TEWKSBURY - The Tewksbury High volleyball team won its sixth match in a row with a 3-0 shutout of Chelmsford, Monday night at Chelmsford High, completing a sweep of its three matches for the week, the highlight of which was a 3-1 win over defending Merrimack Valley Conference 2 champion, Haverhill.
In Monday's action, the Redmen took down the Lions, 25-22, 25-19, 25-18. Tewksbury had a little trouble getting its bearings, early on, but played like the MVC 2 title contenders that they are in the latter two sets.
"We started off a little flat in the first set, and then they turned it on for the second and third sets," said Tewksbury coach Allie Luppi. "It was great because then it allowed us to get everyone in the game, and it was awesome for everyone to get that game experience."
Senior setter Kiley Kennedy had another double-double with 20 assists and 10 digs. Carrina Barron led the Redmen with 13 kills, and also had eight digs. Vanessa Green had eight kills, Ava Fernandes had nine digs and five aces, and middle blocker Olivia Cueva had a block.
"It was definitely a reminder to us that you have to play hard the first set, too," said Luppi. "You can't take the first game to warm up, and then realize you have to play hard. So I'm hoping that trend will start to end, especially as we play tougher teams."
Tewksbury might have caught the Hillies on an off day, as they were mistake-prone in the big, 25-22, 25-19, 18-25, 25-22 triumph.
"It was definitely competitive, but they (Hillies) made more errors," said Luppi. "I think it would have been a different match if they had fewer errors. They served out a lot and we were able to capitalize on those because we minimized our errors. It was awesome to see them stay focused the entire set, and not see them relax in those moments when they (Hillies) missed a serve. It was go-go-go the whole game, which was awesome."
Luppi has been experimenting with alignments, going back and forth between the more reliable 5-1, and the more player friendly 6-2, which gets more bench players involved.
"We ran a 6-2 the first set because of the energy it brings with the players coming in off the bench," said Luppi. "The young players are so excited to be on the court and get that game time experience. They breathe new life into the players on the court."
Kennedy had 22 assists, and Barron had an amazing game with 19 kills, 24 digs and an ace. Vanessa Green hit double-digits with 10 kills.
The week began with a road match at Lawrence High which the Redmen took in straight sets, 25-21, 25-20, 25-16.
While the first two games look close, Tewksbury was in the lead most of the way and played with the confidence of being the better team.
"Even though we won in three, if felt pretty intense at times," said Luppi. "We ran a 6-2 in the second and third sets and I did it because it allows us to bring more players in. I like the consistency of a 5-1 but right now I'm really liking the 6-2. It's working."
The Lancers took an early 4-1 lead in the first game but an 8-4 run put the Redmen ahead to stay, 9-8. Cueva had the big points down the stretch to take the first set
Luppi went to her bench, beginning with the second set and got quality serving from Julia Moura (six aces, two assists) and good net play from Maddy Montejo. Outside hitters Barron and Green helped keep the momentum going in Tewksbury's favor with their kills, and Moura closed out the set with two more successful serves.
Everyone got in during the third game. It was 9-8 when the Redmen went on an 11-0 run to take charge. Charlotte Morris came up with a soft kill for match point.
Kennedy had 20 assists and 11 digs. Barron had 12 kills, seven digs and three aces. Ava Fernandes had nine digs, Cueva had two kills and four digs. Green had six kills, and Tori Rowe and Montejo both had two kills and a block.
The Redmen were hoping to move up when Tuesday's power rankings came out, especially when defending Div. 3 champion and top-ranked Old Rochester lost its first match of the season, but Tewksbury (8-1) remains at number four.
This week’s schedule includes a home match at Romano Court on Wednesday (5 p.m.), and a road match on Tuesday (5 p.m.) at Westford Academy.
