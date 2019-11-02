LOWELL — On Saturday morning, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' cross-country team competed in the annual 25th annual Merrimack Valley Conference Championship Meet held at Shedd Park.
Heading into the meet, it was pretty much a given that Billerica and North Andover would finish first and second and after that, it would be pretty wide open. Tewksbury was hoping to be in the mix of finishing on the top half of the nine-team meet, but unfortunately that didn't happen.
Without three of its top runners — two who competed but had to drop out around the two-mile mark — Tewksbury finished in eighth place with 213 points, which comes after finishing the regular season with a 6-4 dual meet record.
"We had a tough day," said head coach Fran Cusick. "A couple of our top kids, who have been great all season, ended up dropping out of the race due to injuries. On the positive side, our top five finishers (from today) are all sophomores and freshmen. Molly Cremin ran great, Maci Chapman ran great, so those kids ran well."
Junior Makayla Paige, who was last year's champion, had a decent lead through the first half of the race but had to drop out as did senior Meghan Ostertag around the two-mile mark, both with injuries.
The ones who were able to finish include Molly Cremin, who was 36th overall at 22:23, followed by Maci Chapman (40th, 22:46), Elyse O'Leary (42nd, 22:59), Olivia Millspaugh (46th, 23:20) and Emma Jensen (23:28) to round out the top five while Erin Sands was 52nd at 23:37 and Jess Satterfield was 56th at 24:08.
"It wasn't the day we wanted, it wasn't the day we envisioned, sometimes in cross-country, that's how the cookie crumbles," said Cusick. "We've had a great season and I'm hoping that this off-day does not take away from (our great season) and the kids can take something away from this meet and not be discouraged. They've had a very good season, they are a young team and we have a lot of new people in the mix. This is my first year as a head coach and I've really been appreciative of everything the girls on this team have done to help me. The team dynamic has been fun, the kids really like each other and get along well.
“It was not our greatest day and not a shining moment for us, but there's some positives that we can take away from this, so we;ll move forward and head into (the Eastern Mass) Meet with a positive mindset."
In the JV race, Shannon Crowley had a strong race as she finished fourth with a time of 24:14. She was followed by Sarah Polimeno (13th, 25:45), Maria DaSilva (25th, 27:39), Maisan Nguyen (26th, 27:42), Casey Stevenson (27th, 27:42), Erica Hinkle (40th, 31:40), Tammy Varnum (45th, 33:02) and Victoria Allen (46th, 33:04).
Tewksbury will next compete at the Eastern Mass Championships to be held in Wrentham on November 9th.
