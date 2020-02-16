TEWKSBURY – If this were a state tournament game, it would have been a game that would be talked about for the next 20 years, both for the great game that it was, and even more so for the controversial way in which it ended.
Even with it being just an endowment game (the result doesn’t count in the standings for either team). Sunday’s girls basketball game between Tewksbury and Pentucket will not be soon forgotten, either by the combatants, or by anybody who witnessed it.
In a rematch of last season’s Division 2 North Sectional final, won by Pentucket, the Redmen nearly pulled off a stunning upset against the defending state champion Sachems before ultimately falling just short and suffering a 36-34 defeat when Pentucket scored on a buzzer beating layup.
Moments earlier it appeared Tewksbury had taken the lead, only to have it wiped away by a rarely seen call against the Redmen.
The drama started with three minutes left in the game and the Redmen trailing 33-30 when senior guard Julia Cafferty knocked down a pair of free throws to bring the Redmen to within 33-32.
Tewksbury then took a 34-33 lead with 1:39 left in the game on a clutch 12-foot jump shot by junior guard Lexi Polimeno. The teams then traded a couple of scoreless possessions before senior forward Allie Wild grabbed a rebound with 30 seconds left and brought the ball into the front court where Tewksbury called a timeout with 21.3 seconds left.
Wild was then fouled with 8.8 seconds left in the game, and she went to the line with an opportunity to give the Redmen the lead. For a moment, it appeared she had done just that, calmly sinking the front end of a one and one. But just as the crowd began to celebrate, one of the officials stepped in and called a lane violation, amazingly enough against Wild, the shooter.
Given a second chance, the Sachems responded like the champions they are, working the ball into the front court, at which point senior forward Anjelica Hurley drove to the hoop and scored the layup just before the buzzer to give Pentucket, the thrilling, but controversial win.
While clearly disappointed with the loss, Tewksbury coach Mark Bradley praised his team’s effort.
“They played with some grit today. Were there a couple of plays we would like to have back? Yeah, but I am proud of them,” Bradley said. “That is the atmosphere you are going to be in, with the state tournament being a couple of weeks away. You want to play teams like that to see where you are
“Our kids can fight. Our kids can play with anybody. There were a couple of possessions I would like to have back, and I would like to check the film on that last free throw. That’s a pretty (gutsy) call to make there. He’s got to be one hundred percent positive to make a call like that in that spot.”
Not to be lost in the controversial ending was the effort of the Redmen down the stretch, as they overcame a 33-27 fourth quarter deficit to take the lead late in the game. Lexi Polimeno (nine points) keyed the comeback, knocking down a three-pointer to bring the Redmen within 33-30, before hitting the ice water in her veins jumper to give her team the 34-33 lead with 1:39 left.
“That was huge. We ran a little screen for the point guard, and she was able to come off and got a little kick. The best thing about Lex is that she made a basketball play,” Bradley said. “She shot faked, broke the kid down and then hit a 12-foot jump shot. It was a basketball play to make a basketball play. We always try to promote that. Think about that next basketball play. I am proud of her and proud of the team.”
The Redmen had done a great job just to get back in the game, as they twice trailed by nine points in the first quarter, at 13-4 with three minutes left in the first quarter and then 19-10 with 3:30 left in the second quarter. But led by the efforts of Katie Polimeno, Wild (12 points) and Lexi Polimeno, they fought back to tie the game at 19-19 at the half, an impressive feat against any team, let alone one as talented as Pentucket.
“That team will beat a lot of Division One teams,” Bradley said of Pentucket. “They are a good program, and he (coach John McNamara, a former stand-out player at Tewksbury) runs a tight ship. He’s been successful for years. I am proud of how we performed. You are going to face that type of competition over the next couple of weeks. It just shows our kids that we can play with anyone.
“We faced some adversity. We were down by nine at one point and we came back. There were a lot of positives in today’s game, and we will go from there. We will compete, we definitely will compete. We might not be as talented as who we are playing, but our kids will battle, so we will just keep trying to get better.”
