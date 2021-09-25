WILMINGTON – It probably isn't the way either coach drew it up — but entertainment wise, Monday afternoon's clash between the Wilmington and Tewksbury girls soccer teams was something the fans probably would have drawn up.
There were seven goals in the game, both teams played tough and aggressive and all of it done on an absolutely gorgeous afternoon at Alumni Stadium.
After Wilmington scored the game's final goal with about 30 seconds left, Tewksbury clamped down to put a stamp on the 4-3 victory.
Tewksbury improved to 3-2 overall with the win, while the 'Cats fell to 0-2-2.
The Redmen scored two goals on penalty kicks — both times the 'Cats were called for a handball inside the '6, and they added another one off a corner kick.
Wilmington, tailing 2-0 at the break, came out on fire to start the second half putting two goals in to tie the game up, but Tewksbury grabbed the next two, before the last minute tally by the 'Cats.
“We have a couple of girls who are hurting so we kind of switched things up a bit, and I think we just fell asleep there for a few minutes,” said Redmen head coach Samantha Tavantzis. “We got a little too confident in that second half and they came out and took it too us (early on).
“We were the more skilled team and we had more scoring opportunities, so if we finished those chances we could have done a little bit better. We got the win, and towards the end of the game we control possession of the ball.”
Tewksbury was coming off its 7-0 win over Lawrence, meaning the team has now scored 11 goals in two games. Wilmington, before Monday, had scored one goal in its first three games, ending in a 1-1 tie with Belmont, which was followed by a scoreless tie with Reading, who is coached by former TMHS assistant Kelsey Ring, and a 1-0 loss to a powerful Winchester squad on Saturday morning.
“It's tough when three goals come on set plays. The two penalty kicks were penalty kicks, there's no question about that and it is what it is,” said Wilmington head coach Sue Hendee. “I just feel like when people kind of take care of their own jobs instead of trying to cover for everyone else we are fine. It's when we try to take on too much, then I think we kind of lose it a little.
“There were glimpses of greatness, there were really good transitions through midfield and we had some good (scoring) opportunities. I feel that we have been outshooting the opposition in almost every game, including Winchester on Saturday, but this is going to end up being a tough week for us with four games over a six-day span.”
Tewksbury took the 2-0 halftime lead as senior Daniela Almeida converted her first of two penalty kicks on the day, both going to the same spot, about midway up the goal to the left of the keeper. That one came in the 16’.
Then in the 22', Victoria LaVargna drilled a direct shot into the top right corner. Immediately after it went in, she pointed to the sky, scoring the goal in honor of her uncle, who passed away earlier that morning.
Trailing by the two goals, Wilmington came out extremely strong to start the second half. Just two minutes in, Kali Almeida, who jump started a lot of the offensive spark in the first ten minutes or so of the second half, took the ball into the Tewksbury end. She crossed it and after a few bounces, the ball came out to Jessica Collins, who drilled a long shot from 20 yards out or so into the top corner to cut the deficit in half at 2-1.
About five minutes later, Quinn Proulx took a corner kick and the ball went off the hands of Tewksbury keeper Christa Giansiracusa, and Collins was behind her to tap it in, to suddenly tie the game up at 2-2.
After taking a timeout to regroup, Tewksbury was able to maintain some control and possession of the ball. That helped led to the team's third goal. Off a corner kick, the ball bounced around, including Wilmington keeper Ashley Mercier making a terrific save with her feet but the rebound went back into the air and the ball bounced off a Wilmington defender's arm, giving the Redmen a penalty kick and again Almeida converted.
Tewksbury made it 4-2 off another corner kick. Jordan Sheehan took it, and her boot went to the far post to the foot of Raia Price, who one-touched a pass to the left side to Riley Sheehan, who one-touched a shot to the inside post, for a tic-tac-toe kind of goal, making it 4-2.
Wilmington's Molly MacDonald added the late goal to cut it to 4-3.
Defensively for Tewksbury, Ashlyn Nawn had a strong game.
“She was absolutely phenomenal on defense. I don't think she gets enough recognition. She saves us today on defense,” said Tavantzis.
In the Redmen's 7-0 win over Lawrence, Christina Wentworth had two goals, Almeida and Ashley Bielecki had a goal and an assist each, and then Lauren Bielecki, Sarah Barkallah and Alyssa Devlin each had one tally.
Twenty-four hours later, Tewksbury was back on the field, this time they were defeated by Methuen, 5-3. Jordan Sheehan, Dani Almeida and Victoria Catanzano scored single goals.
The Redmen return home Thursday for another non-league game with Pentucket Regional before they go next door to Lowell on Tuesday night.
