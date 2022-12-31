TEWKSBURY – They needed this as badly as the Red Sox need to make a major off-season move.
On Tuesday night, the winless Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys' Basketball team took on Chelmsford in the first round of the annual Tony Romano Memorial Christmas Tournament, which also counts as a league game. After losing their first three games — the first one a heartbreaker, and the last one after giving up a double digit lead — the Red team needed a break, and needed a victory.
In the first half, the Redmen looked like a brand new team, relying on strong passes which led to open looks, and shots that were executed both inside and outside. In the second half, with a lot of fouls called, the Redmen saw their double-digit lead dwindle down to one possession, only to see a number of different players step up in crunch time, all to help deliver the Redmen a hard-earned 68-62 victory over a pesky, athletic and sharp shooting Lions' squad coached by Charlie Micol, who spent his early coaching days behind the Tewksbury bench.
The win propelled the Redmen to the finals of the Romano Tournament against another former coach, Phil Conners, who has an excellent Burlington team, who defeated Malden prior to the Tewksbury victory.
“Our program has worked really hard to earn a result like this against a really tough team (is special),” said a much relieved Steve Boudreau, the head coach of the Redmen. “The other thing that I'm proud of is we had a thirteen point lead to a one possession game and our guys never withered. They just kept coming.”
There were so many stars in this game. The obvious ones include senior Ryan Cuvier, who deposited 25 points including a slam dunk. Freshman Johnny Sullivan was pretty close to spectacular on the night, finishing with 15 points. He didn't come off the floor once, even though he picked up his fourth foul with 6:04 to go.
Then there's senior Romyn Lorick. He contributed with a three-pointer early in the second quarter and then midway through the fourth, he came off the bench and was terrific. He converted on a four-point play, draining a three-pointer from the right wing, while getting fouled and draining the freebie. He added two free throws to extend a three-point lead to five with 41 seconds remaining, all while adding in four defensive rebounds and two steals during that frame.
“We felt that we needed some shooting on the floor and it wasn't me but our coaching staff said 'Romyn would be a good substitute to put in,'” admitted Boudreau. “He came in and not only did he make some shots, but he was able to get a few key rebounds. He's a senior (who is) just making an impact.”
Tewksbury led 16-11 through the first 5:36 of the game, before Chelmsford closed out the first quarter outscoring Tewksbury 9-2, and then opened the second with back-to-back treys (sandwiched between Lorick's three) and were up 26-21 with 5:14 to go in the half. From there, the Redmen went on an 18-0 run to close out the quarter. Seven different players figured in the scoring during that run, with four baskets coming off assists. Michael Sullivan scored from Kenny Nguyen. Cuvier followed by going up strong. Johnny Sullivan converted a jumper in the lane. After a Luke Montejo free throws, Kyle Cummings scored off a Michael Sullivan steal, Cuvier converted a three-point play on a pass from Carleton, who then buried two from downtown in the final 67 seconds.
“One of our focus areas was playing with better pace. In the first half we were able to play with a lot more patience and create some open shots and some lay-ups. That was a big difference between tonight and our last game,” said Boudreau.
Slowly in the third quarter, Chelmsford started to creep back from its 39-26 deficit. Michael Mwaniki was one of several sharp shooters for the Lions and he hit a pair of threes, while, Zach Drew hit another. His cut the deficit to seven, but Johnny Sullivan's steal and pass ahead to Cuvier ended with a slam dunk, pushing the lead back to ten.
Chelmsford ended the third quarter on a short 5-0 run and opened the fourth hitting four straight free throws and it was a one-point ballgame at 49-48 with 6:04 to go, the same time Johnny Sullivan got his fourth foul. From there Cuvier hit one of two free throws and then added a bucket on a dish from Luke Montejo. Chelmsford's Ryan Blagg, the outstanding football player, converted a three-point play, only to see Lorick respond with a four-point play to push the lead back up to five with 3:51 to go.
From there it was a lot of free throws – Chelmsford went 3-for-4 and Tewksbury went 7-for-11, and mixed in were big baskets from Cuvier and Johnny Sullivan, while Lorick had a huge defensive rebound off a three-point miss with Tewksbury up by three and 41 seconds to go. His two free throws all but sealed the win.
Cuvier led the way with 25 points, while Johnny Sullivan was the second player in double figures as he finished with 15.
“I thought Johnny Sullivan grew up – he didn't come off the floor tonight. We just have guys who put a lot of time in during the off-season and it paid off tonight, so I'm really happy for them.
“Ryan is a really good player. He's a tough cover and he proved that tonight. Ryan has taken his game from his freshman to sophomore year and then to his junior and now senior year and has just expanded and has sky-rocketed. I don't think we're surprised (as coaches) or the guys who are around him everyday. We have just all watched his progression and he's come a long way.”
Lorick and Carleton ended up with nine points each, while Michael Sullivan had three, and Cummings and Nguyen had two each. While the offensive production was much improved, so was the defense.
“We gave up six points in the second quarter, that was so great to see. We've got to do that more often,” said Boudreau.
After Wednesday’s championship game with Burlington, the Redmen will be off until Tuesday night when they host Lowell for a 6:30 pm start.
