TYNGSBORO – The time of year when they meet may have changed, but the Shawsheen Tech Football team’s dominance over arch rival Greater Lowell remains intact. After meeting on Thanksgiving for 25 straight years, that tradition came to an end last season, but the CAC rivals continue to meet early in the season to battle for the Collins Cup.
And for the second year in a row under the new format, the Rams came out on top, this time pulling out a hard fought 20-0 victory over the Gryphons at Harold O. Bell Jr. Field on Saturday afternoon in the CAC Large opener for both teams.
With the win, the Rams improved to 3-0 on the season (1-0 CAC Large) while Greater Lowell fell to 1-1 (0-1). The Rams also retained the coveted Collins Cup for the 19th consecutive season, with the Cup being awarded to Shawsheen coach Al Costabile and the Rams in a post game ceremony.
Despite the lopsided nature of the final score, the game was actually a very tight battle until early in the third quarter. Shawsheen sophomore running back Dylan Timmons of Wilmington returned the opening kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown, but that would be the only scoring of the first half, as both teams struggled to get anything going offensively.
“We had a little bit of a sluggish start, but we stayed with it and the guys did a great job of grinding this one out. It was a grind,” Costabile said. “If you are going to use that word for a game, it pertains to today. Every yard, every first down was a battle. Nothing came easy.”
In the early going, it did not look like this would be a defensive battle. Greater Lowell won the coin toss, and elected to defer until the second half, a decision they would soon regret. A decent kick by the Gryphons was picked up by Timmons along the sidelines at about the 12-yard line. From there the speedy running back found a seam in the Gryphons coverage and raced practically untouched 88 yards to give the Rams the lead just 16 seconds into the game. Xavier Santiago’s extra point gave the Rams the early 7-0 advantage.
“You can’t ask for a better start, and boy did we need it,” Costabile said.
After that, however, the offensive highlights were few and far between for both teams, as the Rams struggled with turnovers throughout the rest of the half, turning the ball over on interceptions on three consecutive possessions at one point.
The Shawsheen defense, however, came up with several big plays of their own, getting sacks from senior linebacker Pat O’Leary and junior defensive tackle Liam Kelley, along with an interception and a fumble recovery by senior defensive back Connor Rich. Senior linebacker Shane Stairs anchored the Rams defense, making a team high ten tackles in the game.
The Rams defense has now allowed just six points through their first three games of the season, a late game touchdown by Chelsea in their 49-6 win last week.
Despite their defensive dominance however, the Rams were still clinging to just a 7-0 lead at the half. After forcing a turnover on downs on Greater Lowell’s first possession of the half, keyed by a fourth down sack by senior linebacker Michael Powderly, the Rams soon extended their lead.
Shawsheen went on an 11-play 52-yard drive, capped off by a sensational leaping catch by senior tight end Santino Garofalo of Tewksbury in the corner of the end zone on a 5-yard pass from junior quarterback Chris Disciscio with 52 seconds left in the third quarter, making the score 14-0 after Santiago’s second extra point of the day.
“Just a great catch,” Costabile said of Garofalo’s snare among Greater Lowell defenders. “He showed tremendous focus. In heavy, heavy traffic, he locked onto the ball. He has tremendous focus and he showed it on that play.”
Two of the key plays on the drive came on catches by senior wide receiver Josiah Martinez of Wilmington, one a 26-yarder early in the drive, and later a clutch eight-yard catch that gave the Rams a first and goal at the Gryphon eight-yard line.
Still, the game was very much in doubt, until Garofalo intercepted a Gryphon pass and returned it 20 yards to the four-yard line. One play later, junior running back Diondre Turner burst through the middle of the line for the touchdown and a 20-0 lead with 9:40 left in the game after the extra point attempt was blocked.
Costabile was obviously happy to see his team come away with the win. Beyond overcoming the extreme heat on Saturday which saw many players leaving the game due to injury, he felt like the Rams had to work to earn it against a Greater Lowell team that was geared up to pull the upset.
“Greater Lowell was well prepared and I thought they did a great job,” Costabile said. “Both teams had to really grind it out, especially in the second half. There were people going down everywhere.”
The Rams, who have outscored their opponents 90-6 on the season, will face their biggest test to date on Saturday, when they host defending CAC Large champion Greater Lawrence at the Charles H. Lyons Athletic Complex. Homecoming Day kickoff will be at 3:00 pm.
The Reggies lost several key seniors off of last year's championship squad, but they still look to very formidable this season. They are off to a 2-1 start with a season opening 16-14 win over Wakefield and a 31-0 rout of Northeast last week to their credit. Their only loss of the season came to an undefeated North Reading team in Week 2.
Costabile knows this will be a step up in competition for his squad.
“At the beginning of the year, we thought they were the team to beat, and although Whittier is playing very well also, they still look like the team to beat right now," Costabile said. "They are a tough team, and we will have our hands full. We will have to be ready for them."
