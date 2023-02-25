DANVERS - Last year, Shawsheen Tech Mavrick Bourdeau of Billerica was the Commonwealth Athletic Conference’s Most Valuable Player.
This season, Bourdeau missed a significant portion of the season with an ankle injury, but Tuesday afternoon, the senior captain of the Ram boys basketball team showed exactly what earned him MVP honors in 2021-2022 as he led his team to a thrilling 57-53 win over Essex Tech in Danvers.
“Mavrick willed us to victory,” said Shawsheen coach Joe Gore. “We’re going to miss him next year.”
Shawsheen trailed 40-32 in the opening moments of the fourth quarter before a 16-3 run by the Rams that didn’t end until a Hawk timeout with 3:13 left and Shawsheen in front, 48-43.
The Hawks would cut the deficit to only two, 49-47, with 2:21 left before two Bourdeau free throws with 2:08 left.
With 1:22 to go, Ram junior Franck Moron of Billerica drove to the basket and dished a nice pass to senior Aiden MacLeod, who was fouled hard. The referees determined the foul to be intentional, awarding MacLeod four foul shots and giving the ball back to Shawsheen.
MacLeod hit two from the line, making it 53-47.
Essex converted a three-point play and swished a 3-pointer in the final minute, but Bourdeau went 4 for 4 from the stripe, the last two making it 57-53 with four seconds remaining.
“We know what we’re capable of,” said Gore. “It’s been kind of a roller-coaster season, but one thing I’ll credit our guys with is we’re battle tested. We’ve had to fight back and fight back and fight back, we’re never out and we always have a chance.”
Bourdeau’s second half was nothing short of epic as he scored 23 of his game-high 28 points in the final 16 minutes, 17 in the fourth quarter.
With Essex up eight, Bourdeau scored on back-to-back slashing layups before two foul shots by sophomore Matt Breen of Wilmington. Bourdeau converted two more drives to the hoop before an inside bucket by MacLeod (12 points) put the Rams back in front, 44-43.
Essex missed its next shot and Ram junior Ryan Copson of Wilmington grabbed the rebound before taking a nice pass from Moron moments later and earning a trip to the line. Copson hit both free throws to put Shawsheen up three, 46-43. Bourdeau stole the ensuing inbounds pass by the Hawks and tossed in a layup, forcing an Essex timeout.
Bourdeau’s foul shot made it 49-43 and increased the Ram surge to 17-3.
Shawsheen started the game on a 9-0 run as Moron scored two baskets, Bourdeau hit a 3-pointer and then a steal by Moron led to a hoop by Bourdeau.
The Rams led 14-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Shawsheen’s lead reached 10 (16-6) early in the second quarter, but Essex closed the half with a 10-3 run that cut the Ram lead to just one at halftime, 24-23.
The Hawks took the lead for the first time in the third quarter.
Back-to-back three-pointers by Bourdeau had the Rams in front 32-30, but Essex closed the quarter with a seven-point spurt for a five-point lead (37-32) heading into the final stanza.
Shawsheen’s defense was the story of the final quarter as Copson, Moron and Breen kept Essex at bay.
The Rams also got excellent contributions off the bench from junior Zachary Rogers of Wilmington and senior Blake Parrott of Burlington.
Parrott played throughout the first half, hitting a free throw and handling the ball well as the Rams built their early lead.
“He’s really stepped up for us,” said Gore. “Blake has been a kid that shows up every day, works hard and doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. He goes out on the court and competes his hardest and we’ll take that all day. We’re very proud of his progress throughout the season.”
The victory puts Shawsheen at 12-8 overall as the regular season ends and gives the Rams a three-game winning streak to finish the season.
Last Tuesday, Shawsheen chalked up victory No. 10 on the season, cruising past Northeast Regional, 62-41.
Nine different players scored for the Rams and the game was never in doubt as Shawsheen led 16-8 after the first quarter and 35-12 at halftime.
Breen scored 16 points to lead the Rams, 13 of those points came in the first half.
Moron added 14 points and MacLeod chipped in with eight points.
Other contributors for Shawsheen were Bourdeau with seven points and senior Gianni Zompa of Billerica with five,
"This was a good step forward tonight," Gore said. "We finally played team-first basketball."
Last Friday, against a Greater Lowell team that defeated Shawsheen on Feb. 8, the Rams bounced back to top the Gryphons, 57-52.
The victory was a thriller as the Rams trailed throughout the first half and for most of the third quarter before storming ahead for the win.
Down 27-18 at halftime, Shawsheen outscored Greater Lowell 20-8 in the third quarter to take a three-point lead (38-35) into the final eight minutes.
In the fourth quarter, the Rams (11-8) added 19 more points to chalk up a satisfying victory on the road.
Breen had another solid performance with 17 points, 10 of which came in the critical third quarter.
Bourdeau contributed 14 points, 10 in the fourth quarter, and Moron tossed in 13. MacLeod chipped in with 10 points and Copson came through with two big foul shots in the final quarter.
GIRLS HOCKEY
After one win all of last season and an 0-5 start to the 2022-2023 season, it would have been easy for the Shawsheen Tech/Bedford girls hockey team to be feeling down.
It didn't.
The Rams put together a six-game winning streak from Dec. 28 through Jan. 18, then shook off a stretch of four losses in a row to string together three more exciting victories in recent action.
With only Wednesday's trip to Gloucester left in the regular season, the Rams have a 10-9 record and are preparing for a game in the Div. 1 state tournament.
Shawsheen had a 6-9 record when it knocked off Marblehead by a 4-1 score on Feb. 10 and then added back-to-back victories over Medford and Masconomet Regional last Wednesday and Saturday.
Monday, the girls skated past Beverly by a 4-2 score, avenging a 6-3 loss to Beverly to open the season in December.
Against Medford, a team the Rams beat 2-0 earlier in the year, Shawsheen actually trailed 2-1 after the first period before the offense started clicking.
Paige Fuller of Wilmington scored with 6:33 left in the second period to tie the score. Olivia O'Brien of Bedford assisted Fuller's tally.
Junior Alexis Fox of Wilmington, who had two goals in the victory over Marblehead, put the Rams ahead to stay just 52 seconds into the third period. with O'Brien and Rebecca Sobol of Bedford earning assists.
The 3-2 lead held up for the Rams until 4:40 remained, that's when Anna McEachern of Bedford converted an O'Brien feed to give Shawsheen/Bedford a two-goal cushion.
Just 58 seconds later, Sobol knocked in an unassisted goal to complete the scoring.
Sobol also had Shawsheen's first goal, assisted by Macy Savage of Wilmington in the first period to tie the game at 1-1.
After allowing two goals in the opening six minutes of play, the Ram defense and goalie Elianna Munroe of Billerica shut down the Mustangs the rest of the way.
Against Masco, the Rams trailed 4-2 in the first period before rallying for the victory.
Sobol started Shawsheen's comeback with a goal late in the first period.
Violet Lorusso then tied the score at 5:50 of period No. 2, scoring a goal assisted by Kelsey Giordano of Billerica.
Less than two minutes later, Shawsheen struck again as Fuller scored, finishing a pass by Sobol, to give the Rams a 5-4 lead.
Masco would tie the score before the period ended.
Sobol came through with the only goal of the third period with eight minutes to go and the Ram defense did its job the rest of the way.
Lorusso had the first two Shawsheen goals with O'Brien and Fuller earning first-period assists.
Sobol and Lorusso each finished with three points apiece for Shawsheen/Bedford.
Shawsheen trailed Beverly 1-0 after the first period, but scored twice in the middle period to take the lead.
At 2:53 of the second, Lorusso scored with Giordano picking up the assist.
Sobol then put the Rams ahead at 11:36, finishing a feed from Lorusso.
Beverly tied the score early in the third period, but Fox made it 3-2 at 6:03 of the period, a goal assisted by O’Brien, and Sobol provided some insurance at 10:47, scoring a goal that Giordano picked up an assist on.
After Wednesday's game in Gloucester, the Rams will await word on their first-round playoff opponent.
Sobol and Fuller were honored as league all-stars for Shawsheen.
GIRLS HOOP
Behind the leadership of its five seniors, the Shawsheen Tech girls basketball team rebounded from a three-win season a year ago to finish the 2022-2023 regular season with an overall record of 11-8.
At one point, the Rams held a 5-5 record before six wins in their next eight games qualified Shawsheen for a return trip to the state playoffs.
A 44-29 victory over Somerville on Feb. 9 officially locked up the berth into the state tournament for the girls, but the Rams put an exclamation point on the season with a 41-30 win against a Northeast Regional team that beat Shawsheen on Jan. 13.
Defense was the story of the night for the Rams, who allowed only two first-quarter points and six first-half points on the way to the win.
Northeast would outscore Shawsheen 24-15 in the second half, but it wasn't enough to catch the Rams.
Senior Kerry Brown of Billerica paced Shawsheen with 16 points, all in the first half, while senior Lindsay McCarthy of Billerica hit two 3-pointers and finished with eight points.
Junior Lillian Dulong of Billerica had a good all-around game for the Rams with six points and eight rebounds and sophomore Maddie Robitaille of Burlington and freshman Mackenzie Weatherbee of Wilmington each added three points.
Senior Kiley McFadden of Tewksbury, sophomore Izzy Ferguson of Burlington and sophomore Fiona Rexford of Billerica also found the scorebook for the Rams. Rexford and McFadden each pulled down eight rebounds.
The Rams finished the regular season with a 50-38 loss at home against Greater Lowell.
McCarthy led the Rams with 16 points and swished four 3-pointers while Brown scored 10. Ferguson (5) and Dulong (4) also had good games for the Rams.
