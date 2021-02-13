VIRGINIA BEACH, VA/TEWKSBURY – This past weekend, two Tewksbury Memorial High School track athletes took another trip to Virginia, to take part in the East Coast Invitational Track Meet held at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.
Sophomore Alex Arbogast competed in two events, the 60-meter dash and the 200-meter dash. In the 60-dash, he was tied for 14th out of 77 competitors with a time of 7.12 seconds, missing out on qualifying for the finals by 0.05 seconds. In the 200, he finished 24th out of 107 competitors with a time of 22.86 seconds.
Senior Makayla Paige finished fifth in the 400-meters with a personal record and school record time of 56.73 seconds. She finished behind Hannah Douglas (55.37), Mia O'Neil (56.08), Taylor James (56.20) and Sanaa Hebron (56.34). A total of 74 girls competed in the event.
Also this past weekend, Paige was named the USA Track-and-Field New England's Athlete of the Month for January. According to the USATF website, "The award comes in recognition of her continued success throughout her high school career, as well as her recent performances in January.”
During the month of January, Paige competed in three meets, including running a season-best time of 2:58.23 in the 1,000 meters, which she won by two full seconds. Then two weeks later, back at Wheaton College, she finished with another personal best, this time in the 600-meters with a time of 1:34.53, which was six seconds better than the runner-up.
At the Virginia Showcase, she placed sixth in the 800-meters with a time of 2:12.83, running against the top runners in the entire country.
In the website story on Paige, Joe Ferris, who coached Paige for eight years as the director of the Greater Lowell Road Runners, was asked about Paige's success.
“It’s the way she worked in practice,” he said to USATF website. “Makayla has natural ability, but she was willing to listen, learn, and really love what she was doing. Her mental toughness is one thing, and just being a student of running — learning not only what to do, but why she’s doing it — and she was a very good learner.”
