship.
Most recently in 2019, the Rams posted a 15-5 overall record to win their fourth straight crown, sharing league title honors with Essex Tech. Much has changed since then of course, with the Rams saying goodbye to several key players over the past couple of years, but Rams coach Chuck Baker is looking forward to seeing what this group can do to defend their title.
“We are extremely young but have a lot of talent in the bottom two classes. We have a good core of talent and leadership returning,” Baker said. “I am looking to see them improve and compete at a higher level each week. The team has a great attitude.”
While the Rams did lose many players over the past couple of years, they also return some talented players, including senior midfielder Dan Lee of Tewksbury who had 28 goals as a sophomore, junior midfielder Jacob Martins of Wilmington, and perhaps most importantly senior goalie Jonah Varallo, who was outstanding as a sophomore for the Rams.
“Dan and Jacob had great seasons for us back in 2019, so we are glad to have the both of them back,” Baker said. “And Jonah is the man. He will be the backbone of our defense for sure. He does a great job in the net for us.”
Lee and Varallo, along with senior defender TJ Elouizzani and senior midfielder/FOGO Peter Canniff will serve as captains for the Rams, and Baker feels that they are well prepared to take on that role.
“They all know that we are a winning program and they are very upbeat to get this young team up and going,” Baker said. “They want to win and bring great leadership to the program on and off the field.”
Other key returning players for the Rams will include junior LSM Aydan Churchill of Wilmington, along with junior midfielder/attack Kyle Brouillette and senior defender Boston Bergeron.
Several new faces will also be looking to lead the Rams to another league title, including freshman defender Ed Peterson and freshman goalie Owen Guinane. Other freshmen looking to make their mark will include attacks Rich Elliott and Kyle Gray, along with midfielders Chase Darcey, Teagan Ledoux, Mason Morneau, Mike DeRose and Caleb Carceres. Sophomore attack Mike Lawson, sophomore midfielder Derek Maguire and sophomore defender Brady Darcy will also chip in, as will junior defenders Ryan Dusablon and Christian Robson.
If the Rams are going to win the league once again this season, they will have to get past several talented teams in the CAC, but first and foremost they will likely be battling defending co-champ Essex Tech for top honors. Baker, however also acknowledges that every opponent is a threat, especially this season.
“Essex will be the one on our radar. They are well coached and have some talent. On the flip of that, any team with this COVID season could sneak in a win or two at any time. We just need to stay focused,” Baker said. “We just need to take one at a time and take care of business. Also playing the same team back to back on the week is tough. Sometimes a team may get a little over confident. We are striving for the league title first and worry about anything else after.”
