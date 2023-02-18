SALEM, NH – She's had an absolutely incredible career.
Actually, there's no debate, Amanda Ogden is most decorated member in the history of the Tewksbury Memorial High School Gymnastics program.
Ogden holds four program records – highest scores in vault (9.45), bars (9.4), floor exercise (9.7) and all-around. (37.15)
Back in 2017, Samantha Beatrice broke the beam record (9.4).
Ogden is the only member of the program to win two different league titles, the first coming as a seventh grader with the vault and the second coming last year with the bars.
The other league champion was Ashley Montague in the floor exercise over 20 years ago.
Ogden is also the only member of the program to have been named to the league's All-Conference team four times, and it's safe to assume that it'll be five times once this season's post-season awards are announced.
Last Thursday night, she finished second in the all-around competition of the Merrimack Valley Conference Championship Meet. Again the best out of anyone in program history. Last year she was third.
At the conclusion of that meet, the league announced that she was named the MVC Gymnast of the Year, while the team also earned the Sportsmanship Award, something she had a lot to do with.
"Amanda has been the heart-and-soul of this program. She has put Tewksbury on the map and has rallied kids to do high school gymnastics. She truly is an ambassador for the sport," said Redmen head coach Jessica Wilkey. "She has all of our program records except one, the balance beam. It's never been about her individually. She's just one member of the team.
“Last year we came out of nowhere to finish third at this meet, and to her that's what she always talks about. Having the team finish as high as we did is the highlight of her career. She's genuinely all about the team. It's always been about that and never about her."
Thursday night's meet closed out her career in terms of team involvement. She will once again be competing in the state individuals. In the past she has finished seventh on the floor and eighth on the vault as a seventh grader and then ninth and 18th in the All-Around competitions. Come May, she is also expected to compete in the Sr. National Meet to be held in Tampa, Florida.
Thursday night she ended with a bang. She finished third on the floor exercise with a 9.4, fourth on the vault at 9.450, fifth on the bars at 8.850 and she tied for eighth on the beam at 9.2. In terms of rotation on the night, she started off on the beam.
"On beam I started out very good. I've had a good season on beam so far. I've been able to stick every routine at every meet so far. I got a 9.2 which is one of my highest scores," said Ogden. "I went to the floor (exercise) and I had a pretty clean routine and got a 9.4.
“Vault I got my highest score of the season. I was proud of myself for landing on my feet and was able to do a front layout. The bars was my last event and I was pretty upset with my dismount (and for falling), but overall I still go a good score with an 8.850."
For Ogden, it would have been absolutely impossible to wipe the smile off of her face when she was asked to reflect upon her six-year career with TMHS Gymnastics.
"I am just so happy that I got the opportunity to be on this team for six years. I would never take it for granted because this has been the best thing that has ever happened to me, ever," she said. "I love Miss Jess and I love this team.
“High School gymnastics is just the best atmosphere ever. It's just so fun and I literally know all of the girls from every team. We all just cheer for each other and it just feels like we're all really good friends. I love that. It's such a different, fun and happy environment and I just love it. It really prepares me for my club meets, too. I get a lot of practice in with these meets and it really helps me with my consistency."
Since day one, Ogden has always been a 'team first' athlete. That being said she was asked about taking home some hardware and about her high scores and accolades over the six years.
"Honestly, it does mean a lot. I just would never take this for granted. I just love the experience. It doesn't matter how good or bad I do or it doesn't matter what place I get. I just love this sport and this team. It's just so much fun. Miss Jess literally makes everything so much better for me. She's so much fun and it's always the best environment because of her. Wilkey's Gymnastics is like a second home to me," Ogden said.
Once the state individuals and then the Sr. Nationals come to an end, so will her gymnastics career. Ogden announced a while ago that she will be attending Holy Cross and will compete on the track-and-field team.
"It was a really hard decision picking track over gymnastics. I have been doing gymnastics since I was two years old. Honestly, it was a really hard decision and a little sad, too. But I think it's time (to stop gymnastics) because of my body from aching. I have back pain, knee pain and my ankle just always hurts, so just to be safe for my body, I think it's time," she explained. "Plus I was visiting a lot of schools (for gymnastics) that were all far away and I knew that I didn't want to go far away. I didn't want to leave my home and my family.
"I started the recruiting process since I was a freshman, but there's just so little schools for gymnastics. For me, I didn't think it was realistic (to go to a top Division 1 college program). There are some Division 3 schools in upstate New York and Wisconsin, but are really far away. There's really no schools around here, so I didn't want to do that. I'm just happy with how this season is coming to an end. It's not over yet, but I'm just so happy to leave it all on a high note."
Besides excelling in gymnastics and outdoor track-and-field, Ogden previously was a fall cheerleader, until she traded in her pom-poms for a field hockey stick this past fall. All she did was become one of the team's top goal scorers and help the Redmen reach the state tournament.
"Field Hockey was so much fun. My friends kept telling me that I needed to do it but I didn't think I would be any good. I ended up loving it so much, the team was so much fun, I love Coach (Jamie) Bruno. She's so passionate about what she does and it was such a great environment," said Ogden.
Ogden has been such a positive influence on all three of her teams, but certainly will be missed the most with gymnastics.
"I say this with the utmost respect, when you look at this (MVC Championship Meet) competition, she is a star. She really is," said Wilkey. "She's so genuine to every other kid in this competition. Her sportsmanship is unreal. It's just such a great example for the younger generations coming up and I really mean that.
"I know next year she is off to college and will do track-and-field and that's terrific. A big part of that is what she has done with gymnastics in terms of her hard work, her work ethic and she has a great support system. Her mother is unreal and the support has always been there.
"It's going to be very sad next year when she's not here. But she has done such a great job of being a committed, leader," continued the coach. "Amanda's proving that you can be a kid who competes in multiple sports, has fun and continue to learn. It's awesome, it really is."
