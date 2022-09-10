TEWKSBURY – Over the past several seasons, the Tewksbury High Golf team has established a tremendous winning tradition, and last season was no exception. The Redmen finished 9-6 overall, but more importantly, finished 6-2 in the MVC Division 2, to earn the league championship, their second consecutive league title, and their fifth in the past six seasons.
This year’s group Redmen will be looking to continue that run of success. It will not be easy, having lost four key golfers off of last year’s squad. That being said, nobody expected last season’s team, which had lost six players from the year before, to accomplish much of anything, and when the dust cleared, they were once again MVC Division 2 champions.
“Like the years prior, it will be a tall task as we will be moving forward without four guys that played major roles in the lineup last year not only as players, but also as leaders in our program and school.” Tewksbury coach Jim Sullivan, entering his 14th season as head coach of the Redmen, said.
The Redmen were forced to say goodbye to last year’s number one player John Ragucci who was MVC Division 2 Co-Player of the Year. They will also lose number two player and three-year varsity starter Brady Lane as well as three-year varsity player and contributor, Andrew Della Piana, along with Jason Cooke, who played in the number seven slot and was a major point contributor for the Redmen.
While those losses will certainly hurt, the cupboard is most certainly not bare for the Redmen this season, as they bring back several talented players, starting with their co-captains, junior Matt Cooke and senior Ryan Flynn. Cooke returns to the team after a sophomore season where he played in the number four spot as a first year varsity player, but he will move up to number one this season, while Flynn has been playing in the in number seven or eight spot, but will move up to number three this season.
“Both guys are three sport athletes (golf, hockey, and baseball) and work at all three, but this summer they really have focused on golf and you can see that in how much their games have improved and developed,” Sullivan said. “Matt played in the annual Lowell Junior City Golf Tournament in which he finished in second place with a round of 77 (+5) at Mt. Pleasant Golf Course which is where we play Lowell High School in golf as well. Matt is a relentless worker and always looking to improve and be better as he's always the first guy at practice working on his game.
“Ryan was a number seven or eight player all last year and did a very good job for us there with Jason Cooke as we always knew that we could count on those two guys for points in each match. But, this summer Ryan went out and really worked on improving his stance and swing and it has made a world of difference in his game and in his scoring. Ryan has become a much more consistent player as he keeps the ball in play much more consistently and as a result his scores are lower. Both guys are great people and student athletes that lead and represent our golf program and school in all the right ways and ways in which we want to be represented.”
Several other seniors will also help contribute to the Redmen as well, starting with Conor Cremin who is a returning MVC Second Team All Star from last year as well as Scott Lightburn.
“Conor is a very good player that will be a major part of our team this year. Conor's experience in the program is a strong point for him and we know that he has great potential to go out and post a low number and come through in matches for us as well,” Sullivan said. “Scott was another varsity player for us last year who gained some valuable experience and has shown tremendous improvement over the past two summers that will also be counted on to help us this season towards the back half of the lineup. Scott has been much more consistent this year early on here and will help extend our lineup further down the order with his consistent play.”
Three more seniors, David Penney, Michael Hill and Ben O’Keefe will all be competing for playing time, but regardless of how much action they see in actual matches, they will be valuable members of this Redmen team. Penney is a returning member of the varsity squad, although he didn’t see any action in matches last season, while O’Keefe, the goalie on the Redmen’s state championship hockey team, and Hill, are newcomers to the varsity.
“David's a four year member of the program and comes and works daily to improve and has shown some signs lately of being more consistent in his play, and looks like he will be competing to get in some matches here soon,” Sullivan said. “Michael is a four year member of the golf program and is a tremendous persona and team guy! I've said this about Michael Hill for a few years now, he's the type of kid that every successful team and program needs! Michael's a tremendous young adult that we hope can continue to improve so that we can get him into some matches this season to not only be a great teammate, but also a contributor on the course. Ben is a fierce competitor who we were more than happy to have this season. Ben will also be contending to get into matches in the seven and eight spots this season.”
Jeremy Insogna, Ryan Baker, and Victor Pacheco are all returning juniors that will play major roles up and down the lineup this season. Insogna played in the six spot last year with Della Piana. He will play in the number two slot this season.
“Jeremy ended up having a very good season for us, and probably could have flipped with Delli, but this season Jeremy has come out and made the jump to the two spot,” Sullivan said. “Jeremy does really good things on the golf course for us, and has shot some very good scores, but is also still learning and developing when it comes to preparation and focus at all times. When he gets there, he's going to be very dangerous!
“Victor wasn't able to crack the lineup too many times last season. Vic has taken that as motivation and gone out and worked hard, and has come back an improved player this season on the cusp of really being a major contributor for us. Ryan was the 13th guy on a 12-man varsity roster last season, placing him on the Junior Varsity team. It was tough with Ryan as he was right there, but was just outside the top 12, and as I told him, he was going to be much better off playing in every JV match and getting more individualized instruction from Coach Weitz who was a four-year TMHS golfer and two-year college golfer at Stonehill College than he would being the 12th guy on the varsity team.
“Being a good teammate and person that he is, he went to the JV's and worked every day, played in every match, worked his tail off throughout the summer and came and did exactly what we talked about this season. Ryan has worked his way into our top four and is slated to play at either three or four with co-captain Ryan Flynn. It's very exciting and comforting to know that we have these three juniors, in addition to captain Matt Cooke in the fold here for the next two seasons as major contributors, and that all four of them are tireless workers and not satisfied with where they currently are individually, or where we are as a team and program.”
The Redmen’s roster fills out with first year varsity players in sophomore Jake Civitaree and Freshman Ricky Pacheco.
“Jake is another guy who's working to control is emotions on the golf course and working to get to that steady, calming mentality to help him stay within himself as that will help to improve his scores and help him more in match play matches as well. Jake will be competing weekly to get into the lineup and will help us throughout the season for sure,” Sullivan said. “Ricky was a guy that came out of nowhere for me. We only had two freshmen try out this year and Ricky really opened eyes right from day one where he was in the top five with his score.
“Obviously being the younger brother to a guy already in the program, and a kid that I knew of from my days of coaching youth baseball, I knew who Ricky was, but I was completely unaware of his golf abilities. Ricky went out and worked his way onto the varsity roster, and not just on the roster, but in the top six or seven golfers based upon our tryouts.”
With a roster full of not only talented golfers, but also multi-sport athletes, Sullivan is eager to see what this group can do this season against a stacked MVC schedule.
“We are a very heavy hockey team and program filled roster, and their success helps us and carries over as well,” Sullivan said. “You can see it in their commitment, effort and determination. I love the fact that we have many multisport athletes and successful ones, from successful programs and coaches in our program heling to make it successful as well. It's been a very exciting start to the season here from tryouts to our first match. There have been some really early mornings with tryouts and practices as Trull Brook Golf Course has been tremendous to us once again this year, and our guys have responded very well to it.”
