ROXBURY – Her story keeps getting better and better.
Last week, the Town Crier told the story about Tewksbury Memorial High School senior Jayani Santos, who in her first year of indoor track became a Merrimack Valley Conference champion in the 300-meters, while breaking a school and a meet record with her 39.94 time.
Last Wednesday, Santos competed in her first indoor state championship meet and all she did was finish first in the 300, second in the 55-meter dash and was part of the third place 4x200 relay team.
In the 300 race, she finished with a time of 40.50, just edging out North Reading sophomore Giuliana Ligor, who came across at 40.66.
“I had trained with (Ligor) in the fall, so I knew her very well. Running in that race was very good because we were running so close to one another so mental toughness was so important,” explained Santos. “I had to keep pushing myself and I was pumping my arms and pumping my legs and leaning (at the end). That race took a lot more (out of me).”
The race and the ending was so close that Santos said she didn't know where she placed.
“No, I didn't know that I had (won it), which made me really nervous. But when I found out, it was obviously a sense of relief,” she said.
Santos was then asked about the moment of being a state champion, knowing this time last year, she wasn't part of any competitive sports teams.
“It is (surreal) and I don't really like to talk about (my wins) or boast or brag, but (winning it) does feel really great because of how new I am to all of this and (I feel like) I never know what I'm ever doing,” she admitted. “Sometimes my coaches will tell me something and I'm like 'Oookay' and I just try to run even faster because I really don't know sometimes (things they are trying to teach me). Everything is just so new. I just take every day, every meet (as they come).”
While she is still relatively new to the sport – she did run in the spring and had some success – Santos said that she has come a long way with her technique and mechanics, which she believes paid a big part in this state championship title.
“Compared to last season, I would say that I have corrected some of my bad techniques and my no-no's pretty quickly,” she said with a laugh. “During my off-season in the fall, I was training and fixing those mechanics and making sure that my knee drive was good, that I was keeping my knee and my toe up and just little things like that. I think that I have improved pretty quickly which is why I have been able to improve on my speed, my time and all of those things pretty fast.”
That 300-meter title came fast – after she competed in the pre-trials and the finals of the 55-meter dash to finish second with a personal best time of 7.28 – a significantly better time than her 7.40 preliminary run.
“The trials I wasn't too worried about. I like the 55 (meter dash) because it's short and easy, but in the finals, I really had to push myself obviously,” she said.
Shortly after the preliminary run, she had to gear herself up for the finals.
“I ran against Sarah Claflin (of Pembroke) before, so I knew what I was up against and I love running against her because I feel like she pushes me to push me to my limit and beyond what I feel like I'm capable of,” said Santos, noting that Claflin won it with a time of 7.18 seconds. “That was good because I really felt like I was competing and I hadn't felt like that in a while in the 55-dash.
“I feel like (the improved time is due to) my competitors. I'm able to push myself so much farther when I can compete against (that type of talent).”
From the finals of the 55 to her 300, Santos didn’t have much time to get ready.
“(You're recovery) depends on the distance and because it was just the 55-meters, I felt OK. If it was anymore than a 55, there was no way that I was running that 300,” she said with a laugh. “Oh my goodness, no way. “The (55) was more like a warm-up. I would consider the 300 my main event, so that was kind of a warm-up for that, after I had to hydrate and get back to it.”
She did and she won. Then it was another short break before the 4x200 relay race came up. She joined up with Emma Jensen, Cassidy Paige and Kimsan Nguyen to finish third with a collective time of 1:48.43.
“I love my relay team. I feel like our main thing is never about winning or losing, or about where are we seeded or what are our times,” said Santos. “It's really about going out there and pushing ourselves. As soon as that gun goes off, and the runners start, I feel like we're all locked in, we're zoned in and we're pushing ourselves.
“We have a really good team dynamic. We're all very positive, win or lose and regardless of the place that we come in. We focus more on our personal achievements.”
Santos was asked about her three teammates and the running styles and differences of each member.
“We are all a little different. I would say me and Kimsan have (more of the) speed. Emma is really a hurdler and Cassidy does more field events. With our different backgrounds in the sport, to see where we are seeded for (meets) and our athletic abilities, I'm very impressed and proud of ourselves because of that. We're just always about having fun. Running is just half of (the experience).”
That third place ended her magnificent night. The Boston Herald said that she was one of the top two stars of the entire meet. Certainly head coach Fran Cusick concurs with that statement.
“I feel like I’ve mentioned this a hundred times, but it’s still shocking to consider how far Jayani has come in just a few short months. Winning a divisional title, even if you do have the best personal best coming in, is no easy task,” he said. “There’s a tremendous amount of pressure and a million things that could go wrong, but Jayani was as cool as the other side of the pillow out there, looking like a savvy veteran despite her relative inexperience. She ended up having a very close race with a runner from North Reading, but had just enough to pull the victory out in the final 50 meters.
“Before the 300, Jayani finished in second place overall in the 55-meter dash, running a time of 7.28. I need to check with some of the previous coaches, but I believe this is the second fasted time in school history.”
Santos now moves on to Saturday's All-State Meet. She is seeded fourth in the entire state in the 300 and eighth in the entire state in the dash. The relay team has qualified but will not be running. For Santos, she is just working on the little things, while staying strong mentally and physically as she gears up for this meet.
“I'm just keeping myself loose and trying to avoid any soreness, any shin splits and making sure I'm hydrating right, eating right and sleeping right. With no school this week, oh my goodness my sleep has been amazing,” she said with a big laugh. “I'm just trying to stay focused, practicing and just trying to stay on my P's and Q's until Saturday.”
