BOSTON/TEWKSBURY – The Boston Marathon is an annual celebration of pride and competition across the state of Massachusetts. On Monday, thousands of people lined the streets from Hopkinton to Boylston Street to cheer on the 30,000 runners competing in the 127th race.
However, the 2023 Boston Marathon was extra bittersweet. On the tenth anniversary of the 2013 marathon bombings, this year’s runners were running for more than themselves, keeping their names in memory as they made the 26.2 mile trek.
Among the five victims who lost their lives as a result of the 2013 tragedy was Wilmington native Sean Collier.
A 2004 graduate of Wilmington High School, Collier was killed by the Tsarnaev brothers following the bombings while on duty as an MIT police officer. Collier graduated from Salem State in 2009 with a degree in criminal justice, having his eyes set on becoming a police officer.
While interning at the Somerville Police Department, Collier interned at the MBTA Transit Police Academy, graduating with the highest grade point average of any officer to ever graduate from the academy.
On Tuesday, the MIT Police held a ceremony to honor Collier at his memorial in Cambridge.
On a brisk Monday morning, 20 Tewksbury natives/residents took off from Hopkinton, keeping Collier and the other victims and injured in their hearts.
Leading the way for Tewksbury runners was Chris Orlando, 26, finishing 704th overall with a time of 2:42.25. Behind Orlando was Nichole Staude, 36, at 3:19.19, Tammy Chow, 32, at 3:21.46, Lauren Spencer, 30, at 3:26.21, Meghan Braciska, 24, at 3:31.31, Kevin Christie, 65, at 3:33.07, Patrick Wild, 23, at 3:41.41, and Steven Catanzano, 24, at 3:57.18, a 2017 graduate of Tewksbury High School.
Spencer, a former Town Crier sportswriter, went on to work for the Boston Globe and then for the New England Patriots as their Social Media Director after graduating Suffolk University. At Tewksbury High School, she played soccer and ran track.
“Yesterday was a literal dream and still feels so surreal,” she said. “(I ran a Boston Marathon qualifying time) and PR’d on course in 3:25:10 and had so many incredible friends and family out cheering in the rain along the way. Hard work pays off and I couldn’t have asked for a better Monday.”
Braciska, a Tewksbury native and 2016 graduate of Austin Prep, finished her first Boston Marathon on Patriots Day with a 20 minute PR. Supporting Team MGH Home Base, a foundation that supports veterans and service members, Braciska was able to raise over $9,000.
“The Boston Marathon was an incredibly tough course, however the energy from the crowd was unlike anything I had experienced before,” she said. “The thousands of fans did not let the rain dampen their spirits, and it was pure positive energy from start to finish. My personal favorite spots along the course were through the Wellesley College scream tunnel and Boston College. The crowds really helped carry me through some of the toughest, hilliest miles.”
Wild, a 2017 Tewksbury High School graduate, captained the football and wrestling squad as a Redmen. Raising money for the New England Patriots Foundation, Hill wrapped up his second Boston Marathon with excitement.
“Despite the rain, it was a tremendous race,” he said, “I saw tons of familiar faces along the course and the crowd absolutely opens up once you hit Boylston street. A feeling you can’t forget.”
Right behind Wild was Kathy Charbonnier, 62, (4:13.57), Blake Hery, 26, (4:26.22), Christopher Mason, 34, (4:28.52), Jonathan Duggan, 47, (4:29.08), Alex Guarnotta, 28, (4:32.40), Pamela Gondola, 51, (4:37.30), and Peter Riddle, 54, (4:40.36), who ran in support of the Martin Richard Foundation.
Hery ran for the Last Call Foundation, a charity dedicated to fallen Boston firefighter Micheal Kennedy.
“The Boston Marathon is the most challenging thing you will ever do, but also the most rewarding,” he said following the race. “I felt like the main character for 26.2 miles and the vibes and crowd are immaculate.”
Closing out the Tewksbury runners was Jacqueline Cochrane, 28, (4:46.19), who ran in support of Dana-Farber, Adam Savage, 41, (4:49.50), Michael Doherty, 53 (4:56.10), Brittany Fletcher, 24, (4:56.48), Nicole LeBoeuf, 43, (5:20.40), Dan Ziniti, 41, (5:27.38), and Jennifer King, 48, (5:35.12).
Doherty, who is running to support his daughter Sadie and her battle with various health issues. Running in his 20th consecutive Boston Marathon, Doherty raised $45,000 for Boston Children’s Hospital and is currently on a mission to raise a million dollars. His seven years running for the BCH, he has raised an incredible $325K.
Weeks leading up to the marathon, Doherty’s training routine was impacted through various stretches of the flu/colds, but persevered through Monday for Sadie.
“(I) planned on a long day anyway and just went out and had fun,” he said. “To entertain myself I put the name ‘McLovin’, from the movie Superbad, on my singlet and it was the best thing I ever did. I got laughs, cheers, and chants the whole way. Probably the most I ever smiled in any of my marathons. If it wasn’t for who I run for, my daughter Sadie Rose, I wouldn’t have run at all. Running a marathon not feeling well doesn’t compare to everything she has gone through.”
Also under the weather for the race was LeBoeuf, who is in her 17th year as a Medical Doctor, working at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Brigham. She staggered between running and walking to make her way to the finish line.
LeBoeuf raised over $20,000 for cancer research.
“Since having COVID and a series of daycare viruses, my training and lungs took a hit,” she said. “After starting antibiotics and prednisone last week, they were my biggest health concern — turns out, nothing works well running when you can’t breathe. You all showed up with amazing generosity, so I showed up to the start — medicated and ready to start and finish safely. I was grateful for that 5:14 finish.
“The jog/walk method is actually awesome for taking in the marathon,” she said. “You get to soak in the crowds — which were amazing from start to finish. I got to spend a little time with so many of my inspiring teammates. Running the marathon — whatever the method — always hurts like crazy, at least for me. It’s always hard.
“Along the way I was chased down by three patients on the sidelines and got huge hugs,” she said. “Colleagues were out in force with signs and smiles from Becca, Ashleigh, Suzanne and Blair. All along the route, DFMC volunteers and friends gave me energy and reminders to just keep moving.”
