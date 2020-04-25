This past week, it was announced that the 2020 Shriners All-Star Football Classic has been canceled for the first time since the contest started up in 1979.
The Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association and the Aleppo Shriners of Massachusetts co-sponsor the game event to benefit the Shriners Hospital for Children in Boston. Seniors are nominated by their coaches and selected to play in a North vs. South format. The game had been scheduled for June 19.
Three local players were named to the North team including Tewksbury High seniors Shane Aylward and Robbie Kimtis as well as Wilmington High senior Bailey Smith. Longtime Tewksbury coach Brian Aylward was named the head coach of the North Squad, while Shawsheen Tech AD and Football coach Al Costabile, along with Bob Bancroft, were serving as the game's organizers. This would have been the 25th anniversary year for Costabile, recently nominated to the MHSFCA’s Hall of Fame.
“What we are dealing with are three generations that are all experiencing something,” said Costabile, to the Boston Herald. “The coaches, teachers, administrations, the parents and down to the players. Over three generations of people that have never experienced something like this before and that covers a lot of years. That is a ton of people that have a void and we are powerless and can’t do anything about it — that’s just so unusual. If it was the location of the game, the conditions, you can always try and work things out, but through the years we’ve never had anything like this.”
TRACK NATIONALS
It was also announced that the New Balance National Track-and-Field Meet has a tentative new date depending on the pandemic, pushed back to July 16-19, and will still be held in Greensboro, North Carolina.
“These are tentative dates and depend totally on the guidance of national, state and local governments,” according to the meet’s website. “We will continue to post updates as further definitive information is available (hopefully the next 2-4 weeks).”
The Massachusetts spring season has tentative dates of starting no earlier than May 4 and finishing by June 27.
HERALD ALL-SCHOLASTICS
In last week's Town Crier, we had a story listing all of the local student-athletes who were named to the Boston Globe All-Scholastic team in their respective sport. Tewksbury's Dylan Chandler (wrestling), Makayla Paige (track) and Campbell Pierce (boys hockey) were named in that group and the three of them have also been named to the Boston Herald team.
Also being named to the Herald's teams include Kylie DuCharme, a junior on this year's Wilmington High School girls' basketball team, as well as Kaia Hollingsworth, the goalie of the co-op Methuen/Tewksbury Red Rangers ice hockey team.
DuCharme was named the MVP of the Middlesex League Freedom Division after guiding the Wildcats to an 17-5 overall record. She averaged 18.3 points per game and 18.4 rebounds per game, and is on pace to become the first player in program history to reach 1,000 in both categories. Only Ashley Vitale has surpassed 1,000 career points.
Hollingsworth, a Methuen resident, turned away over 400 shots this season while leading the Red Rangers back to the state tournament. She ended her career with over 100 wins in the net, as part of the Division 1 state championship team in 2019 as well as 27 career shut outs.
PICKETT/OWENS
Recently, the Eastern Mass Senators announced that Wilmington residents Brian Pickett & Cam Owens will be joining the program's coaching staff. Pickett will be the Head Coach of our 15U team and Owens will also be an Assistant Coach with the 15U team.
Pickett played four years at Assumption College (NCAA) Prior to that, Pickett played at Hebron Academy as a post graduate. Pickett and Assistant coach Owens played high school hockey in Wilmington, winning back to back state titles in 2012 & 2013.
After high school, Owens played for the JR Monarchs and Islanders. Owens then had a successful four-year career at Plattsburgh State (NCAA) and ended his playing career with Roanoke in the SPHL.
MORRISON & TAVANESE HONORED
Wilmington High seniors Alyssa Morrison and Jenna Tavanese were both honored this week. Morrison was named to the MBCA All-Academic team, while, Tavanese was named to the All-Sectional Team.
IOCCO HONORED
Julianna Iocco, a junior Nursing major from Wilmington, MA, and a member of the Golden Eagles' Soccer team at Clarion University of Pennsylvania, has been designated a scholar-athlete, one of 174 — or 51 percent — of Clarion's athletes to earn the status.
To become a Clarion scholar-athlete, student-athletes must have: earned a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher; attained a 3.2 GPA or higher in two consecutive semesters, in the previous year's spring semester and this year's fall semester; or, as a freshman or first-year transfer student, achieved a 3.2 GPA in the fall semester.
