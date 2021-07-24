Tewksbury White 12U Falls to Amesbury 9-5 in Conway Opener on Friday
Tewksbury White (12U) dropped their opening game to Amesbury on Friday night under the lights at Poulin Field. Tewksbury battled the entire game and held a 4-3 lead heading in to the fifth inning but could not hold on for the win. Tewksbury trailed 3-0 through 2.5 innings but rallied with a big third inning. Andrew Conroy led off with a walk, Mike Roche signaled and Shawn Malone loaded the bases when he was hit by a pitch. That set the scene for Evan Smith who launched a base clearing triple to right center that tied the game. Smith would later score in the same inning to give Tewksbury White a 4-3 lead.
The score remained the same until the top of the fifth when Amesbury got four runs to go up 7-4. Tewksbury got one back in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI from Conroy, but that would end the scoring for Tewksbury.
In addition to a big night at the plate, Evan Smith pitched four and one-third solid innings for Tewksbury. Mike Roche and Shawn Malone also had solid performances on the mound. Conroy was outstanding behind the plate and caught all six innings for Tewksbury. Tewksbury got excellent defense from Cam Hatch, Paul Ryan, Elijah Jimenez, Janik Nazarian, Gabe Bouchie, Luke Bouchie and Legend Crane.
Tewksbury White 12U is back in action this Saturday against Burlington at 1:00 pm at Poulin Field, before returning to Poulin to take on North Reading at 1:00 pm on Sunday.
Tewksbury 9U Falls to Windham 14-3 in Conway Opener on Saturday
The Conway Tournament got off to a bit of a rough start for the Tewksbury 9U Team, although they did get some strong individual efforts in their 14-3 loss to Windham on Saturday at Poulin Field.
Tewksbury was unable to recover from a six run second inning by Windham, which put the visitors firmly in control early on in the game. Windham extended the lead to 8-0 with a pair of runs in the third inning before Tewksbury fought back with three runs of their own in the bottom of the third to close the gap to 8-3. However, they would get no closer, as Windham struck for four runs in the fourth and two more in the seventh for the 14-3 final.
The three run rally for Tewksbury in the third inning was led by RBI’s from left fielder Aiden Maurier, second baseman Alex Solemina and centerfielder Grady Claycomb. Other players with hits on the day for the 9U club included Joe Burgess, Jason Malone and Cam Estabrook.
Tewksbury 9U Bounces Back with 16-3 rout of Salem, NH on Monday
If the 9U team was feeling a little down about their blowout loss in their first game of the Conway Tournament, you certainly wouldn’t have known it by the way they played in their next game when they took on Salem, NH on Monday night at Poulin Field. Or maybe they were extremely upset, and took it out on their guests. Whatever the case, the result for the Redmen was a 16-3 blowout victory to even their record in the tournament at 1-1.
Salem took an early 1-0 lead with a run in the bottom of the first in this one, but the lead did not last long, as Tewksbury struck for two in the top of the first and then had a nine run outburst in the top of the third to make the score 11-1 and they never looked back, cranking out 14 hits in the victory.
Noah Martins led the way for Tewksbury offensively, going 2-for-3 with four RBI, while Gennaro Parziale had a big day as well, going 3-for-3 on the day with an RBI. Billy Sullivan was 2-for-3 on the day with two RBI, while Jack Schofield chipped in by going 1-for-2 with tow runs scored and Aiden Maurier was 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.
Alex Bouchie (1-for-2, RBI, run scored), Grady Claycomb (1-for-2, RBI, run scored), Arthur Bernier (1-for-3, RBI) and Joseph Zappullo (1-for-2, RBI, run scored) each also pitched in to the potent offensive attack.
Five different pitchers saw action for Tewksbury in the mercy rule shortened five inning game, with Schofield, Alex Solemina, Claycomb, Cam Estabrook and Jason Malone all taking to the mound. The group combined for 11 strikeouts on the day, with Solemina and Estabrook leading the way with three each.
