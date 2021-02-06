NORTON – Four local athletes competed in the final track meet, hosted by the Massachusetts State Track Coaches Association. On Saturday, Wilmington residents Amanda Broussard, Katie McLaughlin and Angelina Zaykouskaya, as well as Tewksbury's Alex Arbogast, participated in the MSTCA Cup Meet, once again held at Wheaton College.
Broussard finished 7th in the 200-meters with a time of 28.38. McLaughlin was 9th in the 600 at 1:56.63 and Zaykouskaya was 11th in the 800 at 2:54.19.
Arbogast competed in two events, finishing second in the 200-meters with a school record time of 22.71 and then he was third in the 60-meter dash with a personal record time of 7.13 seconds.
This meet concludes the mini-series of meets, and all four of them, as well as a handful of other locals from both schools, made their marks. Starting with Arbogast, he now has the 16th best time in the country for the 55-meter dash, and among sophomores, he is 3rd in the country in that event, 14th in the 600, 7th in the 200 and 21st in the 300.
Tewksbury High senior Makayla Paige finished the series with the top three times out of 47 competitors in the 600 with times of 1:34.53, 1:37.53 and 1:38.17 and she also was the top performer out of 59 in the 1,000 with a time of 2:58.23.
Tewksbury High junior Molly Cremin had the 21st best time out of 35 competitors in the 800 at 2:42.48.
Broussard has the 19th best time out of 46 competitors in the 200 with her 28.38 time, and she is also 30th out of 54 in the 300 with a time of 45.76 seconds. Kaitlyn Doherty finished 11th, 12th and 18th overall in the long jump, with her best mark of 14-09.50.Tewksbury
